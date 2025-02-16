In recent years, we've witnessed a disturbing trend in how public health policies are shaped and implemented. A recent whistleblower account, as reported by J.B. Handley, best-selling author of How to End the Autism Epidemic and co-author Underestimated: An Autism Miracle, raises additional serious questions about the integrity of our public health institutions and the methods used to influence legislation.

THE FABRICATION OF UNHEALTHY LIES

Accordingly to Handley, a former Oregon Health Authority employee has made a startling claim about the 2019 measles outbreak in the Pacific Northwest:

Health authorities in both Oregon and Washington collaborated to fabricate the measles outbreak.

J.B. Handley confirmed that this whistleblower did, indeed, work for the Oregon Health Authority.

This accusation would represent a another severe breach of public trust and raise significant questions about the integrity of public health reporting and policy-making in the region:

SOURCE: J.B. Handly Blog on Substack

This story exemplifies what we have known all along: the Hegelian Dialectic at work in governance - the problem, reaction, solution whiplash we have been subjected to for generations. This approach undermines the very foundations of our Republic and informed consent.

I observed this tactic in California as well. Time and time again, we would see "outbreaks" followed by "new" legislation at breakneck speed. These bills were generally pushed through by the same cast of characters here in California: Senator Scott Wiener and former Senator Richard Pan, both Big Pharma whores.

DOGE, as well, has now proven this tactic was all by design and involving the DOD and media, via USAID.

Share

AROUND AND AROUND WE GO ON THE VAX CAROUSEL

During the Covid lockdowns, when the public was confined to their homes, California legislators attempted to push through a bill, AB 1400, that would force all Californians into a single-payer healthcare system, invade their medical privacy, and double their taxes to fund the scheme.

At this time, entrance into the capitol was denied unless you donned a face diaper. No way in hell was I going to do this, but I wanted my voice to be heard, in person, nonetheless.

The legislators did not expect any members of the public to be out at this time. But when the legislative session opened for 2022, a handful of us made sure to be standing along the walkway to the capitol doors to let our legislators know we were on to them as the public stayed locked up in their homes, wallowing in a manufactured fear.

The legislators were surprised by our presence. We made it very clear that we were following their votes, and that they heard us calling out their names.

While originally being told it was a "done deal" and that the legislators were going to pass AB 1400, by the time the bill got to the floor for a vote a few days later, the wind had been taken out of the legislators' sails.

Here I am, making my opinion known until I lose my voice…

The bill was killed.

This is the power we have, and when exercised it can change votes on a dime.

I know from my time on the city council and at the California capitol, the government, in the past, rarely liked public participation or observation.

We need to change this.

GIVIING DOGE A DOGGONE CHANCE

So, now, this brings me back to DOGE.

It's crucial to recognize the complex nature of rooting out decades-old, entrenched corruption, and to understand where and when our citizen-led efforts come into play.

As a former elected official, I always found it disturbing when I would start a program or project intended to benefit the community and be immediately attacked, right out of the gate. This was nothing more than a disservice to the entire community.

So, in regard to DOGE and Trump's team, it would behoove us to give them the grace to do their job.

DOGE faces an enormous task in addressing an entrenched, obfuscated system of financial criminality within our government.

For the next few months, I really encourage the public, influencers, and the naysayers to allow DOGE the necessary time and space to conduct their investigations thoroughly. Hasty judgments or obstructions are serving nobody but the criminals right now.

ALMOST STARTING FROM SCRATCH

While DOGE's work is essential, the true test lies in what follows. What DOGE has accomplished thus far would have been impossible for us to achieve as American voters: DOGE's effort has been similar to a military surgical operation that We The People could never have undertaken.

Now, with that in mind, deconstructing something is relatively easy. It is much easier than creating and rebuilding. This is where things can get very complicated.

From what I have been gathering, DOGE is maintaining ethical standards within the executive branch. These efforts are indeed complex and require specialized knowledge and authority that ordinary citizens do not possess.

The rebuilding phase, which follows DOGE's investigative and corrective actions, will indeed be challenging. It will require active participation from informed citizens to ensure that new structures and policies truly serve the public interest. This process of reconstruction is inherently more complex than the initial phase of identifying and addressing the entrenched fraud and laundering… as daunting as it is.

The rebuilding phase is where we, as citizens, must be most vigilant. This stage presents both great opportunity and significant risk. It's here that we must ensure that the structures and systems being put in place truly serve the interests of the people.

Simply showing up at the California capitol as we did in 2022 we can change the course of legislation and leadership. If DOGE, the Trump administration or MAHA fail us, this is where we come in.

It’s up to us to put the pressure on.

But, for now, I mostly like what I see.

RATS ON A SINKING SHIP

Why do I like what I see for the most part?

Evidence of the DOGE wrecking ball can be seen all around us.

Recent reports of politicians in Washington D.C. putting their homes on the market and seeking legal counsel suggest that real accountability may be on the horizon.

However, this is just the beginning of our advocacy.

It's incumbent upon us, the voters, to ensure that those who have betrayed the public trust are not allowed to remain in positions of power.

Share

These graphs are worth a thousand words.

You can believe there are plea deals going on behind Washington doors as I write this.

But if DOGE doesn’t take out all the Washington criminals, it’s up to us to do the job.

DRAWING THE LINE ON OUR REPRESENTATIVES

As I mentioned, taking a wrecking ball to the house is essentially the easy part. Rebuilding the house will be the most difficult.

Share

It will be up to us, the American voters, to draw the line with our elected representatives as to what is and what is not acceptable.

We must demand higher standards from our elected officials. This is where I draw my line:

1. Rejection of funds from special interest groups that compromise independent representation

2. Elimination of conflicts of interest, including dual citizenships

3. No elected officials who have ever accepted AIPAC funds or come with an AIPAC handler

4. Transparency in campaign financing, with a focus on grassroots support

This is my short list. Please add in the comments below what your “line” is.

OUR COLLECTIVE RESPONSIBILITY

If you have never been involved in politics, particularly local and regional, now would be the time. This is where the rubber meets the road. This is where we can draw that line and ensure true representation. While DOGE focuses on the wrecking ball, we focus on the rebuild.

Any wonder why McConnell was the only Senator not to vote for an RFK Jr confirmation as HHS Secretary?

We must actively participate in the political process, from local elections to national policy debates. Only through sustained engagement and demand for accountability can we hope to achieve a government that truly represents its people.

The path ahead is challenging, but it's one we must walk together, with clear eyes and unwavering commitment to the principles of transparency, accountability, and genuine representation.

I’m game.

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….