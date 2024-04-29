Telecom's Weaponized 5G Caught in the Act While we Sleep

For the past eight years, I have been a vocal advocate against the unnecessary and dangerous expansion of 5G networks in my community and nationwide. As a concerned citizen and activist, I have faced significant opposition and criticism for my stance on this critical issue.



Here, I am testifying in 2017 before the California Assembly against the proliferation of 5G throughout California:

While mayor of Nevada City, CA, my efforts to protect public health and safety have included successfully sending telecoms packing when they attempted to recklessly expand the 3G and 4G networks and chairing a working committee to design a telecom ordinance for my hometown. Despite the ordinance being watered down by inside and outside interference, I have remained steadfast in my commitment to raising awareness about the serious risks of 5G technology.

Now, with the emergence of alarming evidence from a recent NEXRAD satellite imagery - sent to me by a friend and supporter, Jan- it appears that the concerns I have been raising for years are more pressing than ever. The militarization and weaponization of 5G technology pose a serious threat to our well-being, and it is time for the naysayers to understand the gravity of the situation. As we delve into the implications of this new information, I encourage everyone to seriously consider these facts and take action to protect ourselves and our communities from the dangers of 5G. It is crucial that we come together to demand transparency, accountability, and the prioritization of public health over corporate interests. The time for complacency is over; we must act now to safeguard our future.

THE CRIME CAUGHT ON NEXRAD

For the past week, from April 16-18, NEXRAD captured intense (video at top of post), pulsed microwave radiation blanketing the entire US, ramping up nightly. These 750 kW pulses from 159 NEXRAD towers and 160 Doppler stations emit 2.7-2.9 GHz frequencies, disturbingly close to those of a microwave oven. And they're hitting us for 12-14 hours straight each night while we sleep.

Why is this alarming? A growing body of research links chronic low-level microwave exposure to various health issues. It can suppress melatonin production, disrupting sleep and circadian rhythms. EEG studies show it alters brain activity and electrical signaling. Animal studies suggest it impairs immunity, alters heart function, and even causes misfolding of peptides - a known factor in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Creutzfeldt-Jakob (the human form of mad cow disease).

What's allowing this? A gaping loophole in FCC regulations. While the FCC sets exposure limits, they're averaged over 30 days. So, while these nightly radiation spikes may far exceed safe thresholds, they're obscured by daily averages. Chronic repetitive exposure slips right under the radar.

This is a convenient little loophole in FCC regulation that allows telecoms to zap the nation while never “violating” FCC Maximum Permissible Exposure (MPE) limits.

Now do you know why I advocated so much for reining in telcos and their 5G deployment?

The mmWave is a weapon. Plain and simple. It should NEVER have been allowed into the public domain.

And here's the kicker: the telecom giants rolling out 5G have uncomfortably cozy ties to military and intelligence agencies. The NSA and FBI are deeply involved in 5G “security guidance.” And with little surprise, Blackstone and BlackRock have made substantial investments in cell tower companies and fiber providers that are key to the wireless industry…. a deeper dive may be warranted, but I can tell you this for certain: these partnerships are not for the benefit of our health or that of the biosphere.

WHY IS THE WORLD GOING UHINGED?

I don't know about you, but people have been going unhinged more and more. I see this in a massive rise in fights among citizens in classrooms, streets, WallMarts, IHOPs, and anywhere a person has elbow room to give a sizable fist swing.

In addition, people can’t sleep worth a darn these days, leaving them restless, agitated, groggy, and just not feeling right. And I have to wonder: Is this pulsed 5G radiation a factor? We're flying blind as 5G blankets our world, with industry calling the shots while regulators look the other way.

TOWERING TROJAN HORSES

5G is not just the next generation of wireless - it's a quantum leap in terms of exposing our entire planet to microwaves. The FCC has opened up the entire microwave spectrum for 5G, encompassing approximately 3000 potential new frequencies. That's the equivalent of 300 "G"s compared to the handful of frequencies used in previous generations. Every single one of these frequencies does not belong on Earth.

And it’s not just us humans being impacted. Arthur Firstenberg, author of The Invisible Rainbow, recently reported on very strange insect and animal behavior.

THE MYSTERIOUS SPINNING FISH PHENOMENON: A SIGN OF ELECTROMAGNETIC INTERFERENCE?

Arthur Firstenberg, author of The Invisible Rainbow, covered a disturbing development: More than 50 species of fish in the Florida Keys have been observed spinning in circles until they die, with no apparent cause. This bizarre behavior, which began in February 2023 and continues to this day, has affected a wide range of marine life, from common fish to the critically endangered smalltooth sawfish. Despite investigations, no evidence of red tide, low oxygen levels, high temperatures, or parasites has been found in the dead fish.

