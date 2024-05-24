INCOMING! California's 'Safety Act': Protecting Children or Enabling Groomers?
Parents Beware: 'AB1955,' a gutted & amended bill to keep parents in the dark re: their child's 'safety' would make Orwell proud as a Pride flag, eradicating parental rights as we know them.
Please Note that this article comes with an Urgent Call to Action for Californians. Please attend the hearing of the CA Senate Education Committee on Wednesday, 5/29, at 9 a.m., 1021 O Street, Sacramento, Room 2100. AB1955 will make it illegal for schools to tell parents about their children's social transiting, setting a precedent for other states!
AB 1955. You probably have not heard of this bill, but on Wednesday, May 22nd, the LGBTQ caucus pulled a fast one and unveiled the newly gutted and amended AB1955 before anyone could even find it on Legiscan. It's almost as if they had this sneaky plan up their sleeves for months, just waiting for the right moment to strike.
Introduced on January 29, 2024, initially, AB1955 was a harmless little “mental health” bill. It was a bill meant "to improve and monitor the health of their [California] pupils" that managed to slip out of the Assembly unnoticed. But as soon as it crossed the threshold, a caucus of "representatives" (and I use that term loosely) swooped in like vultures, ready to transform the bill into a parental rights nightmare known as the “Safe Act.” Now, it's off to the Senate Education Committee, the Appropriations Committee, and then the full Senate Floor for a vote before crawling back to the Assembly for a final nod (wink wink) on the radical changes.
It's clear as day that the original Milk Toast Mental Health bill was nothing more than a Trojan horse, designed to sneak past the house of origin and get to the point where it could be drastically gutted and twisted into the "Safe Act."
While this type of bait-and-switch is typical in Sacramento, I wouldn’t exactly call it ethical.
This underhanded method was employed to dodge any pesky stakeholder and community dialogue in the Assembly. The Assembly, bless their hearts, voted and approved the bill in its original form, only to watch as it was hijacked right under their noses.
And let's not forget that one of the bill's sponsors, Senator Scott "Filthy" Weiner, always seems to have his slimy fingerprints all over these types of groomer bills. What a coincidence, right?
COMPLETE LOSS OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
In this stunning display of Orwellian doublespeak, if passed, this bill would prohibit teachers from informing parents when their child identifies as transgender at school, effectively keeping parents in the dark about their own child's gender identity and potential medical interventions.
That’s right. The State of California and its “educators” will have complete control and say over every student in this once golden state, and the parents will have no knowledge of what is happening to their child.
Apparently, the "safety" this act provides is not for the child or the parents, but rather for the teachers and school administrators who wish to keep secrets from the very people responsible for the well-being of these children. It's a bit like a doctor performing surgery on a patient without informing their family, all in the name of "patient confidentiality."
Excerpt from AB1955:
SEC. 5.
Section 220.3 is added to the Education Code, to read:
220.3. (a) An employee or a contractor of a school district, county office of education, charter school, or state special school for the blind or the deaf shall not be required to disclose any information related to a pupil’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression to any other person without the pupil’s consent unless otherwise required by state or federal law.
But here's the kicker: when things go wrong, as they often do with puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and gender reassignment surgeries, guess who will be left holding the bag? That's right, the parents. They'll be the ones dealing with the physical, emotional, and financial fallout, all while having been kept in the dark about their child's medical decisions.
Let's not forget that many children who experience gender dysphoria eventually outgrow these feelings. By keeping parents out of the loop, this bill denies them the opportunity to provide the love, support, and guidance their child needs during a confusing and challenging time.
And what about the erosion of local control? This bill seeks to strip away the authority of school boards and educational districts to set policies that prioritize parental involvement and transparency. It's a power grab by state legislators who think they know better than the communities they serve.
So, who is this bill really protecting? It certainly doesn't seem to be the children or their families. Perhaps it's just another attempt by politicians to push an agenda at the expense of parental rights and the well-being of our youth. In the end, the only ones truly "safe" under this act may be the very groomers and activists who seek to undermine the family unit and indoctrinate our children.
And you know that once this bill hits Governor Gruesom’s desk, he will sign it once, slobbering all over it. He loves these kinds of bills, the ones that remove parental rights and contort childhood.
Read it and weep: This is what California’s 63rd Assemblyman, Bill Essayli, former local and federal prosecutor, had to say about this bill:
Let’s be clear. There are no “forced outing” policies in California. This is a false narrative manufactured to prey on people’s emotions.
Here are the facts:
-Schools are teaching young children that there are more than 2 genders and they can change their gender at any time.
-Schools implemented policies that allow students to “officially” change their name and gender pronouns at school without informing parents. This means that school officials will alter the child’s records and refer to them by a new name at school in front of other children.
-Students are being encouraged to keep their gender preferences secret from their parents because the parent “may” not be supportive. (There is no evidence that parents are rejecting children who are experiencing gender dysphoria).
