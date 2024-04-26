Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express
Making it Real, Steps to Take Back Our Skies
Cal Washington presents a Notice of Liability template designed to hold accountable those responsible for geoengineering our skies.
Reinette Senum
Apr 26, 2024
We're excited to share a special edition podcast from our recent "Save Our Skies SOS Swarm" webinar. Last Wednesday, special guest Cal Washington, founder of InpowerMovement.org and creator of the Notice of Liabilities (NOLs), joined us for a 90-minute discussion on the origins of InPowerMovement and how an NOL for geoengineering has just been formalized for Canada. A US version will be out in approximately three weeks.

Please note: This release is audio-only as we experienced technical difficulties with the video. Although the audio level is lower than usual, the content remains impactful and significant.

We believe the insights shared during this webinar are too valuable to miss, so we are thrilled to offer this recording for your listening. Tune in to better understand our ongoing initiatives and how you can contribute to these vital conversations and actions!

What Cal Washington is sharing is revolutionary.

