Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar TONIGHT: Urgent Discussion on Geoengineering Legislation

I’m extending a special invitation to those who have never joined me for our bi-monthly Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar. This is a bi-monthly online gathering and tonight, Wednesday 26th, 6 PM Pacific, is our next one. I believe it's vital that we address a key issue: the effectiveness/ineffectiveness of current geoengineering legislation. What it is, what it is not, and will it clear our skies?

The Geoengineering Landscape

There's no denying that awareness of geoengineering is spreading, with legislation being proposed and, in some cases, passed across various states such as most recently, Florida. This increased attention is undoubtedly a positive step. However, like many in the anti-geoengineering world, there are significant concerns regarding the language and effectiveness of these bills.

My main objective is to return our skies to a healthy, natural state, but my concern is that, as it stands, the current legislation may not be sufficient to achieve that goal.

Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar Tonight

I urge you to join me tonight, Wednesday, February 26th, at 6 p.m. Pacific Time, for our bi-monthly Save Our Skies Swarm webinar. During this session, we will thoroughly examine:

The pros and cons of the proposed geoengineering legislation.

What these bills accomplish, and where they fall short.

Concrete steps we can take to strengthen the legislation and ensure our activism is effective.

Distinguishing fact from misinformation so we can read our skies with truth.

Ways that organic movements are sometimes hijacked and redirected away from productive change.

As well as give our geoengineering legal update!

This webinar will provide a platform for open discussion, debate, and collaborative problem-solving. Whether you're a seasoned activist or new to this issue, your participation is valuable.

Kat Saari will join for a brief moment to remind everyone to join her for our next SOS Swarm Webinar to deep dive into how she approached a cloud seeding pilot and how you can too. Watch THIS as a primer to ask questions tonight or save them for a deeper dive on March 11th, 6 PM Pacific.

Join us tonight. The link and password are provided below.

Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar

TONIGHT, Wednesday, 6 PM Pacific

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/4sr8h3ma

Meeting ID: 850 9886 7059

Passcode: 699905

Reflecting on Our First International Geoengineering Panel

Before we dive into tonight's SOS Swarm Webinar later, I want to share some exciting news about our First International Geoengineering Panel, which aired live online last week:

We completely maxed out the webinar with all 500 seats filled. Due to overwhelming demand, with the webinar fully booked in just 2.5 days, we expanded our reach with 6 additional livestreams worldwide. As a result, we had participants from 154 countries, and the webinar has garnered tens of thousands of views (live and recorded)!

Recording below:

Thank you to everyone who participated and helped make this event a resounding success. Your engagement is a testament to the importance of this issue and the need for continued dialogue.

Stay tuned for the announcement of our Second International Geoengineering Panel to discuss what geoengineering is and isn’t and set the record straight. The conversation is just starting.

