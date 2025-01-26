One hundred and forty-four hours. That is all it has been since Trump took his oath of office, albeit without his hand on the Bible. However, I don't think anyone can say they are unimpressed in the 47th President's action item list.

While I continue to have concerns about his unbending relationship with the State of Israel, the cozy relationship with Silicon Valley and AI, and while I do support drilling for oil, I am still concerned about pristine areas, offshore drilling, the Arctic, and drilling on native lands.

Nevertheless, we are moving in a mind-bending, extraordinary direction that no other President has accomplished in one week, let alone four whole years.

In the past week, I have been impressed by what President Trump has implemented, such as the removal of Dr. Anthony Fauci's security detail (let him fend for himself), control of the Southern Border, designation of Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and the WHO, and possibly NATO, “blackouts” on the CDC, FDA, and NIH, suspension of foreign aid and a possible audit of all funds donated to Ukraine (this ought to be juicy), rohibiting the development or use of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), pardoning individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol set-up, reinstatement of strict immigration policies, the end of DEI, the elimination of FEMA, and returning all unauthorized immigrants to their countries of origin.

Bye-bye FEMA:

Bye-bye criminal migrants and invaders:

Trump demanding an accounting from Ukraine:

My lord!

And Trump has done all of this while actually speaking with reporters, putting Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass in their places, visiting the fire-destroyed L.A., and giving the mic to the Hurricane Helene survivors during a press conference while housing them in the blink of an eye.

Now, do I want us to take on Canada as the 51st state? Or bring Greenland into the fold? Not so much.

Do I like the idea of not having to pay for U.S. cargo ships to pass through the Panama Canal after we built it and paid with the lives of tens of thousands of Americans? Yes, I do.

Do I LOVE the idea of abolishing all forms of taxes and moving towards a tariff-based system? Well, we did it before; we can do it again. Imagine what all that money could be used for in our local economies rather than in the pockets of all the laundering scoundrels that have been sending our money to Ukraine ad nauseam.

All-of-this-in-one-week (And, yes, I’m familiar with the controversy around the “Golden Age,” but that’s for another time).

Now, just think about Biden's approval rating before Trump took office and then look at this:

TRUMP’S EXECUITVE ORDERS- WEEK ONE

This list includes all executive orders signed by President Trump since January 20, 2025, including those that rescind Biden-era orders. It's mind-bending.

Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions (see below): Revokes 78 Biden-era executive actions, including those related to diversity, inclusion, and Cuba policy. Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship: Aims to prevent government agencies from "unconstitutionally abridging the free speech of any American citizen.”. Ending the Weaponization of the Federal Government: Likely targets perceived political bias in federal agencies. Putting America First In International Environmental Agreements: Withdraws the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement. Application of Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act to TikTok: Suspends the TikTok ban for 75 days. Withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization: Initiates the process of leaving the WHO. Restoring Accountability to Policy-Influencing Positions Within the Federal Workforce: Reinstates the "Schedule F" order, potentially affecting job protections for federal employees. Holding Former Government Officials Accountable: Revokes security clearances of certain former officials, including John Bolton. Clarifying The Military's Role In Protecting The Territorial Integrity Of The United States: Likely involves border security measures. Unleashing American Energy: Declares a "national energy emergency" to expedite deregulated drilling. Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program: Suspends refugee resettlements pending a review. Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship: Addresses birthright citizenship for children of non-citizens. Securing Our Borders: Declares a national emergency at the Mexico border and orders troop deployment. Restoring The Death Penalty And Protecting Public Safety: Likely involves reinstatement of federal death penalty. Reevaluating And Realigning United States Foreign Aid: Reviews U.S. foreign aid policies. Protecting The American People Against Invasion: Designates certain cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource Potential: Rescinds protections around Alaska's coastal areas for energy production. America First Policy Directive To The Secretary Of State: Likely involves changes to foreign policy priorities. Establishing And Implementing The President's "Department Of Government Efficiency": Creates a new federal department. Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism: Recognizes only two sexes in government policy. Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs: Terminates diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in federal agencies. Reforming The Federal Hiring Process: Implements a federal hiring freeze with some exceptions. Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness: Renames Denali to Mount McKinley and the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity: Rescinds Executive Order 11246 from 1965, prohibits federal agencies from promoting diversity initiatives, and directs investigation of private sector DEI programs. Pardoning January 6 Defendants: Pardons approximately 1,500 individuals charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 Capitol “riot.” Federal Employee Return to Office: Requires full-time return to in-office work for federal employees. Resumption of 2,000-Pound Bomb Deliveries President Trump authorized the delivery of approximately 1,800 2,000-pound MK-84 bombs to Israel. This decision reversed a hold placed by the previous administration, which had paused the shipment due to concerns over potential civilian casualties in Gaza (this is s hard pill for me to swallow, but unsurprising). Lifting Sanctions on Israeli Settlers The Trump administration lifted sanctions imposed on Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Most of these EOs are making a lot of Americans happy as well: Say good-bye to the invasion at our Southern Border:

But there’s more….

