Buckle up, folks! We're shaking things up this month and moving our Save Our Skies (SOS) Swarm Webinar to tomorrow, Wednesday, at 6 PM PDT. Why, you ask? Well, we've got a heavy hitter joining us - Cal Washington, the mastermind behind InpowerMovement.org and the creator of those game-changing Notice of Liabilities (NOLs).

Here's the kicker: the U.S. version of this NOL is making its grand debut tonight on the InpowerMovement.org platform. But don't worry, we'll be dissecting it for you tomorrow evening. It's like getting the inside scoop before the paint's even dry!

THE CLOUD SEEDING CHRONICLES: WHAT’S IN THE RECORDS?

But wait, there's more! On August 16th, we're finally getting our hands on those juicy Public Records Request documents from a California Irrigation district about their cloud seeding shenanigans. Trust me, we're expecting some real nuggets of information to bolster our lawsuit against this airborne madness. Stay tuned because this could be the smoking gun we've been waiting for!

Now, I know you're all busy bees, but this is one webinar you won't want to miss. We're talking groundbreaking legislation on geoengineering that I've been cooking up - it's the crème de la crème of what's out there, plus some secret sauce you won't find anywhere else. I'll be spilling the beans on this during tomorrow's Swarm.

And if that wasn't enough to whet your whistle, we're bringing on the big guns. Johanna Finney, our GenSeven Vice President, will be joining us to chat about our upcoming public outreach blitz using NOLs. It's time to take this fight to the streets, folks! Or should I say, the skies

So, clear your schedules and set your alarms. In just 24 hours, we're not just taking steps - we're making giant leaps. Don't be the one left in the contrails!

SOS Swarm Webinar Link:

https://streamyard.com/watch/ASXfF8GAUnj9

6 pm PDT, Wednesday, August 14th!

Remember, if you can't make it live, we've got you covered with a recording. But trust me, you'll want to be there in real time for this one. It's going to be a doozy!

See you tomorrow, sky warriors!

