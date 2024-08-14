From Records to Revolution: The SOS Swarm Webinar
Join us as we unveil the U.S. version of ImpowerMovement's Notice of Liability (NOL) and strategies that could change the game in our fight against geoengineering.
Buckle up, folks! We're shaking things up this month and moving our Save Our Skies (SOS) Swarm Webinar to tomorrow, Wednesday, at 6 PM PDT. Why, you ask? Well, we've got a heavy hitter joining us - Cal Washington, the mastermind behind InpowerMovement.org and the creator of those game-changing Notice of Liabilities (NOLs).
Here's the kicker: the U.S. version of this NOL is making its grand debut tonight on the InpowerMovement.org platform. But don't worry, we'll be dissecting it for you tomorrow evening. It's like getting the inside scoop before the paint's even dry!
THE CLOUD SEEDING CHRONICLES: WHAT’S IN THE RECORDS?
But wait, there's more! On August 16th, we're finally getting our hands on those juicy Public Records Request documents from a California Irrigation district about their cloud seeding shenanigans. Trust me, we're expecting some real nuggets of information to bolster our lawsuit against this airborne madness. Stay tuned because this could be the smoking gun we've been waiting for!
Now, I know you're all busy bees, but this is one webinar you won't want to miss. We're talking groundbreaking legislation on geoengineering that I've been cooking up - it's the crème de la crème of what's out there, plus some secret sauce you won't find anywhere else. I'll be spilling the beans on this during tomorrow's Swarm.
And if that wasn't enough to whet your whistle, we're bringing on the big guns. Johanna Finney, our GenSeven Vice President, will be joining us to chat about our upcoming public outreach blitz using NOLs. It's time to take this fight to the streets, folks! Or should I say, the skies
So, clear your schedules and set your alarms. In just 24 hours, we're not just taking steps - we're making giant leaps. Don't be the one left in the contrails!
SOS Swarm Webinar Link:
https://streamyard.com/watch/ASXfF8GAUnj9
6 pm PDT, Wednesday, August 14th!
Remember, if you can't make it live, we've got you covered with a recording. But trust me, you'll want to be there in real time for this one. It's going to be a doozy!
See you tomorrow, sky warriors!
I HAVE BEEN PHOTO DOCUMENTING THE STRANGE CLOUD FORMATIONS FOR JUST OVER 30YRS, AND THE CHEMTRAILS AS WELL. THE STRANGE FINGER LIKE CLOUD FORMATIONS ARE FROM SCALAR INFEROMETRY. HERE IS AN EXCERPT FROM COL. TOM BEARDEN REGARDING THESE WEAPONS. ALSO THE DEW'S ARE A PART OF THIS PROGRAM OF STAR WARS DEFENSE AS WELL.
THE FIRES IN CALIFORNIA, LAHINIA, JASPER B.C., AND GAZA, WERE ALL FROM DEW'S, THE PROOF IS VERY OBVIOUS, JUST LOOK FOR CARS WITH THERE ALUMINUM HUBS, AS WELL ENGINE BLOCKS MELTED BY SUPPOSED WILD FIRES! TOTALY NOT POSSIBLE AS ALUMINUM MELTS AT 1220*F OR 660*C CONTINUOUS HEAT! AND AUTO GLASS IS EVEN HIGHER AT 1400*C--1600*C AND THE ONLY THINGS TAHT SURVIVED WERE PAINTED BLUE!
Forget about the George Lucas and Disney Star Wars, as this book tells us about the real “Star Wars.”
These events began March 25, 1983, at the height of the Cold War with Russia, when our president, Ronald Reagan, made a televised speech to this nation proposing a Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) as a strategy to protect the nation against Soviet attack. The SDI was nicknamed “Star Wars” as it involved space-based weaponry.
Lt. Col. Thomas E. Bearden (US Army, Retired) was alarmed. One of the world’s leading conceptual experts on long-suppressed Tesla physics (about which he has written extensively), he was greatly concerned that Russia was far ahead of the United States with non-conventional, scalar, Tesla weaponry, and that the United States was extremely vulnerable.
Few in the U.S. understood the potential iterations of these weapons, so in this subsequent 1984 book Star Wars Now! Tom lays out in intricate detail not only the true science that is involved, but what specific hostile applications these weapons can take—all the while being hidden in plain sight!
This was also the first time that the public spotlight had been shone on the Aharonov-Bohm effect, which states that when two zero-field scalar wave beams are crossed, real physical effects can be affected within a distant interference zone or region. This was the inside joke that was referred to in the movie Ghostbusters when the heroes were warned by the Dr. Egon Spengler character when trying to bring down the Stay Puft marshmallow man with electromagnetic streams from their energy pistols to “don't cross the streams”. Incidentally, this movie was loosely based on the work being done at the Stanford Research Institute (SRI) by physicists Puthoff, Targ, etc., but was played for laughs, disguising the seriousness of the research and development work that was actually going on.
Taken together with chapter and verse from field test observations, the list of Aharanov-Bohm effects is long, ranging from radar invisibility and earthquake induction, to ABM defense. All of which has been and is now confirmed by most high-level U.S. political officials including Secretary of Defense William Cohen, while he was in office.
This 2nd Edition features a Foreword by Dr. Steven M. Greer, head of The Disclosure Project, who brings us up to date on an unexpected and surprising current purpose of these now-deployed space-based weapons, as well as how President Reagan was manipulated into championing their development under false pretenses.
The chilling effects demonstrated and delineated in Star Wars Now! are all the more alarming today, as this weaponized technology finds its way into mainstream media and news coverage.