PRESIDENTIAL ACTIONS, PROCLAMATIONS, MEMORANDA, AND CLEMENCY

It’s not just Executive Orders that have been signed, but Presidential Actions. Check out this list:

Executive Grant of Clemency for Andrew Zabavsky

President Trump granted clemency to Andrew Zabavsky. Details of the clemency are available on the White House website. Nominations Transmitted to the Senate

The President submitted several nominations to the Senate for confirmation. The specific nominations can be found in the official communication. Keeping Americans Safe in Aviation

This action focuses on enhancing aviation safety measures to protect American travelers and uphold the integrity of the nation's airspace. Guaranteeing The States Protection Against Invasion

An executive order reinforcing the federal government's commitment to protect states against invasion, as outlined in the U.S. Constitution. Designating Cartels and Other Organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists

The President designated specific cartels and organizations as foreign terrorist entities to enhance national security measures. Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing

The order terminates certain diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within the federal government, citing concerns over their effectiveness and cost. Reforming the Federal Hiring Process and Restoring Merit to Government Service

This executive order aims to improve the federal hiring process by emphasizing merit-based recruitment and reducing bureaucratic obstacles. Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government

This executive order addresses gender-related policies within federal agencies, emphasizing biological definitions of sex and revising previous guidelines. Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats

This action implements measures to enhance national security by addressing threats from foreign terrorists and other entities that pose risks to public safety. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Global Tax Deal

This action addresses the OECD's global tax agreement, outlining the administration's position and plans regarding international tax policies. Organization of the National Security Council and Subcommittees

This executive order reorganizes the National Security Council and its subcommittees to enhance coordination and effectiveness in addressing national security issues. Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government’s Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects

This order temporarily halts offshore wind leasing in certain areas and mandates a review of federal practices related to wind energy projects. Declaring a National Energy Emergency

This declaration initiates measures to address energy challenges, including potential shortages and the need for strategic energy planning. Restoring Accountability for Career Senior Executives

This executive order reinstates measures to ensure accountability among senior federal executives, aiming to enhance performance and integrity within the federal workforce. Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture

This action directs federal agencies to prioritize aesthetic quality and design excellence in the construction and renovation of federal buildings, reflecting the nation's architectural heritage. Putting People Over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California

This action revises environmental regulations to prioritize human water needs over certain environmental protections in Southern California, aiming to address water scarcity issues. America First Trade Policy

This action outlines a trade policy focused on protecting American industries and workers, including measures to renegotiate trade agreements and impose tariffs on certain imports. Memorandum to Resolve the Backlog of Security Clearances for Executive Office of the President Personnel

This memorandum directs the Office of Management and Budget to implement measures to expedite the processing of security clearances for personnel within the Executive Office of the President, aiming to reduce delays and enhance operational efficiency. Declaring A National Emergency At The Southern Border Of The United States

This declaration authorizes the use of federal resources and personnel to address the situation at the southern border, including the construction of physical barriers and the deployment of additional law enforcement officers to prevent illegal immigration and trafficking. Granting Pardons And Commutation Of Sentences For Certain Offenses Relating To The Events At Or Near The United States Capitol On January 6, 2021

This executive order grants pardons and commutations to individuals convicted of offenses related to the events at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, aiming to promote national reconciliation and healing. Delivering Emergency Price Relief for American Families and Defeating the Cost-of-Living Crisis

This executive order implements measures to reduce the cost of living for American families, including the suspension of certain tariffs and the release of strategic reserves of essential goods to alleviate price pressures. Hiring Freeze

This action imposes a temporary hiring freeze across federal agencies, except for positions deemed essential, to reduce government spending and promote efficiency within the federal workforce. Regulatory Freeze Pending Review

This executive order imposes a temporary freeze on new regulations and rules across federal agencies, allowing for a comprehensive review to ensure alignment with the administration's priorities and to eliminate unnecessary or burdensome regulations. Return to In-Person Work

