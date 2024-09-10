Attention Truth Seekers and Sky Watchers!

Our usual Tuesday SOS Swarm Webinar is getting a little shake-up this week. Mark your calendars for tomorrow, Wednesday, September 10th at 6 PM PDT. We're shifting gears and days, but not our determination to expose the truth.

Remember those Notices of Liabilities we've been cooking up? Well, it's time to turn up the heat. We'll be diving deep into our next moves.

BECOME A SOCIAL MEDIA AMBASSADOR (No Fancy Suit Required)

Ever wanted to be an ambassador without the stuffy diplomatic receptions? Here's your chance. We're recruiting SOS Ambassadors to spread the word about our efforts to stop geoengineering. It's like being a secret agent, but instead of gadgets, you're armed with facts and a keyboard.

WHY IT MATTERS (As If You Didn't Know)

Let's face it, folks. While most people are busy watching cat videos, we're watching the skies. Our NOL campaign isn't just about streaks in the sky– it's about reclaiming our air, our health, and our future. We're not just tilting at windmills here; we're taking on the very forces that are messing with our atmosphere.

So, join us this Wednesday. We'll be discussing:

- The latest on our Notice of Liabilities (this is the empowering part)

- Our approach (hint: it involves less talking, more action)

- How to become a Social Media Ambassador for our NOL campaign (no diplomatic immunity included, sorry)

- Why all of this matters (as if the weird weather patterns weren't enough of a clue)

Remember, in the grand chessboard of life, we're not just pawns – we're the players moving the pieces. Let's make our next move count.

See you Wednesday, same bat-time, different bat-channel. The truth is out there, and together, we're going to drag it into the light – geoengineering and all.

Stay vigilant, stay informed, and for heaven's sake, stay looking up!

Wednesday, September 11th, 6 PM PDT

Streamyard LINK: https://streamyard.com/watch/rW2G6vxyAtGZ

We look forward to connecting!

