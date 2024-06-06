The Cosmic Game, Pt 2: Shattered Minds, Fractured Nation: MK-Ultra's Shadow Looms Over America

In Part 2 of The Cosmic Game (Pt 1 HERE), we will explore how the Cold War era saw the rise of secret government projects focused on social engineering, mind control, and the steps that can be taken to set ourselves free. When Project Paperclip brought Nazi scientists to the United States, coinciding with the creation of the CIA and the National Security Act, their trauma-based mind control research found a new home in Project MK-ULTRA. Funded through illicit means like arms deals, drug operations, and human trafficking, these clandestine programs aimed to embed mind control techniques within key institutions - government, education, healthcare, and media - to foster compliance with a New World Order.

For generations, the unknowing American public has been subjected to social engineering through occult trauma, ritual abuse, and symbolism. Fear-inducing events like the JFK assassination, Waco, the Oklahoma City bombing, and 9/11 have been orchestrated to traumatize the nation, making minds more susceptible to control. This insidious influence has now permeated every aspect of society, from education, military, government, music industry, Hollywood, and, yes, Disney, aided by GMOs, fluoridated water, heavy metals, weather manipulation, EMFs, and the COVID-19 pandemic - effectively hacking our bodies and minds.

Cathy O'Brien, a survivor of MK-ULTRA's Project Monarch, shares her personal experiences, but even more importantly, how she was able to overcome the mind control she had endured for decades.

Tracing her path from child pornography and recruitment into the program to serving as a top-level intelligence agent and White House sex slave, TRANCE Formation of America is a definitive eye-witness account of government corruption that implicates some of the most prominent figures in U.S. politics.

Through her journey of rescue and healing, O’Brien has reclaimed the memories suppressed during her time as a mind-controlled slave. Her experiences, detailed in her books Trance-Formation of America and Access Denied: For Reasons of National Security, co-authored with her late husband Mark Phillips, provide crucial insights into how we've been manipulated and, more importantly, how we can reclaim our personal and collective sovereignty in the face of these challenges.

Whether you are already familiar with O'Brien's story or not, you will want to watch the documentary "Trance" to better understand the remarkable recovery and transformation that she underwent.

While many Americans are familiar with O'Brien's story, most are not aware that what she endured for decades was the pretense of a larger plan to set the stage for the mind control of America.

Trance, The Cathy O’Brien Story link here: https://www.trance.movie/

You can find Cathy O’Brien’s website HERE .

To buy the book, PTSD, Time to Heal, go HERE .

For more sources, information, and documentation on MK-ULTRA programs:

BBC’s MK-ULTRA: THE CIA'S SECRET PURSUIT OF MIND CONTROL: https://www.bbc.com/reel/video/p0by2ybb/mk-ultra-the-cia-s-secret-pursuit-of-mind-control-

PROJECT PAPERCLIP (FOIA): https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp88-01070r000100200004-9

PROJECT PAPERCLIP (FOIA): https://www.britannica.com/topic/Project-Paperclip

PROJECT MK-ULTRA (FOIA): https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/06760269

PROJECT PAPERCLIP INCLUDING MEMO REPORTS (FOIA): https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/00010786

