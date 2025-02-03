A MIDNIGHT RIDE THROUGH HISTORY’S GEARS

It was 2007, a year that would unknowingly mark the dawn of a digital revolution in American politics. I found myself in the company of my half-brother Demian, a Bloomberg news insider with his finger on the pulse of Washington's heartbeat.

As the clock struck midnight, we embarked on a clandestine adventure, our mountain bikes carrying us through the ghostly quiet of the nation's capital. The moonlit monuments stood as silent sentinels, while scattered security guards watched our nocturnal tour with bemused indifference. Little did we know, we were pedaling through the twilight of an era.

Between breaths of crisp night air and the whisper of tires on asphalt, Demian shared a revelation that would echo through the years. Washington, he said, was reeling from an unprecedented wave of citizen engagement. The halls of power had been flooded by a digital tsunami of emails and calls, a grassroots surge that had actually altered the course of legislation.

This was a first, he said. Washington was in shock.

The exact bill escapes me now, lost in the mists of time. But Demian's words remain etched in my memory: "This is just the beginning," he mused, "of a new age where online activism can turn the tide of politics faster than you can click 'send'."

How prophetic those words would prove to be.

Fast forward to today, and oh, how far we've come. The digital whisper has become a roar, and the people's voice now thunders through the corridors of power with earth-shaking force.

We've come a long way, baby. And the revolution? It's just getting started.

Because not only are we swaying political decisions and discourse, we are blowing the lid off generational corruption, mind-control, and the Deep State.

Fast forward almost 20 years later and today we find the Deep State in a massive panic like cockroaches running for dark corners. As I covered in my most recent Substack, Healthy Americans: Washington's Worst Nightmare, the last thing this criminal cabal wants is an awake and healthy nation.

A healthy nation is strong. A healthy nation is astute. A healthy nation is aware. A healthy nation is not consumed by an ailing body and family members too consumed to care about politics.

As I had mentioned in my last Substack, I was thoroughly enjoying strolling through Twitter/X and watching American citizens "fact check" the f*@k out of our lying-bought-off-criminally-minded-legislators when they were attempting to attack Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for even thinking to make America Healthy again during his HHS confirmation.

Today it was Bill Kristol (who taught politics at Harvard University - an MK-Ultra campus), founder and director of Defending Democracy Together who had his ass handed to him on Twitter after tweeting, “The Deep State is far preferable to the Trump State.”

Kid you not. He said that, and is paying for it:

THE END OF A MIND CONTROLL AMERICA?

While then-U.S. President Bill Clinton admitted to and apologized in 1995 for the thousands of MK-Ultra brainwashing and mind-altering programs conducted by the government, military, and universities, little had been done to end these programs or help the American people recover from them

Sleeper assassins. Manchurian candidates. Operation Offen. Project Monarch.

These CIA projects created generations of mind-controlled subjects—children born into incestuous abuse, subjected to extreme trauma to induce dissociation and ensure absolute control.

After 3 generations it becomes auto-genic as covered in my interview with MK-Ultra survivor, Cathy O’Brien.

Former FBI agent speaks to the pervasive mind-altering program:

Until now, many Americans—and their so-called leaders—have been mind-controlled, terrorized, blackmailed, and bribed for far too long. From Washington to Hollywood, we continue to see mind-control victims parading themselves, as demonstrated by the most recent spectacle.

The video below is from the recent Grammy award, where Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, arrived uninvited on the red carpet, with Bianca wearing a completely transparent, see-through dress.

Does she look like she is having fun? Bianca’s expressions tells me she was instructed by her handler-husband (and those above him), 'You are going to go out there wearing Saran Wrap and show your wares, whether you want to or not,' as part of a humiliating public parade.

While the parade of the brainwashed continues, millions of Americans can now recognize it from a mile away.

Kanye and his 'slave-wife' were immediately escorted off the premises by L.A. police.

However, as I said, it’s not just Hollywood and the music industry—it’s our own so-called representatives. They, too, are mind-controlled by handlers who can’t help but mouth what they have been hypnotized to say. Watch their handlers, sitting next to them and behind them, magically lip-syncing the words coming out of their mouths.