This action directs federal agencies to transition back to in-person operations, ending the previous telework policies implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the aim of restoring normal operations and enhancing government efficiency. Initial Rescissions Of Harmful Executive Orders And Actions

This executive order outlines the rescission of several executive orders and actions from the previous administration that are deemed harmful or counterproductive, aiming to reverse policies that are not in line with the current administration's objectives. Flying The Flag Of The United States At Full-Staff On Inauguration Day

This proclamation orders the American flag to be flown at full-staff on Inauguration Day, honoring the peaceful transfer of power and the democratic process. President Trump Designates Chairmen and Acting Chairmen

This action announces the designation of chairpersons and acting chairpersons for various federal agencies and commissions, ensuring leadership continuity and effective governance. President Trump Announces Acting Cabinet and Cabinet-Level Positions

This announcement details the appointments of acting secretaries and cabinet-level officials, filling key positions within the administration to facilitate the implementation of its policies. President Trump Announces Sub-Cabinet Appointments

This action lists the appointments of individuals to sub-cabinet positions, including assistant secretaries and other senior officials, to support the administration's agenda across various departments. President Trump Announces Cabinet and Cabinet Level Appointments

This announcement provides information on the appointments of permanent secretaries and cabinet-level officials, completing the leadership structure of the administration and enabling the execution of its policy initiatives.

Do I love every single one of these Presidential Actions? No, but I feel like the U.S. is headed in a better direction than it has been in many years.

RESCENDED BIDEN EXECUTIVE ORDERS

President Trump rescinded 78 executive actions from the Biden administration on January 20, 2025, through an executive order titled "Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions."

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows: Section 1. Purpose and Policy. The previous administration has embedded deeply unpopular, inflationary, illegal, and radical practices within every agency and office of the Federal Government. The injection of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) into our institutions has corrupted them by replacing hard work, merit, and equality with a divisive and dangerous preferential hierarchy. Orders to open the borders have endangered the American people and dissolved Federal, State, and local resources that should be used to benefit the American people. Climate extremism has exploded inflation and overburdened businesses with regulation. To commence the policies that will make our Nation united, fair, safe, and prosperous again, it is the policy of the United States to restore common sense to the Federal Government and unleash the potential of the American citizen. The revocations within this order will be the first of many steps the United States Federal Government will take to repair our institutions and our economy. Sec. 2. Revocation of Orders and Actions. The following executive actions are hereby revoked:

Executive Order 13985 (Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government).

Executive Order 13986 (Ensuring a Lawful and Accurate Enumeration and Apportionment Pursuant to the Decennial Census).

Executive Order 13987 (Organizing and Mobilizing the United States Government To Provide a Unified and Effective Response To Combat COVID-19 and To Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security).

Executive Order 13988 (Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation).

Executive Order 13989 (Ethics Commitments by Executive Branch Personnel).

Executive Order 13990 (Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science To Tackle the Climate Crisis).

Executive Order 13992 (Revocation of Certain Executive Orders Concerning Federal Regulation).

Executive Order 13993 (Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities).

Executive Order 13995 (Ensuring an Equitable Pandemic Response and Recovery).

Executive Order 13996 (Establishing the COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board and Ensuring a Sustainable Public Health Workforce for COVID-19 and Other Biological Threats).

Executive Order 13997 (Improving and Expanding Access to Care and Treatments for COVID-19).

Executive Order 13999 (Protecting Worker Health and Safety).

Executive Order 14000 (Supporting the Reopening and Continuing Operation of Schools and Early Childhood Education Providers).

Executive Order 14002 (Economic Relief Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic).

Executive Order 14003 (Protecting the Federal Workforce).

Executive Order 14004 (Enabling All Qualified Americans To Serve Their Country in Uniform).

Executive Order 14006 (Reforming Our Incarceration System To Eliminate the Use of Privately Operated Criminal Detention Facilities).

Executive Order 14007 (President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology).

Executive Order 14008 (Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad).

Executive Order 14009 (Strengthening Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act).

Executive Order 14010 (Creating a Comprehensive Regional Framework To Address the Causes of Migration, To Manage Migration Throughout North and Central America, and To Provide Safe and Orderly Processing of Asylum Seekers at the United States Border).

Executive Order 14011 (Establishment of Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families).

Executive Order 14012 (Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans).

Executive Order 14013 (Rebuilding and Enhancing Programs To Resettle Refugees and Planning for the Impact of Climate Change on Migration).

Executive Order 14015 (Establishment of the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships).

Executive Order 14018 (Revocation of Certain Presidential Actions).

