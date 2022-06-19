What Are You Subscribing To?

foghorn

noun fog·horn \ˈfȯg-ˌhȯrn, ˈfäg-\

1: a horn (as on a ship) sounded in a fog to give warning

Why You Want To Stay Connected.

Through in-the-trench-first-hand-accounts, this newsletter will help you cut through the fog to get to solutions.

Who Is Reinette Senum

In 1994, Reinette Senum became the first woman to cross Alaska alone. During this isolated winter solo trek, which she filmed for National Geographic, she learned the power of community. Ultimately, lessons learned along the trail would catalyze her community work later in life.

For the last 20 years, Reinette has focused on building up her hometown of Nevada City, California, as a more prosperous and resilient community. Through risk assessment, public outreach, and a daily hands-on/hard work ethic, she’s been at the forefront of supporting Nevada City and our surrounding areas to prepare for a much more challenging and unpredictable future as a council member, mayor, and community activist.

In July 2020, Reinette stepped down before beginning her third term on the Nevada City City Council (California) after it became apparent local elected leaders and public officials were unwavering in adjusting their covid-narrative. Reinette responded by resigning from the city council to step up and run for California governor in the 2022 primary election. Today, Reinette has created a nationwide organization called GenSeven.

GenSeven is a pending 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to educate and motivate citizens throughout the United States to become active in civic engagement and leadership through the strategic use of state referendums, people-powered initiatives, and litigation that support the GenSeven principle; every decision we make today should serve seven generations from now.

The first action GenSeven has undertaken is launching a massive lawsuit against America’s biggest geoengineering perpetrators.