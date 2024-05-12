Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

A Tale of Two Mothers: Love Beyond Life and Death
Celebrating the extraordinary women who shaped one life with unwavering love and sacrifice.
  
Reinette Senum
72
Flying Syringes: Are We Being Stung by a Sinister Mosquito Modification Scheme?
Has the mysterious rise in relentless illnesses uncovered the covert use of mosquitoes as a vaccine bioweapon delivery system?
  
Reinette Senum
142
4:24
Uncover the Truth and Take Action at Tonight's Exclusive SOS Swarm Webinar, Plus New Interview
Join us for TONIGHT'S game-changing SOS Swarm Webinar, where passion meets action! Check out Future Gen's interview with Reinette Senum.
  
Reinette Senum
3
The Israeli Ties that Bind Us: How to Know You're in an Abusive Relationship
Breaking up is hard to do, but when you find yourself in an abusive relationship, it's necessary to sever ties... even if it's with the State of Israel.
  
Reinette Senum
76
1:51
Outmaneuvering War: The Power of Refusing to Participate
The power of refusing to participate in the face of endless conflict, our greatest weapon is our ability to say no.
  
Reinette Senum
38
Good News, Bad News, & a Retraction
I have been educated on the NEXRAD satellite image I shared yesterday, and I owe you an apology.
  
Reinette Senum
148

April 2024

Telecom's Weaponized 5G Caught in the Act While we Sleep
NEXRAD Exposes Telecoms' Dirty Secret: The 5G Smoking Gun. Been feeling funky lately?
  
Reinette Senum
216
8:34
Making it Real, Steps to Take Back Our Skies
Cal Washington presents a Notice of Liability template designed to hold accountable those responsible for geoengineering our skies.
  
Reinette Senum
64
1:25:09
Save Our Skies Geoengineering Activity; a Year in Review & More!
Reflecting on a year of vigilant advocacy and community engagement, & join us THIS Wednesday; Cal Washington of ImpowerMovement.org to share newly…
  
Reinette Senum
14
Netanyahu Plays With Fire While the US President Plays With his Ice Cream Cone
With a war-hawkish Netanyahu and a US President who's more vanilla than visionary, the global peace recipe could use a rewrite. Iran may be serving us…
  
Reinette Senum
38
Join me TONIGHT at 6 pm PDT for Clear the Air with Reinette, an exclusive conversation for paid subscribers.
We have a lot to talk about. Join in on the conversation, ask questions, or listen!
  
Reinette Senum
8
Strategic Showdown: A Comprehensive Breakdown of Iran's Calculated Strikes on Israeli Soil & the Growing Possibility of WWIII
Unpacking the implications of Iran's missile strikes as a demonstration of power and a warning to Israel and its allies.
  
Reinette Senum
55
