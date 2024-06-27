Have Americans just been informed that the U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate is now California Governor Gavin Newsom?

Because nothing at this level happens by accident.

In a curious turn of events, California Governor Gavin Newsom is set to take the national stage tonight - not as a presidential candidate himself (yet), but as a surrogate and spin doctor for President Joe Biden in his debate against Donald Trump.

Word on the street is that Michael Michelle Obama will be his vice presidential running mate. I kid you not— Michelle Obama would essentially be putting Obama himself back in the White House.

BIRDS THAT PREY TOGETHER STAY TOGETHER

While Biden is known for his overly friendly shoulder rubs and hair-sniffing antics with women and children, it appears his stand-in for the evening has his own sordid history when it comes to inappropriately sexualizing minors.

Well, the tainted apple doesn’t fall far from the Biden tree…. because a damning 2023 report from government watchdog OpenTheBooks.com reveals that Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, has been peddling films to schools across all 50 states through her non-profit The Representation Project. The problem? The films, which push far-left gender ideology on impressionable students, are "saturated with images lifted directly from pornographic websites, their URLs visible onscreen.

Over 2.6 million students have been subjected to this "curriculum" featuring explicit sexual imagery and content inappropriate for minors. Screenshots from the films show graphic pornographic images, some even depicting women being brutalized, with descriptions like "face fuck" and "domination." All while the website addresses of hardcore porn sites like Porn Hub and BDSM.XXX remain clearly visible.

Screenshot from “age-appropriate” middle school curriculum video for Miss Representation ; see full video here .

The films also conveniently feature cameos from Gavin himself, portrayed as a champion of women's rights, boosting his political profile. One can't help but wonder - is subjecting children to porn how the Newsoms think we achieve "women's empowerment"?

Please note, the screenshots below were unintentionally left out from the original post.

Source: Genderbread Person activities from The Mask You Live In curriculum for middle and high school students.



The above comes from “multiple lesson plans from The Representation Project promote radical notions of gender and sexuality.”

A PSYCHOPATH’S RISE TO THE WHITE HOUSE?

Americans would never elect Newsom as President through the normal democratic process (as if there is one). The only way he could ascend to the position is if the Democrats slide him in sideways. Newsom has been a destructive force in California, pushing a radical transgender agenda, eviscerating parental rights, presiding over exploding violent crime-homelessness-fentanyl-taking rates and failing to secure the California-Mexico border. Most recently, he has proposed a punitive 30-cent per mile gas tax on California drivers to compensate for reduced gas tax revenue due to the rise of electric vehicles.



Just last week, Newsom and Democratic legislative leaders scored a major victory as the state Supreme Court sided with them in blocking a controversial anti-tax ballot measure pushed by business groups and fed-up Californians.



In a unanimous decision, the California Supreme Court agreed with Newsom, preventing the anti-tax initiative from going before voters. The ruling dealt a blow to business organizations and taxpayer advocates who saw the measure as a check on what they viewed as excessive taxation by the Democratic-controlled state government.

Essentially, Californians lost their ability to reign in their state’s rising taxes.

Californians are now pissed. So pissed they are launching another recall!

SACRAMENTO, California — Conservative activists are launching another attempt to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom, seeking to capitalize on anger over the state’s yawning budget deficit and arguing that the top White House surrogate must be stopped before he can make a presidential run of his own.

So while Newsom prepares to “grandstand” on the debate stage tonight in an apparent audition for a future presidential run, remember - this is the same guy whose "educational" materials have provided a roadmap for kids to access hardcore porn sites. The same one who has leveraged this scandal to build his own brand.

It is especially bizarre that Newsom has been tapped as Biden's surrogate against Trump, given that he is not even a presidential candidate this cycle. But it's not a surprise. Newsom was hand-picked long ago. I’m sure he even has CCP (China) Xi Jinping’s approval.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, FOLKS

Having a surrogate stand-in for a presidential candidate at a debate is virtually unheard of in modern American politics. Traditionally, the two major party nominees go head-to-head themselves to make their case directly to the American people (and never mind the complete exclusion of Bobby Kennedy Jr).

The last time any "surrogates" debated in a US presidential race was in 1956, when Eleanor Roosevelt and Margaret Chase Smith debated on TV as proxies for Adlai Stevenson and Dwight Eisenhower, respectively. But even then, those were not the actual presidential debates.

And I’m not surprised Biden won’t take a performance-enhancing drug test. Chances are, he won’t even be at the event to piss in a cup.

In October of 2023, it was clear the stage (no pun intended) was being set up, as covered here, and I called it out again in my 2024 predictions last January:

In several earlier Substack articles, I mentioned that Newsom was not announcing a US Presidential run because he knew he had already been “selected.”

Why spend the money or the time on the campaign trail when it’s being handed to him?

The exponential increase in appearances by masked Biden look-alikes wandering and bumbling about like an Alzheimer patient tells me these body doubles have been given the cue to justify Biden's removal with the "approval" of U.S. voters.

Just look at that chin.

I mean, is Biden even real?



I had a makeup and hair artist tell me years ago when she was hired to do then-Lieutenant Governor Newsom’s hair and face for a photo shoot. She had never “felt hair or skin like that in her multi-decade career. It felt like a rubbery substance.”



I kid you not.

As the old adage goes, birds of a feather flock together. In this case, it seems one hair-sniffing, child-creeping politician is replacing another on the national stage. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The American people deserve better than swapping one handsy politician for a porn-peddling one. But alas, such is the state of our political circus these days. Buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride….