However, a closer look at the area where the majority of reports have originated - a 10-mile stretch between Big Pine Key and Sugarloaf Key - reveals a potential culprit: electromagnetic interference. On Cudjoe Key, situated between the two affected areas, a former Air Force Base is now operated by the Department of Homeland Security. Above this facility floats a radar blimp, or "aerostat," which scans a 200-mile radius as part of U.S. border surveillance. Powerful radar can injure fish when they swim to the surface in the shallow waters of the Florida Keys flats. Additionally, the facility uses underwater sonar, which could further impact the fish. A recent surge in job openings at the Tethered Aerostat Radar System (TARS) suggests an upgrade and expansion of operations, including the use of ocean sonar.

This spinning phenomenon is not limited to fish in the Florida Keys. In recent years, similar circling behavior has been observed in various animal species across the globe, seemingly linked to electromagnetic radiation. Here, sheep and earthworms move in circles for hours, unable to break themselves from “the spell.”

Photo taken in England on March 26, 2021, photo taken in Hoboken, New Jersey on March 25, 2021

In 2021, following the launch of nearly 100 satellites by SpaceX and OneWeb, worms in New Jersey and sheep in England were seen spiraling or circling. Japanese scientists have also reported on the bizarre circling of green sea turtles, Antarctic fur seals, king penguins, sharks, and whales, with the animals wearing computers and transmitters that may have caused the unusual behavior. Even bees have been affected, with carpenter bees in North Carolina crawling in circles for days after passing through a wi-fi light sensor's field. If electromagnetic interference can profoundly affect the animal kingdom, it raises serious concerns about the potential impact on human health and well-being.

If this strange behavior can happen to the ants, it can happen to us. I would say, “It’s only a matter of time,” but perhaps we are already walking “in circles,” and we simply don’t realize it.

THE EARTH BLOCKS THESE WAVES FOR A REASON

The Earth's ionosphere blocks these millimeter waves for a reason. There is no electromagnetic radiation frequency that is life-giving. People are already sick from being exposed to the combination of 5G on top of 4G, 3G, and 2G. You are adding an unlimited number of 5G frequencies with well-documented detrimental bio-effects.

5G was originally designed in the early 1900s as a military-industrial weapon. It was military radar equipment, used and studied extensively by the military for its biological effects. Microwave sickness was a prevalent phenomenon amongst radar operators. Today, the industry denies that electrosensitivity even exists.

The deployment of 5G is not just about faster downloads and "smart" cities. It's about weaponizing cellular technology for surveillance and control. 5G enables biometrics, facial recognition, scanning, social credit systems, and centrally controlled interactions between humans and cities. It's about creating a virtual reality at a time when we really don’t know what reality means anymore.

However, let me be very clear on one thing: We do not and never will consent to this.

The evidence of harm is overwhelming, yet the FCC and regulatory agencies continue to rubber-stamp 5G without adequate safety testing. They are captured by the very industries they are supposed to regulate. The revolving door between the telecom industry and government agencies is well-documented.

But I digress. I know you all know this already.

We are being subjected to a massive uncontrolled experiment without our informed consent. The long-term health effects of chronic 5G exposure are unknown, but the science is already deeply concerning, and we have yet to begin understanding the full ramifications. We are seeing widespread reports of microwave sickness, insomnia, headaches, fatigue, cognitive impairment, heart palpitations, and other symptoms that correlate with the rollout of 5G — and these are the things we can observe. What about the unobservable? As in our minds, thoughts, and actions.

The recent NEXRAD imagery is the smoking gun we've been waiting for. It proves that we are being irradiated with pulsed microwaves at night without our knowledge or consent. This is a violation of our fundamental human rights and a crime against humanity.

We must halt the deployment of 5G until independent scientists can study its full health and environmental impacts. We must establish biologically based exposure limits that protect public health, not just industry profits. We must prioritize wired fiber optic connections over wireless ones whenever possible to minimize unnecessary exposure. As phone ratepayers, we have already paid for this through our phone bills.

Most importantly, we must assert sovereignty over our bodies and minds. We must reclaim our right to live in a world that is not saturated with artificial electromagnetic radiation. We must resist the agenda of total surveillance and control that 5G enables. In case you haven’t noticed, it’s all clamping down on us in desperate measures.



Some people are getting creative by having drones drop bags over surveillance cameras.

The hour is late, but it is not too late. Together, we can shine a light on the darkness and demand change. We can create a future where technology serves life, not the other way around. But we must act now before the 5G prison is complete.

I urge you to share this information far and wide. Talk to your friends and family. Contact your elected representatives. Support the scientists and advocates who are fighting for our health and freedom. Together, we can make a difference. Remove Wi-Fi from your home and place of business. Educate those around you on why you are doing this. Once Wi-Fi is free, pay attention to the difference in people’s health and behavior.

The stakes could not be higher. Our future depends on the choices we make now. Let us choose wisely for the sake of ourselves, our children, and all life on Earth.

So I'm asking you, dear readers: Have you been experiencing unusual sleep disturbances or health symptoms this past week? Insomnia, headaches, fatigue, brain fog, heart palpitations? How about unusual animal or insect activity? If so, I want to hear about it. Leave a comment and share your story.

