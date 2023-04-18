Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Kim Jones's avatar
Kim Jones
Apr 19, 2023

Receiving news of this lawsuit today is very serendipitous. I wrote just TODAY on my future humanitarian efforts to become a "chemtrail activist." I live in South Lake Tahoe and nearly everyday they are spraying over our beautiful sky. It breaks my heart and makes me so angry. I happily give to this effort and would love to help in any other ways possible.

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9 replies by Reinette Senum and others
Coulson Duerksen's avatar
Coulson Duerksen
Apr 19, 2023

I, too, am tired of yelling at the planes to stop spraying us in Georgia. Whether you are concerned about weather modification, aerosolized chemicals and vaccines, or just want to see a natural cloud again in your lifetime, this is an important cause. Sharing, contributing and will be happy to discuss helping in other ways. 💕

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