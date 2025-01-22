In this exclusive U.S. interview, Christian Oesch from the Swiss Association WIR revealed groundbreaking findings about mysterious string-like substances discovered across Europe in October 2022. Initially mistaken for spider webs, these artificial fibers were found in various locations from northern Italy to Switzerland, the Netherlands, and northern Germany.

Mystery “spider webs” collected from around Europe.

The research team, consisting of Oesch, physicist Philipp Zeller, and engineer Hansjörg Grether, conducted a comprehensive 22-month investigation into these unusual strings. They conducted extensive laboratory analyses using state-of-the-art methods, including infrared spectroscopy, mass spectrometry, and gas chromatography.

Their findings were alarming: the threads contained over 30 different chemical compounds, many of which are hazardous, including toxic hydrocarbons, benzene derivatives, epoxides, and histamine derivatives. The strings can stretch 15 to 20 yards long, hover 3-4 meters above ground, and are incredibly sticky.

Oesch emphasized that these are not natural spider webs. The mysterious threads are hollow, more intensely whitish, and behave differently when burned than normal spider silk.

Most concerningly, some of the chemical compounds found are not registered in any known Safety Data Sheets, suggesting that they are new or experimental substances.

One of the most startling discoveries is the extreme toxicity of these fibers. The research team strongly advises against touching them with bare hands, emphasizing the need for protective equipment when handling or collecting samples.

This toxicity suggests that these are not innocuous materials but potentially dangerous substances deliberately introduced into our environment.

Using advanced techniques like Fourier transformation infrared spectroscopy, the team discovered these fibers are hollow inside and could be carriers for unknown substances, including mRNA vaccines. This raises serious concerns about their purpose and potential environmental impact.

The widespread distribution of these fibers across multiple countries suggests a coordinated effort or at least a large-scale phenomenon.

The research has significant implications, potentially violating the UN Convention on Environmental Modification Techniques, which prohibits the hostile use of environmental manipulation technologies.

The team's ultimate goal is to expose what they believe might be a dangerous, non-peaceful environmental modification program. They are prepared to pursue criminal charges if governmental investigations do not provide satisfactory answers. Their work represents a critical intersection of scientific investigation, environmental safety, and potential technological weaponization.

The hollow nature of these strings allows them to potentially transport and deliver various payloads, ranging from chemicals to biological agents.

This capability transforms these fibers from mere environmental oddities into potential tools for the targeted dispersal of substances.

The implications of this carrier capacity are far-reaching. These fibers could target specific areas, crops, individuals, or body parts.

PATENTS FOR DEVICE WEAPONIZATION

Oesch referenced two patents from 2008 and 2013 describing hollow fibers as carriers for pesticides, fertilizers, or medicines, speculating that the discovered threads might be part of an experimental application of such technologies.

Layers of different compounds can be within the hollow channels. Depending on their exposure to moisture, these compounds can be time-released.

Image from scanning electron microscope (SEM) of a sample from Riedtwil, Switzerland, at 6,000× magnification.

The ability to deliver payloads to particular body parts raises serious questions about the potential for biological manipulation or even weaponization. The precision with which these fibers can be deployed and their ability to float at specific heights (3-4 meters above ground) suggest a deeply unsettling control level.

The research team's findings have opened a Pandora's box of concerns about environmental modification techniques and their potential misuse. As Christian Oesch pointed out, these discoveries may provide evidence of non-peaceful use of such technologies, potentially violating international conventions.

The team's work not only sheds light on a mysterious phenomenon but also sounds an urgent alarm about the weaponization of our skies and the potential threats to public health and safety.

Please stay tuned. We will update you as the investigation progresses.

