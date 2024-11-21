I’m happy to share that GenSeven's Save Our Skies NOAA co-signer campaign, which took place last Monday and lasted 24 hours, was a success. We garnered support from 216 individual co-signers, including the National Health Federation (NHF), to submit a comprehensive public comment to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) regarding proposed amendments to weather modification reporting regulations. This effort was highlighted in an earlier Substack call to action:

A total of 11,015 comments were received by NOAA!

This is the final version of our NOAA public comment. Feel free to see if your name or organization made it on as a co-signer!

Noaa Public Comment Submisstion 11 19 Co Signers 183KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!

I want to extend my gratitude to everyone who participated in this important initiative and signed on as a co-signer to our public comment. Your voices have been added to the public record, and I apologize if I missed anyone! Together, we are making strides toward transparency and accountability in weather modification practices.

Thank you to all who participated!

This is the official press release we have just issued:

November 21, 2024 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE GenSeven's Save Our Skies Campaign Submits Public Comment to NOAA on Weather Modification Regulations Nevada City, CA - November 21, 2024 - GenSeven's Save Our Skies (SOS) campaign, along with 14 other organizations including the National Health Federation (NHF) and 201 individual co-signers, has submitted a comprehensive public comment to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) regarding proposed amendments to the Weather Modification Reporting Act (WMRA) of 1972. The WMRA requires individuals and organizations to report any non-federal/military weather modification activities in the United States to NOAA and the Secretary of Commerce before, during, and after such activities. Reinette Senum, Founder and President of GenSeven and former Mayor of Nevada City, California, stated, "This public comment represents a collective voice demanding transparency and accountability in weather modification practices. We're calling on NOAA to prioritize public health and environmental integrity over potentially harmful geoengineering experiments." The comment addresses NOAA's request for public input on potential changes to the WMRA, focusing on Solar Radiation Management (SRM), Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI), Marine Cloud Brightening (MCB), Cirrus Cloud Thinning (CCT), and their environmental impacts. SOS and its co-signers urge NOAA to implement stricter oversight and consider banning all geoengineering practices. While the proposed reporting changes might seem like a step towards transparency, they would inadvertently give tacit permission for anyone to engage in sun-blocking activities under the guise of weather modification. Save Our Skies and its co-signers strongly oppose any amendments that would normalize or facilitate SRM, MCB, or CCT. This amendment, if granted, would be a dangerous step towards establishing geoengineering practices, potentially opening the door for widespread implementation of these controversial and potentially harmful technologies. Despite claims of technological innovation, there is no comprehensive scientific evidence demonstrating the safety or effectiveness of SRM or geoengineering at scale. Key points in the public comment include: - Calls for updated environmental impact studies for all current and proposed weather modification projects

- Implementation of real-time monitoring systems for all weather modification activities

- Potential risks associated with cloud seeding and other geoengineering methods - Addressing the cumulative impacts that make these technologies inherently dangerous Scot Tips, President and General Counsel of the National Health Federation, stated, "It is shocking that with the incoming Trump Administration prioritizing a reversal of chronic disease—the real epidemic— that NOAA would consider a WMRA rule that continues to hide or dissemble about toxic aviation- induced cloudiness." These interventions pose profound risks to global ecosystems, human health, and planetary systems, with potentially catastrophic unintended consequences such as altering regional weather patterns, creating areas of drought, catastrophic forest fires, extreme precipitation, and posing significant environmental and societal impacts. The comment emphasizes the need for clear definitions, stringent reporting requirements, and a comprehensive regulatory strategy to safeguard the environment and public health from the risks associated with all geoengineering programs. It also highlights the human rights implications and the need for governance that respects these rights. Contact: Reinette Senum

Founder/President

GenSeven - Save Our Skies Campaign 530-264-6048 ReinetteSenum@Protonmail.com GenSeven.org, SaveOurSkies.org

Feel free to share this press release with any of your media outlets!

And thank you again, EVERYONE!!



Reinette

