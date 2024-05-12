Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express
A Tale of Two Mothers: Love Beyond Life and Death
Celebrating the extraordinary women who shaped one life with unwavering love and sacrifice.
May 12
Reinette Senum
Flying Syringes: Are We Being Stung by a Sinister Mosquito Modification Scheme?
Has the mysterious rise in relentless illnesses uncovered the covert use of mosquitoes as a vaccine bioweapon delivery system?
May 9
Reinette Senum
Uncover the Truth and Take Action at Tonight's Exclusive SOS Swarm Webinar, Plus New Interview
Join us for TONIGHT'S game-changing SOS Swarm Webinar, where passion meets action! Check out Future Gen's interview with Reinette Senum.
May 7
Reinette Senum
The Israeli Ties that Bind Us: How to Know You're in an Abusive Relationship
Breaking up is hard to do, but when you find yourself in an abusive relationship, it's necessary to sever ties... even if it's with the State of Israel.
May 6
Reinette Senum
Outmaneuvering War: The Power of Refusing to Participate
The power of refusing to participate in the face of endless conflict, our greatest weapon is our ability to say no.
May 2
Reinette Senum
Good News, Bad News, & a Retraction
I have been educated on the NEXRAD satellite image I shared yesterday, and I owe you an apology.
May 1
Reinette Senum
April 2024
Telecom's Weaponized 5G Caught in the Act While we Sleep
NEXRAD Exposes Telecoms' Dirty Secret: The 5G Smoking Gun. Been feeling funky lately?
Apr 29
Reinette Senum
Making it Real, Steps to Take Back Our Skies
Cal Washington presents a Notice of Liability template designed to hold accountable those responsible for geoengineering our skies.
Apr 26
Reinette Senum
Save Our Skies Geoengineering Activity; a Year in Review & More!
Reflecting on a year of vigilant advocacy and community engagement, & join us THIS Wednesday; Cal Washington of ImpowerMovement.org to share newly…
Apr 22
Reinette Senum
Netanyahu Plays With Fire While the US President Plays With his Ice Cream Cone
With a war-hawkish Netanyahu and a US President who's more vanilla than visionary, the global peace recipe could use a rewrite. Iran may be serving us…
Apr 18
Reinette Senum
Join me TONIGHT at 6 pm PDT for Clear the Air with Reinette, an exclusive conversation for paid subscribers.
We have a lot to talk about. Join in on the conversation, ask questions, or listen!
Apr 18
Reinette Senum
Strategic Showdown: A Comprehensive Breakdown of Iran's Calculated Strikes on Israeli Soil & the Growing Possibility of WWIII
Unpacking the implications of Iran's missile strikes as a demonstration of power and a warning to Israel and its allies.
Apr 14
Reinette Senum
