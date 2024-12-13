Before I get into this story, let me start by saying that I have seen plenty of UFOs and orbs to know they are real. Not only have I seen them in the skies above my head here in Northern California, but I also had a memorable ‘bucket list’ excursion to ECETI Ranch in southern Washington in September 2012 for a UFO ‘skywatcher’ weekend.

ECETI Ranch, located in Trout Lake, Washington, at the base of Mount Adams, is a unique property and community centered around heavy UFO traffic coming and going into Mt. Adams. The ranch is owned by James Gilliland, who founded the Enlightened Contact with ExtraTerrestrial Intelligence (ECETI) and the Self-Mastery Earth Institute in 1986. Gilliland claims to have established contact with spiritually and technologically advanced extraterrestrial beings.

Since 2003, the ranch has been the site of thousands of UFO sightings and "unexplained light shows." Thousands of guests have visited the ranch and reported personal accounts of seeing UFOs, orbs, and other paranormal phenomena.

Capturing orbs among my friends at ECETI Ranch, Washington, 2012

As soon as I heard about ECETI, I put it on my bucket list, and a few months later, I went there with my partner and friends.

I can personally testify to a highway of every kind of shape of UFO coming and going into Mt. Adams. We were even challenged with smoke from a nearby forest fire, but the show was no less extraordinary.

As soon as we arrived, we plopped down our lawn chairs, got cozy under the blankets, and watched the show begin. The ships could be seen with the naked eye, but when we used military night-grade binoculars, we saw a super highway of spaceships coming and going all night long.

We weren’t watching drones; we were watching bona fide spacecraft (man-made or alien, who knows) and orbs. Orbs were everywhere.

We were told that extinct or active volcanoes, such as Mt. Adams, are portals for these flying ships and orbs.

Here’s a personal account of a similar experience as captured here by ECETI owner James Gilliland, in 2015:

So, I have no fear about any uptick in UFO activity… our skies are already active. What concerns me the most is the manipulation of the narrative.

As expected, and as foretold many years ago by former aerospace engineer Dr. Carol Rosin, who was the spokesperson for Wernher Von Braun (the father of rocket technology), the last attempt to take over the world would be through the weaponization of space via a ‘space alien invasion.’

It looks like the time has come.

In addition, Clif High, the creator of the Web Bot Project, has been analyzing predictive linguistics for decades and has warned us that he has seen online language that the “alien invasion” was on its way….

Now, is it Bluebeam or the real thing? Time will tell.

Here’s an orb coming out of the ocean:

Here is one captured by a telescope:

Now that everyone is looking up, they are capturing things other than drones:

So, what’s my point? UFOs and orbs have been among us forever. It’s simply that, as Dr. Rosin warned us, the weaponization of the narrative is upon us.

DRONES, DRONES, AND MORE DRONES

Drone sightings are popping up around the country, including just south of me in Sacramento, California.

Sacramento just got visited by a swarm of drones as well recently

The best explanation I have seen regarding the New Jersey drone sightings is this:

Leave it to a TikTok chic to have the most straightforward explanation of the NJ drone activity:

If this is the Military Industrial Complex (MIC) at work, shame on the MIC for not telling us of their military exploits. But what else would we expect from them and the agencies that continue to gaslight concerned Americans?

Now, if the DOJ and the FBI don’t know who the drone operators are, how can they possibly know they are safe?

For the first time, a plethora of Americans are looking up at the skies and are a bit confused. We have a group below, mistaking a flock of geese for drones in a “boring mountain formation.”

Seriously, people need to look up more often.

WAR OF THE DRONES

The first thing that grabbed my attention about these NJ drones was the flashing red and green navigation lights on the tips of their wings. The FAA requires this, and I don’t think aliens or the Iranians would subscribe to FAA regulations if they were really messing with us.

So, let’s count the aliens and Iran out as the drone operators…. which leads us to, you guessed it, the MIC.

And it’s our own U.S. leaders covering for the MIC as they test their new toys while simultaneously gaslighting Americans into believing they aren’t seeing what they are seeing.

It is very clear that the MIC is preparing to make these invasive and dangerous devices the norm in our skies.

I don’t have to tell you the risks of this, particularly if they are weaponized. We now have videos coming out of Bergen, NJ, that we are being told is simply U.S. military “target practice.”

How do we know these are “friendly fire” drones or are safe if the government also claims they don’t know who the operators are?

Why does this concern me? Because it can and will ultimately lead to these outcomes, as we are seeing throughout the Middle East:

The invasion of the drone is among us, and it’s big business.

But it’s not just the MIC that worries me; it’s the thought of 'drone swarms' taking to the air. If any hostile nation wants to take over the U.S. instantaneously, they can do so by deploying weaponized drones at every intersection throughout the U.S., ensuring that nobody can travel the roads and essentially barricading every citizen in their homes.

You don’t think this is impossible? It would be the cheapest, most efficient, and most effective way to lock down an entire nation permanently.

This is one of my biggest concerns regarding the real threats that America is facing. It’s like a Netflix Black Mirror episode — where human nature's dark side intersects with modern life's extremes. Especially considering all the Chinese CCP migrants who have invaded our borders and immediately disappeared, have they settled into one of the farms that Chinese entities have purchased near many of our military bases throughout the U.S.? Are they sitting cozy in a bunker as drone operators waiting for their orders?

This is a very disturbing but plausible scenario, as I covered in an earlier Substack story about how, seven years ago, a friend of mine stumbled upon an underground Chinese drone operation in the industrial area of San Francisco.

I also find it disturbing that MSM is staying hush about this recent arrest on December 11th, 2024:

Despite the obvious, our leaders continue to ignore all the red flags. Our airways have been hijacked in more than one way, and the narrative is on the verge of taking a sharp turn toward the town of Dystopia.

LOOK TO THE EAST TO KNOW YOUR POSSIBLE FUTURE

Drones are so prolific in the Ukrainian war it’s no longer uncommon to see a live stream of a soldier being hunted down and exterminated:

Drones dropping bombs is so commonplace for this soldier that he doesn’t bat an eye when one is dropped into his lap.



Seriously, this is so Black Mirror…. I don’t want this to become part of my future; we must do everything possible to stop this ominous nightmare.

And if we can’t tell the difference between a friendly and an enemy drone, and we have a government gaslighting us, how can we ever be safe?

It's time to rein in the skies.





