In a pivotal moment for American health policy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been confirmed as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services. The Senate narrowly approved Kennedy's nomination with a vote of 52-48, largely along party lines. This confirmation comes on the heels of Tulsi Gabbard's appointment as Director of National Intelligence, marking a significant shift in the political landscape.

Kennedy's ascension to the role of America's top health official signals a potential sea change in how we approach public health and environmental issues. His "Make America Healthy Again" agenda promises to tackle chronic diseases, scrutinize processed foods, and reevaluate long-standing health policies.

With these new appointments, we stand at the threshold of a new era. The confirmation of figures like Kennedy and Gabbard, who have challenged conventional wisdom on various fronts, suggests that America may finally have an opportunity to address long-ignored health and environmental concerns. As we move forward, many hope that this change in leadership will lead to a renewed focus on the health of our citizens and the purity of our skies.

First, now that we've reached this critical juncture, there are two crucial actions you can take to support our efforts. First, register for our upcoming online International Panel on Geoengineering, as covered in my Exclusive Exposé by European Research Team in Mystery "Spider Webs" Falling From the Sky. Where experts will discuss the latest findings and implications of atmospheric phenomena.

Second, help amplify our message by sharing our Open Letter to the White House, below, which outlines our concerns and recommendations regarding the mysterious fibers and their potential impact on national security and public health,

Join us in our First International Panel on Geoengineering & Weather Manipulation.

From Fields to Labs: Our Scientific Inquiry

February 19th, 20:00 CET / 11:00 PST

The WIR Association, in collaboration with experts from North America, is proud to present the first International Panel on Geoengineering & Weather Manipulation. This groundbreaking event aims to scientifically investigate the phenomenon of mysterious fibers found in various regions, analyze laboratory results, and foster international discourse on potential causes and implications.

Event Overview

Our panel will examine fibers that, while initially resembling common spiderwebs, have garnered significant attention from both the public and scientific community. The WIR Association, alongside a team of experts, has undertaken rigorous analysis to uncover the true nature of these materials.

Key findings include:

- Confirmation that these are biological polyamides, not synthetic materials

- Complex chemical structure containing over 30 different compounds

- Presence of hydrocarbons and benzene derivatives, raising potential health and environmental concerns

Distinguished Panel Participants

Switzerland:

- Hansjörg Grether, Dipl.-Ing. – Application Chemist

- Philipp Zeller – Ph.D. Physicist

- Christian Oesch – President, Swiss Association WIR

United States:

- Reinette Senum – President, Founder of GenSeven & Save Our Skies

- Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD – Physician & Researcher

- J. Marvin Herndon, Ph.D. – Nuclear Geophysicist

Webinar Content

Our esteemed panel will present their research findings, offer in-depth analyses, and engage in scientifically grounded discussions. This event provides a unique opportunity to gain new perspectives on this intriguing and potentially significant phenomenon.

Registration Information

- Attendance is limited to 500 participants

- Registration will close once maximum capacity is reached

- Participants may submit questions in advance for the Q&A session

We invite you to join us in this critical scientific inquiry. Your participation will contribute to expanding awareness and deepening the discourse on potential geoengineering and weather manipulation practices.

Register now to secure your place in this important scientific discussion.

As we stand at a critical juncture in our nation's environmental and public health policy, I am pleased to announce that Save Our Skies is ready to take decisive action. With the recent confirmations of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services and Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, we now have a unique opportunity to address the pressing issue of toxic fibers found in our environment.

Our organization has been at the forefront of investigating and raising awareness about these mysterious substances, which have been observed in various regions across the country. The potential health and environmental implications of these fibers demand immediate attention from our highest levels of government.

It is with a sense of urgency and hope that I present our official Save Our Skies Open Letter to President Donald J. Trump and his newly appointed directors. This letter encapsulates our findings, concerns, and recommendations regarding the toxic webs that have become a subject of scientific inquiry and public concern.



OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH, HHS NOMINEE ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR., AND OTHER FEDERAL OFFICIALS

Save Our Skies Open Letter to the White House: Toxic Airborne Threads and Weaponization of U.S. Airspace

Urgent National Security Threat: Toxic Airborne Threads and Weaponization of U.S. Airspace

February 2025

To:

President Donald J. Trump

Secretary of HHS Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard

Members of Congress and National Security Officials

Subject: The Immediate Need for Action Against the Threat of Toxic Airborne Threads and Airspace Weaponization

Dear President Trump, Secretary Kennedy, Secretary Hegseth, Director Gabbard, Members of Congress, and National Security Officials,

I write to you with grave urgency regarding a national security threat that endangers the health and safety of the American people, our environment, and the integrity of U.S. airspace. Recent scientific investigations from Switzerland and across Europe have confirmed the release of toxic airborne threads of unknown origin, containing hazardous chemical compounds, metals, and possible nano materials. These substances pose a severe risk to human life, agriculture, and national security.

Alarmingly, these same toxic filaments have now been found throughout the United States. Independent researchers and concerned citizens have documented their presence in multiple states, including [list of affected states if available], where samples have tested positive for the same hazardous substances found in the European studies. This is no longer an isolated foreign issue—it is an imminent domestic crisis that demands immediate federal action.

The Nature of the Threat

Extensive laboratory analyses conducted over a two-year period have confirmed that these airborne filaments:

1. Are not naturally occurring – Their nanoscale polyamide structures, synthetic composition, and chemical profile indicate an industrial or experimental origin.

2. Contain hazardous chemicals and metals – Laboratory tests have detected carcinogenic benzene derivatives, epoxides, ketones, histamine derivatives, and increased aluminum content, among other toxic elements.

3. Present an imminent danger to public health – Inhalation, ingestion, or dermal exposure to these substances can lead to acute and chronic health conditions, including respiratory distress, neurological damage, and immune system disruption.

4. Are potentially linked to military or experimental activities – The presence of nanomaterials and strategic airborne dispersal patterns raise concerns that these materials may be linked to geoengineering, biowarfare, or classified military testing without public oversight.

Violation of U.S. Law and Federal Obligations

The deliberate or negligent release of toxic airborne substances violates multiple U.S. laws, including but not limited to:

- The Clean Air Act (42 U.S.C. § 7401 et seq.) – Prohibits the uncontrolled release of hazardous pollutants into the air.

- The Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act (22 U.S.C. § 5601 et seq.) – Outlaws the deployment of chemical or biological agents harmful to human life.

- 18 U.S.C. § 229 – Prohibition Against Chemical Weapons – Criminalizes the development, production, or use of chemical agents with harmful intent.

- The Posse Comitatus Act (18 U.S.C. § 1385) and the Insurrection Act (10 U.S.C. §§ 251-255) – Restrict unauthorized military activity within U.S. borders and demand federal intervention against domestic threats.

- International Law Obligations – The U.S. is a signatory to the Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques (ENMOD), which prohibits the hostile manipulation of the environment.

Failure to Act is a Breach of Duty

The failure of federal agencies, including the EPA, HHS, and the Department of Defense, to acknowledge and address this threat constitutes a dereliction of duty. The American people are being subjected to toxic exposure without warning, investigation, or countermeasures from the government. Such inaction echoes the misconduct seen in past environmental and chemical scandals, such as Flint’s water crisis, Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam, and the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment.

Demands for Immediate Federal Action

To uphold the national security interests of the United States and protect the health of its citizens, we demand the following:

1. A full-scale federal investigation into the source, composition, and purpose of these airborne filaments.

2. Immediate coordination between the Department of Defense, EPA, and HHS to conduct independent testing and risk assessments.

3. A halt to any classified or experimental military activities involving atmospheric dispersal of chemical, biological, or nanotechnological materials over U.S. territory.

4. Congressional hearings to examine the evidence, investigate potential violations of federal law, and hold responsible parties accountable.

5. Public disclosure of all existing government data on atmospheric testing, geoengineering, and potential foreign or domestic threats related to these toxic materials.

Conclusion

Mr. President, Secretary Hegseth, and Mr. Kennedy, the weaponization of our airspace is no longer a theoretical concern—it is a present reality. The government has a constitutional and moral obligation to protect the American people from covert and unauthorized threats, foreign or domestic. We urge you to take immediate, decisive action to investigate and eliminate this ongoing environmental assault.

Respectfully,

Reinette Senum

President, Founder

GenSeven, Save Our Skies

