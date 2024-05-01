The good news is that the NEXRAD satellite imagery I shared yesterday differs from what we think it is. The bad news is that the proliferation of 5G is still dangerous to all life, and the FCC still has loopholes, as I reported yesterday, allowing the telecoms to turn up the RF exposure and keep it within FCC "safety" regulations.

Now, I hope that when you go to bed tonight, you will know that we are not being microwaved as it looks in the NEXRAD satellite video, as seen in this screenshot.

In my previous reporting, I made an incorrect claim by sharing the NEXRAD radar images in my last Substack showing high-frequency pulsing from cell towers at night. After being made aware by Jim Lee of climateviewer.com and our Save Our Skies meteorologist, Jeff “Ray,” I realized this was misleading on my part.

“NEXRAD bloom” occurs when the sun sets across the nation, and as told to me by Jim Lee, this conspiracy of “HAARP rings” started in 2010 by YouTube influencers.

And while I'm not claiming that HAARP is not a serious issue, it's simply not this.

NEXRAD PHENOMENOM EXPLAINED

The strange blooming patterns seen in the NEXRAD radar images at night are actually a normal phenomenon called "anomalous propagation" or "ground clutter." It occurs when the radar beam gets bent or deflected by temperature inversions close to the ground, causing it to pick up returns from things like trees, buildings and insects.

Temperature inversions often form at night as the ground cools after sunset by radiating heat into the atmosphere. When the radar beam hits this inversion layer, it can get bent back down towards the earth through processes called "superrefraction" and "ducting." The bent beam then detects ground clutter, resulting in those weird blobs on the radar display, even though there is no actual precipitation present.

So while the NEXRAD imagery may look alarming, it is simply showing a naturally occurring atmospheric effect and is not evidence of increased radiation output from 5G or cell towers as I had incorrectly suggested. I regret the error.

However, my broader concerns about potential health impacts from 5G wireless technology deployment remain valid based on the overwhelming research I have seen. The increasing densification of 5G infrastructure does warrant great concern and a serious effort to stop its continued proliferation.

But the NEXRAD radar blooms specifically are simply an artifact of the way radar beams can get bent by atmospheric conditions at night, not a visualization of increased 5G signals as I had wrongly claimed. I made a mistake in my earlier reporting, and I appreciate the geoengineering and meteorology experts who clarified this phenomenon for me. Moving forward, I will be more diligent about verifying information before making claims, especially regarding complex scientific topics.

For a more detailed explanation on the topic, please go HERE.

To learn more about radar and satellite imagery, please check out this short tutorial.

Thank you for your understanding. I hope you all sleep better tonight!

