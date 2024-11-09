Exciting Announcement, MAHA Nomination: Your Voice for Clear Skies

It's official: As of this morning, Johanna Finney, Secretary of our non-profit GenSeven (the umbrella organization for Save Our Skies), has nominated me for a MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) position under Environmental and Natural Resources to address and work towards eliminating geoengineering.

Many of you are familiar with Save Our Skies, which I launched a year and a half ago to legally challenge the most prominent geoengineering perpetrators. Since then, a dedicated team of volunteers and concerned citizens has emerged. We've been conducting bi-monthly SOS Swarm webinars to educate and empower citizens on reading the skies, testing for heavy metals in rain samples, submitting public records requests, identifying geoengineering programs overhead, and much more.

IN THE WAKE OF THE UNITY PARTY

In the wake of last week's Presidential elections, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has launched his MAHA campaign to "nominate people of integrity and courage for over 4,000 appointments across the future Trump Administration. President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seek your help in this crucial process.”

I've been nominated under the Environmental and Natural Resources category to end intentional and unintentional geoengineering. Imagine Save Our Skies' efforts magnified and expanded to include an overhaul of the EPA (federal and state) to enhance monitoring of particulate matter, including heavy metals, and strengthen enforcement mechanisms. Implement nationwide real-time testing and citizen-based monitoring programs. Develop federal legislation to prevent geoengineering and improve ENMOD (Environmental Modification Convention)." Additional changes to end geoengineering could include:

Increase funding for research on atmospheric protection Establish stricter regulations on high-altitude emissions Create a task force to investigate and prosecute illegal atmospheric modification activities Implement transparent reporting systems for all weather modification programs Develop international cooperation to address global geoengineering concerns

WHAT IS MAHA EXACTLY?

Make America Healthy Again movement isn’t just about keeping our bodies healthy and getting toxins out of our food, water, air, soil, clothing and homes. It's also about restoring the health of our Republic by draining the swamp and ending corporate capture once and for all. To do that, we can't just pull from the same old pool of rotating Beltway bandits. We need to find the very best public servants our country has to offer. And we're certain you know who they are. We invite you to nominate those you would most like to see in Washington and to weigh in on those nominated by others. We ask only that you approach this sacred work with a spirit of patriotism, collaboration, selflessness and mutual respect.

Nominee Guidelines:

Nominations are for the following categories:

These are RFK Jr’s Guidance on How to Drain the Swamp:

These are the qualities they are looking for in nominees:

I have been nominated under the category of Environmental and Natural Resources in the hopes of finally stopping intentional and unintentional geoengineering once and for all:

This is what my nomination page looks like (instructions to sign up, vote, and endorse below).

PLEASE GO FOLLOW THE INTRUCTIONS BELOW AND VOTE, AND ENDORSE IF YOU FEEL MOVED TO DO SO! IT’S THE VOTES THAT GET US THERE!

Now, envision having Bobby Kennedy's intelligence and expertise coupled with the backing of the White House to accomplish this mission. Together, we can bring clear skies back to America! I urge you to follow these instructions to sign up, vote, and endorse my nomination:

Visit MAHAnow.org and create an account at https://www.mahanow.org/login Click "Sign Up" in small, red print below the Log In button Fill out the form and hit the red "Sign Up" button Once activated, go to https://nominees.mahanow.org/t/reinette-senum/13322 Click the BLUE VOTE button in the top left "Like" all positive replies and endorsements Leave your positive endorsement

For those who may know me through Substack but are unfamiliar with my two-decade history of community service and activism, I've included my CV/Activism History below.

Let's seize this opportunity to make a real difference. Your vote and endorsement can help bring about the change we've been fighting for. Together, we can Make America Healthy Again!

This is the most hopeful I have been in a decade!

REMEMBER, VOTING IN SUPPORT OF MY NOMINATION WILL MAKE ALL THE DIFFERENCE IN THE WORD. PLEASE FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS ABOVE! AND THANK YOU!

