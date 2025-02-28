Arthur Firstenberg, the pioneering author of "The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life," passed away at home from an “undiagnosed illness” surrounded by loved ones on February 25th, 2025.

Firstenberg has left an indelible mark on the discourse surrounding electromagnetic radiation and electricity, and its hidden effects on human health and the environment. Born on May 28, 1950, in Brooklyn, New York, Firstenberg's journey from a promising medical student to a vocal activist against wireless technology is a tale of personal conviction and unwavering dedication. His magnum opus, "The Invisible Rainbow," was originally published on January 1, 2017, by AGB Press, with a subsequent edition released on March 9, 2020, by Chelsea Green Publishing. Firstenberg's work and its growing impact over the years, with reports of over 100,000 copies sold of the 2020 edition, will have an everlasting impact on many of our lives.

Over the last 220 years, society has evolved a universal belief that electricity is ‘safe’ for humanity and the planet. Scientist and journalist Arthur Firstenberg disrupts this conviction by telling the story of electricity in a way it has never been told before—from an environmental point of view—by detailing the effects that this fundamental societal building block has had on our health and our planet.

In "The Invisible Rainbow," Firstenberg weaves together historical accounts, scientific research, and personal observations to challenge our assumptions about the safety of our electrified world. The book traces the history of electricity from the 18th century to the present day, arguing that many modern ailments - from heart disease to cancer - are linked to our increasing exposure to electromagnetic fields. Firstenberg meticulously connects historical events, like the introduction of the telegraph and radio, to outbreaks of disease, arguing that EMFs are a significant, yet often overlooked, environmental stressor. He delves into the biological mechanisms by which EMFs impact human health, including effects on cellular communication, immune function, and the nervous system.

FIRSTENBERG’S PERSONAL SUFFERING

Arthur Firstenberg's struggle with electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) profoundly impacted his life, forcing him to make significant sacrifices in pursuit of relief from his symptoms. Diagnosed with EHS, a condition that made him extremely sensitive to electromagnetic fields, Firstenberg experienced a range of debilitating symptoms when exposed to common electronic devices.

In the presence of appliances, computers, wireless routers, and other consumer electronics, Firstenberg reported experiencing nausea, headaches, insomnia, and heart arrhythmia. These symptoms became so severe that he was forced to abandon his home, seeking refuge with a friend who shared his sensitivity to electronics. On some nights, he resorted to sleeping in his car to escape the pervasive electromagnetic fields.

Firstenberg's condition led him to take extreme measures, including filing a lawsuit against his neighbor in an attempt to force her to turn off her electronic devices. He offered his neighbor $10,000 to comply with his requests to replace dimmer switches, use a landline instead of a cell phone, turn off Wi-Fi, and unplug her computer at night. When she refused, Firstenberg felt he had no choice but to give up his home.

The impact of EHS on Firstenberg's life was profound, limiting his ability to function in modern society and forcing him to live as what he described as an "EMF refugee," a condition more and more Americans are finding themselves in, including myself. His struggle highlighted the challenges faced by those who suffer from electromagnetic hypersensitivity in an increasingly wireless world.

A CLARION CALL MISSED?

Firstenberg's voice will continue to echo through time, a clarion call few Americans heard and legislators acted upon —urging us to consider the invisible forces shaping our modern existence. His work challenges us to look beyond the convenience of our devices and consider their potential impact on our health and the world around us.

Arthur Firstenberg encouraged many to question the status quo and consider the consequences of our ever-increasing exposure to electromagnetic radiation. It's now up to us, as informed citizens, to continue to challenge conventional science, weigh the evidence, and advocate for responsible technological development. His voice, however controversial to some, will continue to resonate in the ongoing conversation about technology, health, and the environment. For those of us who understood what he was trying to do, it is our responsibility to continue his mission, pointing out unseen corruption and growing health risks in our increasingly electrified world.

It’s up to us to keep Firstenberg’s voice alive.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 1st, at 4:15 pm at the Downtown Santa Fe Public Library, located at 145 Washington Ave. (corner of Marcy and Washington Streets), Santa Fe, New Mexico. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate Arthur's life and legacy.

