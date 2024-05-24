Please Note that this article comes with an Urgent Call to Action for Californians. Please attend the hearing of the CA Senate Education Committee on Wednesday, 5/29, at 9 a.m., 1021 O Street, Sacramento, Room 2100. AB1955 will make it illegal for schools to tell parents about their children's social transiting, setting a precedent for other states!

AB 1955. You probably have not heard of this bill, but on Wednesday, May 22nd, the LGBTQ caucus pulled a fast one and unveiled the newly gutted and amended AB1955 before anyone could even find it on Legiscan. It's almost as if they had this sneaky plan up their sleeves for months, just waiting for the right moment to strike.

Introduced on January 29, 2024, initially, AB1955 was a harmless little “mental health” bill. It was a bill meant "to improve and monitor the health of their [California] pupils" that managed to slip out of the Assembly unnoticed. But as soon as it crossed the threshold, a caucus of "representatives" (and I use that term loosely) swooped in like vultures, ready to transform the bill into a parental rights nightmare known as the “Safe Act.” Now, it's off to the Senate Education Committee, the Appropriations Committee, and then the full Senate Floor for a vote before crawling back to the Assembly for a final nod (wink wink) on the radical changes.

It's clear as day that the original Milk Toast Mental Health bill was nothing more than a Trojan horse, designed to sneak past the house of origin and get to the point where it could be drastically gutted and twisted into the "Safe Act."

While this type of bait-and-switch is typical in Sacramento, I wouldn’t exactly call it ethical.

This underhanded method was employed to dodge any pesky stakeholder and community dialogue in the Assembly. The Assembly, bless their hearts, voted and approved the bill in its original form, only to watch as it was hijacked right under their noses.

And let's not forget that one of the bill's sponsors, Senator Scott "Filthy" Weiner, always seems to have his slimy fingerprints all over these types of groomer bills. What a coincidence, right?

COMPLETE LOSS OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

In this stunning display of Orwellian doublespeak, if passed, this bill would prohibit teachers from informing parents when their child identifies as transgender at school, effectively keeping parents in the dark about their own child's gender identity and potential medical interventions.

That’s right. The State of California and its “educators” will have complete control and say over every student in this once golden state, and the parents will have no knowledge of what is happening to their child.

Apparently, the "safety" this act provides is not for the child or the parents, but rather for the teachers and school administrators who wish to keep secrets from the very people responsible for the well-being of these children. It's a bit like a doctor performing surgery on a patient without informing their family, all in the name of "patient confidentiality."

Excerpt from AB1955:

SEC. 5. Section 220.3 is added to the Education Code, to read: 220.3. (a) An employee or a contractor of a school district, county office of education, charter school, or state special school for the blind or the deaf shall not be required to disclose any information related to a pupil’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression to any other person without the pupil’s consent unless otherwise required by state or federal law.

But here's the kicker: when things go wrong, as they often do with puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and gender reassignment surgeries, guess who will be left holding the bag? That's right, the parents. They'll be the ones dealing with the physical, emotional, and financial fallout, all while having been kept in the dark about their child's medical decisions.

Let's not forget that many children who experience gender dysphoria eventually outgrow these feelings. By keeping parents out of the loop, this bill denies them the opportunity to provide the love, support, and guidance their child needs during a confusing and challenging time.

And what about the erosion of local control? This bill seeks to strip away the authority of school boards and educational districts to set policies that prioritize parental involvement and transparency. It's a power grab by state legislators who think they know better than the communities they serve.

So, who is this bill really protecting? It certainly doesn't seem to be the children or their families. Perhaps it's just another attempt by politicians to push an agenda at the expense of parental rights and the well-being of our youth. In the end, the only ones truly "safe" under this act may be the very groomers and activists who seek to undermine the family unit and indoctrinate our children.

And you know that once this bill hits Governor Gruesom’s desk, he will sign it once, slobbering all over it. He loves these kinds of bills, the ones that remove parental rights and contort childhood.

Read it and weep: This is what California’s 63rd Assemblyman, Bill Essayli, former local and federal prosecutor, had to say about this bill:

Let’s be clear. There are no “forced outing” policies in California. This is a false narrative manufactured to prey on people’s emotions. Here are the facts: -Schools are teaching young children that there are more than 2 genders and they can change their gender at any time. -Schools implemented policies that allow students to “officially” change their name and gender pronouns at school without informing parents. This means that school officials will alter the child’s records and refer to them by a new name at school in front of other children. -Students are being encouraged to keep their gender preferences secret from their parents because the parent “may” not be supportive. (There is no evidence that parents are rejecting children who are experiencing gender dysphoria). -The parental notification policies that have been adopted by school boards simply require the school to notify the parent when a student requests to officially change their records. If the child never makes an official request, there will never be a notification. -Courts have ruled against the state’s efforts to block this common sense parental notification policy. A federal judge ruled that parents have a constitutional right to be informed, and teachers have a constitutional right to not keep secrets from parents. -Parents are responsible for the upbringing of their children. Not the state. Parents have a right to know if a child is experiencing gender dysphoria, which is associated with significant mental health risks. -The overwhelming majority of children who experience gender dysphoria will outgrow it naturally after going through puberty. In the meantime, their parents must be there to support and guide them. What was announced today is nothing more than a desperate attempt to salvage a losing narrative. It will not pass, and even if it passes, it will never hold up in a court of law.

There’s a lot of outrage going on X (Twitter) about this:

Bill Summary: Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act.



Spectrum: Partisan Bill (Democrat 14-0)



Status: (Engrossed) 2024-05-22 - From committee chair, with author's amendments: Amend, and re-refer to committee. Read second time, amended, and re-referred to Com. on ED. [AB1955 Detail]



Download: California-2023-AB1955-Amended.html

(1) Existing law requires the State Department of Education to develop resources or, as appropriate, update existing resources for in-service training on schoolsite and community resources for the support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) pupils, and strategies to increase support for LGBTQ pupils, as specified. This bill would require the State Department of Education to develop resources or, as appropriate, update existing resources, for supports and community resources for the support of parents, guardians, and families of LGBTQ pupils and strategies to increase support for LGBTQ pupils, as specified. (2) Existing law prohibits discrimination on the basis of, among other characteristics, gender, gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation in any program or activity conducted by an educational institution that receives, or benefits from, state financial assistance, or enrolls pupils who receive state student financial aid. Existing law requires the State Board of Education to adopt regulations to implement these provisions. This bill would prohibit school districts, county offices of education, charter schools, and the state special schools, and a member of the governing board or body of those educational entities, from enacting or enforcing any policy, rule, or administrative regulation that requires an employee or a contractor to disclose any information related to a pupil's sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression to any other person without the pupil's consent unless otherwise required by law, as provided. The bill would prohibit employees or contractors of those educational entities from being required to make such a disclosure unless otherwise required by law, as provided. The bill would prohibit employees or contractors of school districts, county offices of education, charter schools, or the state special schools, or members of the governing boards or bodies of those educational entities, from retaliating or taking adverse action against an employee on the basis that the employee supported a pupil in the exercise of specified rights, work activities, or providing certain instruction, as provided. Statutes affected:

AB1955: 33319 EDC

01/29/24 - Introduced: 33319 EDC

05/22/24 - Amended Senate: 33319 EDC

If you are a parent… or know any parents, I highly encourage you to share this post and get as many people to Sacramento this Wednesday, May 29th, at 9 a.m.

At the very least, call your Senate, Assembly, and Education Committee members below and tell them how you feel.

