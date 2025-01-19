AS THE WOLRD T CHURNS

Ah, the grand finale of liberal leadership! The bastions of progressivism, L.A. and the East Bay of California, are literally licking their wounds as they witness the true colors of the White House's and California's capitol's liberal occupants shining through in their last gasping moments of power. It's a spectacle more dramatic than a Hollywood blockbuster, and twice as expensive.

For four long years, these coastal enclaves have cheered on policies that promised utopia but delivered chaos. Now, as the clock ticks down on the Biden administration, they're tragically left to survey the smoldering remains of their dreams. The fires that recently ravaged L.A. seem an apt metaphor for the state of their political aspirations - once burning bright, now reduced to ashes and regret.

From the shores of Santa Monica to the hills of Berkeley, the faithful are watching their respective mayors show their true colors, and champions in Washington engage in a last-minute frenzy of executive orders and spending sprees. It's like watching a shopaholic with a soon-to-be-cancelled credit card, frantically swiping at everything in sight before the bill comes due.

As Janet Yellen drops the debt ceiling bombshell and billions flow to Ukraine faster than you can say "foreign aid," these liberal strongholds are forced to confront an uncomfortable truth: their political darlings might just be leaving the national cookie jar empty for the next administration. It's a parting gift that keeps on giving - or rather, taking.

The irony is thicker than the smog over Los Angeles. The very policies these areas championed - from unchecked spending to open borders - are now coming home to roost, leaving their progressive paradises grappling with homelessness, crime, and fiscal nightmares that would make even the most hardened city planner weep.

And now, while the fires still burn, the cat is out of the bag — Director of L.A. County Public Works slips:

Share

This was the shot across the bow that went unnoticed by L.A. mayor and city council members:

This is how well it’s going now:

And now Blackrock is ready to swoop in and grab the spoils, pennies on the dollar…. these are their plans for L.A.:

The L.A. fires aren’t even extinguished, and we have Newsom giddy with joy, announcing these next steps:

Now that the smoke is somewhat settling, Los Angeleans are finding out who was at the helm of their city of angels.

It seems our dear Mayor Karen Bass has been hiding quite the explosive résumé! Who knew that beneath that polished exterior of a healthcare professional and community organizer lurked a secret life straight out of a Hollywood spy thriller?

Share

Apparently, while most of us were busy watching "Miami Vice" in the 80s, Bass was jet-setting to Cuba, trading her stethoscope for a crash course in "How to Overthrow Capitalism 101." It's like she confused "community organizing" with "community detonating." And here we thought her most radical act was pushing for healthcare reform! But no, she was allegedly rubbing elbows with future domestic terrorists, probably discussing the finer points of Molotov cocktail mixology.

One has to admire her commitment to hands-on learning - though perhaps "hands-off" would have been a wiser choice in this case. It's a wonder she found time to earn her degree in health sciences between all those Cuban field trips. Talk about an unconventional study abroad program!

AND THEN THERE IS THE EAST BAY- UP IN SMOKE

On January 17, 2025, federal prosecutors dropped a bombshell: former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, along with her partner Andre Jones and local businessmen David and Andy Duong, find themselves starring in a 22-page federal indictment. The charges? A smorgasbord of political naughtiness including bribery, conspiracy, mail fraud, and wire fraud. It's like they were playing Corruption Bingo and decided to go for a full house.

Remember when I brought you the steaming cauldron of corruption back in July 2024 with "The Duong Dynasty: How a Recycling Empire Built a Web of Influence in Oakland"? A lot of people shock off that story believe there was no “there there.”

Well, it turns out that was just the appetizer. The main course, served cold by the feds, suggests that, yes, the bribes might have been garnished with a side of laundered money from a sex and drug trafficking ring.

Talk about dirty money!

It is looking like Thao promised to steer city contracts to the Duongs' recycling company and buy modular housing units from their housing company. In return, the Duongs supposedly financed a $75,000 mail campaign to trash Thao's political rivals and provided a $95,000 "no-show" job for Jones. It's like a twisted version of "The Apprentice" where everyone gets fired... by the FBI.

Sex trafficking rings, it seems, are the unsung heroes of America's money laundering industry. Who knew that the world's oldest profession could be so innovative in financial services?

SETTING OF THE LIBERAL SUN

As the sun sets on this chapter of liberal governance, L.A. and the East Bay are left to ponder what might have been. Their wounds, both literal and figurative, serve as a staggering reminder that sometimes, the most painful lessons come from those we trust the most. As they brace for the political whiplash of the incoming administration, one can't help but wonder: will they learn from this experience, or simply reach for another band-aid solution? Only time will tell, but one thing's for certain - it's going to be a long four years for California's blue bastions.

This is how well it’s going for the left…. around the world:

FIRE, FIRE EVERYWHERE

And speaking of blue bastions, many are drawing lines between the Thao case and the recent Los Angeles fires. The whispers suggest there’s more than meets the eye; these blazes might have been less about urban renewal and more about destroying evidence linked to P Diddy's alleged involvement in sex trafficking. Because nothing says "innocent" like a conveniently timed inferno, right?

Chappelle takes on the topic during his 2025 SNL wrap up. You may want to listen to this because we could all use the laughs at this point:

WHITE HOUSE ON FIRE

As we count down the hours to Inauguration Day, let's take a moment to appreciate the parting gifts our dear leaders have left for the incoming Trump team. It's like a twisted version of Secret Santa, where the surprise is always debt and the gift that keeps on giving is... more debt!

We have Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, playing the role of the Grinch Who Stole Fiscal Responsibility. With less than 48 hours left in office, Yellen dropped the bombshell that the U.S. will hit its debt limit on Tuesday, January.

How convenient.



Talk about impeccable timing! As a consolation prize, she's graciously implementing "extraordinary measures" to keep the government's lights on. Because nothing says "smooth transition of power" like handing over a ticking time bomb of financial chaos.

But there's more! The Biden administration, in its infinite wisdom, decided to send Ukraine one last "care package" before heading out the door. Since the November 2024 election, they've showered Ukraine with a cool $25.9 billion in aid. It's like they're playing Monopoly with real money, except the "Get Out of Jail Free" card is actually a "Get Into Debt Quick" card.

This graph shows our generosity to Ukraine as of April, 2024. Tack on another $25.9 billion to that.

In the meantime, as the world burns, Lahaina and L.A. fire victims, and North Carolina hurricane survivors should be grateful for their generous $750-$770 they received to rebuild their lives.

This is how well it’s going for the North Carolinians. It’s heartbreaking:

DON’T LET THE DOOR HIT YOU ON YOUR WAY OUT!

As Trump prepares to take the oath of office, he'll be inheriting a nation on fire and a debt ceiling crisis that makes Jenga look like a stable structure. It's the political equivalent of leaving an upper decker in the White House restroom – a nasty surprise that'll take some serious plumbing to fix.

So, as we bid adieu to the Biden era, let's raise a glass to the art of fiscal gymnastics and Marxist chaos. Here's to hoping the incoming administration has a magic wand tucked away in those MAGA hats – they're gonna need it to make this mountain of debt disappear and to get the chaos to settle.

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….