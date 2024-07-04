I'm diving deep into the murky waters of Lady Liberty's past this Fourth of July. As any self-respective, inquisitive mind knows, no stone should be left unturned when it comes to questioning our reality and history. So, let's shine some light on the Statue of Liberty.

Here's some basic backstory and points of interest on Lady Liberty before we get into the hidden messages:

For years, whispers have circulated that everything we thought we knew about Lady Liberty might be wrong. Researchers have called into question the traditional narrative surrounding the statue's origins and meaning over the years. While we've been told it was a gift from France to celebrate American democracy and welcome immigrants, some researchers suggest a far more intriguing—and controversial—backstory.

NOW, LET'S GET INTO THE JUICY PART

The official story is that the statue was given to America on the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. But here's the juicy part: the men who designed it were part of the Freemasons, and they understood its hidden codes and messages in plain sight.

Lady Liberty once stood as a lighthouse and has shackled feet, but visitors can't see this because of how she's positioned on the pedestal. Her torch is covered in 24 karat gold, and she's covered in copper no thicker than two pennies. Plus, she's protected 24/7 by the US Park Marine Police Unit, and for good reason. In 1916, she was attacked by German spies, Hungarian nationalists in 1956, and Croatian terrorists in 1980.

Originally, the Statue of Liberty was meant to be given to Egypt, but the Egyptians refused it because they couldn't afford it. So, essentially, the U.S. got a rejected hand-me-down.

The Masonic French sculptor Auguste Bartholdi modeled the face of Lady Liberty after the two most influential women in his life: his mother and his mistress. He modeled the face after his mother and the body after his mistress. I can't imagine either were very thrilled by this.

It was requested by the French that when Lady Liberty was given to the U.S., it be set on a perch so that it could "be more easily seen." American designer Richard Hunt was chosen to build the perch, Auguste Bartholdi was the artist, and Gustave Eiffel designed the twisted iron skeleton, which was designed to never be attractive. In fact, it was expected that nobody would ever see the inside of the structure. Eiffel later went on to repeat history and build the Eiffel Tower, becoming the tallest structure on the continent.

Construction of the Statue of Liberty’s Perch

THE MASONS, KEY IN UNLOCKING HIDDEN TRUTHS

Roman goddess Libertas and the building of the Statue of Liberty in its image.

The Masons are key to truly understanding the Statue of Liberty. They designed the statue after the ancient Roman goddess Libertas, a pagan goddess. And wouldn't you know it, the Statue of Liberty leads us back to the Illuminati, formed in Bavaria in 1776. They considered themselves enlightened (as in Lucifer). They wanted to create a "better world" by abolishing all monarchs, religion, private properties, and nation-states to establish a "utopian society," aka, One World Government. They infiltrated governments, and secret societies like the Freemasons swore a vow of silence to remain completely hidden. When they were found out by the King of Bavaria in 1784, they were disbanded, but evidence proves otherwise.

The Illuminati were very clever. They adopted the form of Freemasonry and then decided to infiltrate all Freemasonry groups worldwide to establish this One World Government.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, FOLKS

Lady Liberty was originally the tallest man-made structure at the time. Some New Yorkers didn't like the statue's look when it was first erected. They thought it crude and obviously didn't understand its hidden symbolism.

But remember, nothing is done by accident. Everything is constructed for a methodical reason.

The numerology surrounding the statue is fascinating on its own. The number 7 is everywhere in the Statue of Liberty. The statue stands 151 feet and ONE INCH over the harbor. The legs, arms, etc., lengths all end in one inch. By adding the extra inch, we get 7 with the extra inch added to the height and length of the statue.

Numerologists have pointed out that the statue is a "shrine to the number seven": all the numbers of spikes (rays), windows, Grecian columns, and even the series of raised leaves around the torch can be broken down to seven.

The number seven permeates every sacred religion. There are seven virtues, seven sins, and seven sacriments. It permeates every aspect of our lives, from seven days a week to seven colors of the rainbow, seven seas, seven continents, seven ancient wonders of the world, and seven notes in the musical scale.

But the symbolism doesn't stop there. Prominent Illuminati members like the Rockefellers and Vanderbilts funded monuments around New York City that contain Illuminati symbols and overtones, such as the rising sun, the all-seeing eye, and illuminated pyramids.

John D. Rockefeller, Jr donated the land to create the United Nations Complex.

In his memoirs, he wrote, "He and his family are often accused of being members of a secret society dedicated to creating a one-world government." He added, "I am guilty, and I'm proud. This is the birth child of a secret society."

The United Nations center in NYC. Land originally donated by

These Illuminati symbols can be found embedded in the logos of powerful banks, corporations, and media companies. Even George Washington and JFK warned about the Masons and Illuminati's influence and the dangers of secret societies.

So, the Statue of Liberty, an Illuminati beacon, a rejected Egyptian hand-me-down, or a symbol of freedom and democracy? The truth, as always, is shrouded in mystery. But one thing is for sure: the rabbit hole goes deep, and the Illuminati's influence is everywhere. Let's keep our eyes and minds open as we celebrate this Fourth of July.

