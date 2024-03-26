Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Brigadoon's avatar
Brigadoon
Mar 26, 2024

I am a licensed pilot, I grew up flying, soloed at 16 yrs old. My father was an Air Force trained pilot who then went on to a career as captain for TWA then Atlas Air cargo as a captain flying 747s on international routes. I speak with a knowledgeable perspective on the topic. Attempting to allege that commercial airline traffic is "also" responsible for the carnage is the government's same old tactic, working to confuse the public and legislators, to distract from their insidious shenanigans. The important major accomplishment of this initial legislation is helping to awaken public perception to the criminal activities of the governments and military contractors etc who are colluding in this outrageous attack on all humanity. You do no service to this effort by effectively siding with the enemy and muddying the waters.

Focus on shutting down the attacks and deliberate poisoning of our air, water and soil. Don't help them enact more oppressive legislation that will be used against us (limiting commercial air travel, further regulating taxing fuel etc etc) and do NOTHING to stop them.

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15 replies by Reinette Senum and others
Victor Bunch's avatar
Victor Bunch
Mar 26, 2024

What really p's me is that Here in TN. they ban the spraying but it don't take effect until July! And they are working over time now spraying the heeeeellll out of the skies1 I just came in from taking my puppy out , I refused to wear a mask over the PLANDEMIC but i have to wear one now when i go out esp. at night for all the Shhhhhhstuff falling , it looks like a really fine snow!!!

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