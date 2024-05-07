Are you ready to dive deep into the world of geoengineering and discover how you can make a real difference? We have an exciting opportunity for you to join our exclusive SOS Swarm Webinar tonight, Tuesday, 6 pm PDT. We'll discuss Cal Washington's groundbreaking work, founder of Inpowermovement.org, and how we can apply it in the US.

TONIGHT, Tuesday, at 6 pm PDS

Copy and Paste this SOS Swarm Webinar Link:

https://meetings.clouthub.com/splash/?meeting=HjmezBk9dlomon5

No password is required.

Two weeks ago, Cal joined us as a special guest to share insights about his organization's latest Notices of Liability (NOLs) for geoengineering. If you missed this eye-opening discussion, you can listen to the recording HERE. Cal's revelations were so powerful that we've set a goal for tonight's webinar:

Identifying the top targets for pursuing Notice of Liability action against geoengineering here in the United States.

Cal's legal team is crafting a Notice of Liability specifically for the US, which is expected to be finalized within the next couple of weeks. This presents a unique chance for you to be a pioneer in this groundbreaking initiative.

Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Join us TONIGHT, Tuesday, at 6 pm PDT, to ask questions about the Notices of Liability, how to read the skies, and what flight radar apps to use. Discover how you can contribute, and connect with fellow advocates who share your passion for uncovering the truth and taking action against geoengineering.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Also, remember to invite your friends and family who share your concern about geoengineering. Together, we can create a powerful force for change.

Share

Then enjoy my recent interview with San Diego’s Dr. Stanton Hom on his Future Gen podcast HERE .

This week’s episode explores the intricate issues surrounding geoengineering, weather modification, and their impacts on the environment, wildlife, and human populations. Reinette Senum dives into the consequences of weather modification programs, like cloud seeding, and the alarming presence of heavy metals in rainwater, and the impact this has on local communities, natural ecosystems, and unusual weather patterns. This important conversation underscores the urgency of collective action, involving environmental attorneys and community engagement, to navigate legal frameworks, raise public awareness, and drive advocacy for transparency, accountability, and environmental restoration. Emphasis is placed on the critical role of individual and community efforts in combating the adverse effects of environmental modifications and fostering a movement towards planet-wide healing, while also acknowledging the daunting challenges that may arise and the necessity for shared resources and proactive measures.

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….