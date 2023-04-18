As I mentioned yesterday, I have a big announcement. This is my first time launching a legal battle, but I must do this. I can no longer simply do nothing but bitch.

If you have been following my posts over the last few months, you are familiar with the hellish winter we Californians went through. While, yes, we can have rough winters, this was anything but normal.

Nothing around us is normal any longer, and there is one significant factor why; geoengineering.

In the past, I have interviewed Dane Wiginton of Geoengineering Watch. If you are still unfamiliar with what I am discussing, start with this interview.

Our forests are completely failing, and trees are dying and falling around us. Our bee population has plummeted. Our insects have vanished. Our birds are all but gone. Our forest fires are now unnatural and terrorize us throughout our summers. Our weather is weaponized, and after recently testing our snow and rainfall, the results are coming back with extraordinarily alarming amounts of heavy metals.

Over the years, we have witnessed an exponential increase in the unabated aerosol spraying over our heads, and this planet and everything on it is paying the price.

This stratospheric spraying is unabated, killing us slowly, and I won’t take it anymore.

So, I have reported on this aerosol spraying. I have documented and protested against it as well. I have clamored over it for years and am tired of complaining.

I’m tired of being a sitting duck.

So, after weeks of conferring with legal experts (and frustrated citizens) and after getting some of the best minds to jump into the fight, I have now, only moments ago, launched a crowd-funding campaign to cover the legal fees this is going to require.

And, yes, I know there is 5G, chemicals, and a whole host of factors destroying our planet, but this one is as ubiquitous as the air we breathe, and our tax dollars are paying for it.

While some of you may ask why bother, the courts are rigged…. not all courts are rigged, and simply mounting a bonafide legal court battle against this beast will wake more people up to its existence.

We will not be backing down. It’s now or never…. and if we don’t stop this, who will?

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The below text is from the GiveSendGo campaign. You can find the link to the campaign HERE .

Stop US GeoEngineering Legal Fund

100% OF YOUR DONATION ARE TAX-DEDUCTIBLE & WILL GO DIRECTLY TO LEGAL COSTS Americans have become increasingly aware of the ever-expanding aerosol spraying over our heads, known as geoengineering or “solar dimming.” This constant bombardment affects our health, water, food, weather, and lives. There is a growing deterioration of life around us, including our forests, birds, bees, wildlife, and aquatic life. We are witnessing an ecological collapse while being gaslit if we dare to voice concerns that we are being sprayed. We have been at the mercy of what seems like invisible perpetrators. However, we know who the perpetrators are. We know what they are spraying. We have evidence through lab results of water, snow, soil, tree bark, and hair samples. While many agencies are involved in aerosol spraying for various reasons, we seek support in tax-deductible donations to investigate to take legal action. A legal challenge to the aerosol poisoning is being mounted by the nation’s best constitutional and environmental legal team, led by the remarkable attorney Deana Pollard Sacks, who has more than 20 major legal publications, received international recognition, and has been cited in over 200 law review articles, treatises, federal and state-published court opinions (including the United States Supreme Court), practice manuals, and statutory annotations. In addition, her publications have been cited in many prestigious journals, including the Harvard Law Review, the Yale Law Journal, the Cornell Law Review, the California Law Review, the Northwestern University Law Review, the University of Chicago Law Review, the Texas Law Review, and the University of Pennsylvania Law Review. Deana was a tenured law professor for many years and now pursues civil rights cases on behalf of the public. We will be hiring a former evidence professor (with his own evidence book in its 4th edition, used in law schools) who is also a civil procedure expert (standing, procedural requirements, burdens of proof, and especially what gets into evidence - what evidence meets the standards in the industry). Our legal team also includes a former law professor who has become a renowned expert in environmental law. We know this is a herculean effort, but it’s time to bring this aerosol madness to an end and stop the biggest perpetrators from violating our skies, our world, and our lives. All donations are tax-deductible through Lord Advocates, a 501c3.

Now share, share, share this post like your life and the planet's well-being depends on it because it is!

Let’s do this!

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