Lucky Number 13: The Muppet Capsule Returns!

I’m here to report a happy and light-hearted story as I work on wrapping up more serious stories…. enjoy.

Well, folks, it looks like our intrepid Muppet astronaut Janice has made a splashy return just in time for the holidays! After 13 years of launching these fuzzy friends into the wild blue yonder, the Lil’ Town of Washington finally got itself a bona fide recovery.

If you didn’t see the original Substack story and video, you can find it here:

Fresh from her day-after-Thanksgiving launch, the Muppet’s groovy gal Janice decided to take a detour and make a grand entrance smack dab in the middle of Lake Tahoe. Talk about going out with a bang – or should I say, a splash?

An eagle-eyed witness spotted the Lil’ Town of Washington’s Muppet capsule as it descended from space. Time and time again, a different Muppet has been launched, along with the ashes of a handful of treasured locals who have passed. This time, however, unlike the previous capsules, this one plunged beyond the Rainbow Bridge, turning Lake Tahoe into an impromptu landing pad for our space-faring friends.

Inside the capsule, the local Lake Tahoe boater found Janice looking a bit worse for wear but still sporting that ever-present smile. She was joined by a motley crew of photographs of the deceased town of Washington residents, including Poison Bob, one of the event's co-creators.

The capsule returned to the town of Washington, California, by December 19th.

Hopefully, the lucky chap who recovered Janice will get a free weekend at the historic Washington Hotel. If I were him, I would take them up on it… he would surely get a few rounds of free drinks!

The capsule itself is a sight to behold. Covered in stickers and caution tape that somehow braided itself during the descent (Mother Nature's got some crafting skills, it seems), it's a testament to the DIY spirit of the little Washington community. And let's not forget the touching tributes to their dearly departed friends whose photos also made the journey.

The Muppet capsule sent into space on November 29th, 2024, returned to Earth and was recovered a few days later from the middle of Lake Tahoe.

So here's to Janice, who boldly went where no Muppet has gone before – and came back to tell the tale. As another year closes, we're reminded that sometimes the best stories are the ones that write themselves – with a little help from a falling Muppet and a lot of community spirit.

In the words of the great Gonzo himself, "It all worked out for the best." And isn't that just the perfect way to wrap up this cosmic caper? Here's to unexpected journeys, watery landings, and the power of persistence – may we all find our way home, even if it takes penetrating the stratosphere to get there.

Cheers to you, Janice, and to all in the Lil’ Town of Washington. May your felt dry quickly and your next launch be just as memorable….