But today, the gloves are off. American citizens, social media influencers, and figures like Candace Owens are going after the cross-dressing, Satan-worshipping, pedophilic monsters who have been controlling us for generations.

While not every American has awakened to the CIA’s mind control over half the population through their iPhones—according to Dr. Jack Kruse—many are beginning to see the truth….

…Enough Americans have awakened to the mind control agenda and have created a tipping point against it.

Today, these very Americans, mostly MAHAs, have been bombarding White House phone lines with calls and emails in support of RFK Jr.’s confirmation as HHS Secretary.

We want our health back and our minds.

Reports out of Washington indicate that they have never been so overwhelmed with phone calls in support of any HHS candidate—ever.

We need to make this wave even bigger. So, I ask you to call today!



ALL HANDS ON DECK NEEDED!

The Finance Committee vote is THIS TUESDAY at 10:00 AM!

We are at a critical crossroads as Robert Kennedy Jr.'s nomination for Health Secretary hangs in the balance. This is our LAST CHANCE to make an impact before the Senate's decisive vote next week. The time to act is NOW!

Take Immediate Action Digitally:

Email Your Senator Now – Regardless of where you are, let your voice be heard loud and clear. If you're a U.S. resident, directly email your senator here. Your input is crucial! https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/final-rfk/

International Supporters – Show your support for Robert Kennedy Jr. by signing our statement of support here. Every signature counts! https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/kennedy/

In the meantime, we must keep the pressure on where it matters most. THIS is where we hold our power!

This is a historic moment. The health of our nation—and potentially the world—hinges on this appointment. Let’s make our voices heard and take a stand for the future we want. The fight isn’t over—your action could determine the course of global health.

We must keep the momentum going and push through to victory! The message needs to be loud and clear—today is the last day!

Tomorrow, Tuesday, the Senate will vote to confirm or reject Kennedy. We MUST make sure they understand that the American people delivered a mandate on November 5th. The majority who voted for Trump did so because they were also voting for RFK Jr.—for their health, their children’s future, and the well-being of generations to come.

GETTING REAL FOR THE DEMONCRATS

It’s getting very real for the Demoncrats and Rhino Republicans. They know the tide has turned and the Trump Administration is coming in harder and faster than their worst nightmares.



I don’t feel little guilty: I’m truly enjoying this. This has been a long time coming.

Again, I have concerns about Trump—particularly his stance on the State of Israel and his cozy relationship with Big Tech—but he gets an A+ for cleaning house and exposing the rats.

Whether you like Trump or not—I don’t care. If you disagree with some of his policies, as I do, then it’s up to you and me to do exactly what we’re doing with the confirmation of Kennedy: overwhelm our leaders. Let them know that the 2024 election was a mandate by The People to end this madness.

And yes, that includes rejecting any reckless Big Tech, mRNA, or Silicon Valley experiments, as well as the continued, unchecked support of the genocidal State of Israel. Clearly, our calls and emails are making an impact—this long online battle began over 20 years ago.

MK-Ultra, the brainwashing of Americans through technology and sexual abuse, has led us down this long, dark road.

However, the awakening of America is shining light into every dark corner, and it’s imperative that we go in for 'the kill,' so to speak, and bring this ugly monster to its final end.

So, pick up your phone, start calling or emailing, and put those brainwashing smartphones to good use—contact your legislators NOW. Tomorrow is too late.

I’m so excited about this that it makes me want to grab a bowl of popcorn and just sit back and watch the show.

UPDATE 2:30 PM PACIFIC: Kennedy’s approval is so close and so important.

Hopefully many of you, as I, have already called these two crucial ones already (if you didn’t please do).

Senator Susan Collins (202) 224-2523

Senator Lisa Murkowski ((202)-224-6665

Please call these four fence-sitters that friend just sent me.

I think they can be influenced if enough of us call them.

It took me less than a minute to leave messages for each one.

You don’t need to identify more than just your name to just urge they support Kennedy.

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa (712) 252-1550

John Fetterman (D-PA) (202) 224-4254

Patty Murray (D-WA) 202) 224-2621

Bill Cassidy (R-LA) (202) 224-5824