-The parental notification policies that have been adopted by school boards simply require the school to notify the parent when a student requests to officially change their records. If the child never makes an official request, there will never be a notification.
-Courts have ruled against the state’s efforts to block this common sense parental notification policy. A federal judge ruled that parents have a constitutional right to be informed, and teachers have a constitutional right to not keep secrets from parents.
-Parents are responsible for the upbringing of their children. Not the state. Parents have a right to know if a child is experiencing gender dysphoria, which is associated with significant mental health risks.
-The overwhelming majority of children who experience gender dysphoria will outgrow it naturally after going through puberty. In the meantime, their parents must be there to support and guide them.
What was announced today is nothing more than a desperate attempt to salvage a losing narrative. It will not pass, and even if it passes, it will never hold up in a court of law.
There’s a lot of outrage going on X (Twitter) about this:
Bill Summary: Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act.
Spectrum: Partisan Bill (Democrat 14-0)
Status: (Engrossed) 2024-05-22 - From committee chair, with author's amendments: Amend, and re-refer to committee. Read second time, amended, and re-referred to Com. on ED. [AB1955 Detail]
Download: California-2023-AB1955-Amended.html
(1) Existing law requires the State Department of Education to develop resources or, as appropriate, update existing resources for in-service training on schoolsite and community resources for the support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) pupils, and strategies to increase support for LGBTQ pupils, as specified.
This bill would require the State Department of Education to develop resources or, as appropriate, update existing resources, for supports and community resources for the support of parents, guardians, and families of LGBTQ pupils and strategies to increase support for LGBTQ pupils, as specified.
(2) Existing law prohibits discrimination on the basis of, among other characteristics, gender, gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation in any program or activity conducted by an educational institution that receives, or benefits from, state financial assistance, or enrolls pupils who receive state student financial aid. Existing law requires the State Board of Education to adopt regulations to implement these provisions.
This bill would prohibit school districts, county offices of education, charter schools, and the state special schools, and a member of the governing board or body of those educational entities, from enacting or enforcing any policy, rule, or administrative regulation that requires an employee or a contractor to disclose any information related to a pupil's sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression to any other person without the pupil's consent unless otherwise required by law, as provided. The bill would prohibit employees or contractors of those educational entities from being required to make such a disclosure unless otherwise required by law, as provided. The bill would prohibit employees or contractors of school districts, county offices of education, charter schools, or the state special schools, or members of the governing boards or bodies of those educational entities, from retaliating or taking adverse action against an employee on the basis that the employee supported a pupil in the exercise of specified rights, work activities, or providing certain instruction, as provided.
Statutes affected:
AB1955: 33319 EDC
01/29/24 - Introduced: 33319 EDC
05/22/24 - Amended Senate: 33319 EDC
If you are a parent… or know any parents, I highly encourage you to share this post and get as many people to Sacramento this Wednesday, May 29th, at 9 a.m.
At the very least, call your Senate, Assembly, and Education Committee members below and tell them how you feel.
HANDS OFF OUR CHILDREN! DO NOT TOUCH OUR SACRED CREATOR-GIVEN BODIES!
I consider myself gender nonconforming, but all the drugs and surgical slicing and dicing are pure evil and crimes against humanity!
Demolishing morality and love in America and around the world serves the sinister enslavement goals of the global predators and is inextricably tied into DEI.
The whole 'trans' and 'Diversity/Equity/Inclusion' as perpetrated today, is indeed really very nefarious, a scheme by upper crust technocrats with an anti-life/anti-human agenda to transform the impressionable next generation into sexless, genderless, weak, sickly compliant robotized slaves of their technocratic overlords.
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their zombie enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (69) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
SCREW THE FEAR FAKERY! NO TRUSTING THE WEF RULING CLASS EVER!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this clever post.
I have no fear of 'germs' or 'viruses'. One of the best places to go for reality: https://virustruth.net
I try to live without fear! Fear is the mind-killer!
PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGNS BY POWERFUL, WEALTHY CRIMINALS WITH EVIL INTENT CAN CAUSE ALL KINDS OF HAVOC! QUESTION EVERYTHING!
And these, the criminals behind the NAC and all the other schemes will use hypochondria hysteria and 'climate' hysteria to propagandize the gullible 'sheeple' into complying with TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT which is what this is really about!
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
GREED is behind every evil assailing us in the world!
The demonic despots of Davos at it again! They are behind everything bad! At it for decades and cronies like The Rothschilds and the Black Nobility and The Khazarian Mafia have been plotting planetary domination for centuries! ALL BECAUSE OF AVARICE!
We the People must try harder to live by The Golden Rule, doing so would solve most problems!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA! https://climateviewer.com
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant globalists are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you.
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
Kudos to Reinette Senum's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
The insanity continues. Thank you, Reinette, for bringing this to our attention. As a parent who loves her children and would be there for her children, and no matter what confusion or fear or conflicts they are facing, this is indeed, dystopian.