Executive Order 14019 (Promoting Access to Voting).

Executive Order 14020 (Establishment of the White House Gender Policy Council).

Executive Order 14021 (Guaranteeing an Educational Environment Free From Discrimination on the Basis of Sex, Including Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity).

Executive Order 14022 (Termination of Emergency With Respect to the International Criminal Court).

Executive Order 14023(Establishment of the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States).

Executive Order 14027 (Establishment of the Climate Change Support Office).

Executive Order 14029 (Revocation of Certain Presidential Actions and Technical Amendment).

Executive Order 14030 (Climate-Related Financial Risk).

Executive Order 14031(Advancing Equity, Justice, and Opportunity for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders).

Executive Order 14035 (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce).

Executive Order 14037 (Strengthening American Leadership in Clean Cars and Trucks).

Executive Order 14044 (Amending Executive Order 14007).

Executive Order 14045 (White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics).

Executive Order 14049 (White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Native Americans and Strengthening Tribal Colleges and Universities).

Executive Order 14050 (White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans).

Executive Order 14052 (Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act).

Executive Order 14055 (Nondisplacement of Qualified Workers Under Service Contracts).

Executive Order 14057(Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability).

Executive Order 14060 (Establishing the United States Council on Transnational Organized Crime).

Executive Order 14069 (Advancing Economy, Efficiency, and Effectiveness in Federal Contracting by Promoting Pay Equity and Transparency).

Executive Order 14070 (Continuing To Strengthen Americans’ Access to Affordable, Quality Health Coverage).

Executive Order 14074 (Advancing Effective, Accountable Policing and Criminal Justice Practices To Enhance Public Trust and Public Safety).

Executive Order 14075 (Advancing Equality for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Individuals).

Executive Order 14082 (Implementation of the Energy and Infrastructure Provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022).

Executive Order 14084 (Promoting the Arts, the Humanities, and Museum and Library Services).

Executive Order 14087 (Lowering Prescription Drug Costs for Americans).

Executive Order 14089 (Establishing the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States).

Executive Order 14091(Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government).

The Presidential Memorandum (Withdrawal of Certain Areas off the United States Arctic Coast of the Outer Continental Shelf from Oil or Gas Leasing).

Executive Order 14094 (Modernizing Regulatory Review).

Executive Order 14096 (Revitalizing Our Nation’s Commitment to Environmental Justice for All).

Executive Order 14099 (Moving Beyond COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements for Federal Workers).

Executive Order 14110 (Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence).

Executive Order 14115 (Imposing Certain Sanctions on Persons Undermining Peace, Security, and Stability in the West Bank).

Executive Order 14124 (White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity Through Hispanic-Serving Institutions).

Executive Order 14134 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of Agriculture).

Executive Order 14135 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of Homeland Security).

Executive Order 14136 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of Justice).

Executive Order 14137 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of the Treasury).

Executive Order 14138 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Office of Management and Budget).

Executive Order 14139 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Office of the National Cyber Director).

The Presidential Memorandum (Designation of Officials of the Council on Environmental Quality to Act as Chairman).

The Presidential Memorandum (Designation of Officials of the Office of Personnel Management to Act as Director).

The Presidential Memorandum (Designation of Officials of the Office of Science and Technology Policy to Act as Director).

The Presidential Memorandum (Designation of Officials of the United States Agency for Global Media to Act as Chief Executive Officer).

The Presidential Memorandum (Designation of Officials of the United States Agency for International Development to Act as Administrator).

The Presidential Memorandum (Designation of Officials of the United States International Development Finance Corporation to Act as Chief Executive Officer).

The Presidential Memorandum (Withdrawal of Certain Areas of the United States Outer Continental Shelf from Oil or Natural Gas Leasing).

The Presidential Memorandum (Withdrawal of Certain Areas of the United States Outer Continental Shelf from Oil or Natural Gas Leasing).

The Presidential Memorandum (Certification of Rescission of Cuba’s Designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism).

The Presidential Memorandum (Revocation of National Security Presidential Memorandum 5).

Executive Order 14143 (Providing for the Appointment of Alumni of AmeriCorps to the Competitive Service).

Again, while I have concerns about Trump and some of his relations, I have to give him extraordinary credit. He has gone beyond my wildest imagination within the first week. Like him or hate him, he's taking the bull by the horns, and for the first time in four years, we are seeing executive leadership that cannot be compared to any other previous U.S. President.



BUT it’s up to us to keep Trump on course, and when he goes off the rails, he needs to know that We The People demand he stay on point!

