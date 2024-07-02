After the SCOTUS’ recent jaw-dropping decisions - Chevron Doctrine, Jan. 6 defendants, banning homeless from sleeping on streets (I’ll have pros & cons on this later), and as of yesterday, granting Donald Trump “immunity for official acts“ and the ability of small business owners to challenge regulations - I’m beginning to feel this criminal house of cards is crashing down.

The Democrats, in particular, can't catch a break these days. As if President Biden's disastrous debate performance last week wasn't enough to send the party into a tailspin - as if they didn’t know Biden was senile - now we've got a juicy scandal brewing in Oakland that has been found to travel as far as the White House.

An FBI raid has uncovered an alleged criminal network operating in Oakland, California, with ties to high-profile government officials and a notorious local business.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, a ‘rising star’ in the Democratic Party, is facing a recall election, and FBI agents swarmed her home nearly two weeks ago.

I can’t help but notice Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao’s hand signal.

It turns out that Mayor Thao has some pretty shady connections to the notorious Duong family, who are allegedly involved in all sorts of unsavory activities, from sex trafficking to drug dealing. But it’s not just the Mayor of Oakland. It’s a long and savory list of prominent Democrats who hold political positions at the tippy-top.

Evidence collected at Duong’s Music Cafe

A FAMILY OF WASTE

At the center of the scandal is Andy Duong, a member of the Duong family and the alleged proprietor of the now-closed Music Cafe. Authorities believe the cafe served as a front for illegal activities, including sex trafficking and drug dealing. The establishment had previously been linked to pimping and human trafficking before its closure in 2019.

Andy Duong, and his father, David Duong.

The FBI's operation, which took place on June 20th, involved searches at several locations, including the homes of Andy Duong and his father, David Duong (CEO of California Waste Solutions), and the offices of Mayor Sheng Thao.

The Duong family are Vietnamese refugees who have become recycling industry tycoons in the Bay Area. They have wielded significant political influence through major campaign contributions that are now under scrutiny by federal and local authorities.

David Duong and his son Andy, who works in sales and PR for California Waste Solutions, have been major political donors in the Bay Area and beyond. Records allege they deliberately contributed money to politicians, expecting to receive business in return.

Since the 1990s, the Duongs and their company have contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democrats (as well as a few Republicans), including Kamala Harris, below.

Oakland Mayor Sheng with US VP Kamala Harris.

An analysis found the Duongs made over $250,000 in contributions to 28 California candidates and over $2 million to candidates and PACs nationwide. The raids have exposed alleged financial dealings and contributions to various Oakland and South Bay political campaigns.

Investigators are focusing on David and Andy Duong's business dealings and political connections, suspecting they orchestrated a scheme to bypass campaign finance laws and funnel illegal donations to Democratic candidates.

Andy Duong's social media posts reveal his ties to high-profile political figures, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, CA Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, Congress members Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee, and Health and Human Services Secretary and former state Attorney General Xavier Becerra. The list also includes elected leaders from other states, such as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.

At the bottom right, Andy Duong is hanging out with his financial beneficiaries, including CA Governor Gavin Newsom.

Here’s Joe! It’s so sweet. Like a school prom, he and Andy Duong are holding hands.

US President Joe Biden, clasping hands with Andy Duong.

Documents filed by the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) indicate that Andy Duong used "straw donors" to conceal contributions made to political candidates. One alleged "straw donor," Charlie Ngo, was arrested on suspicion of narcotics sales during a raid at the Music Cafe.

The defunct Music Cafe; where customers could rent a room for “karaoke” by the hour and "sing " privately for their friends.

Since 2019, the Duongs have been under investigation for allegedly circumventing campaign finance limits by funneling money to candidates through individuals and businesses. Mayor Thao, then a council member, reportedly received $2,400 from the cafe's associates.

OH, THE TANGLED WEB THEY WEAVE

The FBI raid has exposed a complex web of alleged criminal activities and campaign finance violations, implicating high-ranking officials and a notorious local business.

But let's not forget about the Democrats' golden boy, California Governor Gavin Newsom. As reported here in my recent Substack, Newsom has been crowned King in the Wings of Theater for the US President—or was assigned official US President Diaper Nurse—I can’t tell yet. But with this Oakland scandal hitting so close to home, you've got to wonder if Newsom's presidential dreams are starting to look more like a wet Vietnamese noodle.

And let's remember the bigger picture here. President Biden's debate performance was an epic disaster—albeit all by design. It was clear that every major news outlet got the memo to begin throwing Biden under the Presidential bus.

However, don’t think they didn’t have this planned years in advance.

While Biden’s mumble fumbles came as a surprise to Main Stream Media, it was nothing new to a whole hell of a lot of us. It would be nearly impossible for anyone not to have noticed this unless directed to do so - until now.

While what we are witnessing looks like a bad episode of "House of Cards,” I do not doubt the Demonics are hiding a card up their sleeves.

It seems that this may be a form of Kabuki theater: to showcase the Democrats as in a nosedive to disaster to agitate and inspire the Democrat voters into actually voting when the 25th Amendment is invoked, tearing Biden from the Presidential ticket, ushering in the likes of Gavin Newsom/Michelle Obama on the US Presidential ticket or some similar f*@^ery…… Thus giving the Democrat voters an ol’ “shot in the arm.” I mean, damn, they already have so many shots; why not one more?

I feel that the Democrats (and don’t think I’m a big fan of the Republicans) have been playing with too many fires simultaneously, and if this house of cards doesn’t soon crash, I hope it will ignite from their hubris, greed, and stupidity, and die in a heap of ashes.

