Making it Real, Steps to Take Back Our Skies

We're excited to share a special edition podcast from our recent "Save Our Skies SOS Swarm" webinar. Last Wednesday, special guest Cal Washington, founder of InpowerMovement.org and creator of the Notice of Liabilities (NOLs), joined us for a 90-minute discussion on the origins of InPowerMovement and how an NOL for geoengineering has just been formalized for Canada. A US version will be out in approximately three weeks.

Please note: This release is audio-only as we experienced technical difficulties with the video. Although the audio level is lower than usual, the content remains impactful and significant.

We believe the insights shared during this webinar are too valuable to miss, so we are thrilled to offer this recording for your listening. Tune in to better understand our ongoing initiatives and how you can contribute to these vital conversations and actions!

What Cal Washington is sharing is revolutionary.

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….