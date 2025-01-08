The Palisades Protocol: A Calculated Catastrophe

The ongoing fires in Los Angeles, Palisades, Malibu, and Pasadena bear striking similarities to previous catastrophic fires in Lahaina, Paradise, and Santa Rosa. These recurring patterns suggest more of the same that goes beyond mere coincidence. Key anomalies include rapid fire spread, inadequate initial response, firefighters facing water shortages with non-functioning hydrants, and multiple fires starting at once. Evacuation routes have become jammed, forcing officials to use bulldozers to clear abandoned vehicles. Questions arise about brush management and fire mitigation efforts in high-risk areas, as well as the absence of key leadership during the crisis, with the LA Mayor reportedly out of the country.

And don’t forget all the fire equipment sent to Ukraine:

“Convenient” systemic issues include mismanagement of resources, with LA Mayor Karen Bass recently cutting fire department funding by $23 million, and questions about the effectiveness of brush mitigation programs. There's also criticism of misplaced priorities, such as the focus on DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives within the fire department, potentially at the expense of core firefighting competencies and preparedness.

Is this a Lahaina déjà vu?

Adding to the concerns, State Farm's recent cancellation of fire insurance for homes in the Palisades area, just months before the fire, has raised eyebrows. These recurring patterns across multiple fire events suggest a systematic approach that may erode community resilience and lead us into a totalitarian trap.

This is where things stand:

Approximately 30,000 people are under evacuation orders. Around 13,200 structures are endangered, including 10,367 residences. The fire has grown to 1,261 acres and is still expanding. Over 250 LAFD firefighters are on scene, along with various equipment and resources.

Southern California urgently needs a comprehensive wildfire prevention and response strategy. Instead of photo opportunities and climate change debates, officials must focus on immediate action. A crucial step would be acquiring Santa Monica Airport before its closure and repurposing it as an emergency response hub. Significantly increasing both aerial and ground firefighting resources is essential. These pressing issues demand practical solutions, not political rhetoric. With proper planning and resource allocation, effective wildfire management is achievable. It's time to prioritize the safety and well-being of residents over political posturing.

GETTY’S TUNNELS

Yes, they exist.

The fire's origin and spread have raised serious questions, echoing concerns voiced about previous fires. While some online speculation focuses on the Getty Museum connections to human/sex trafficking and alleged underground activities, this appears to be a distraction from the broader implications.

However, the Getty Center Museum has at least six basement levels that are larger than the entire museum campus. It cost over $12 billion to build, the actual cost will never be known. The bunker is one mile deep, well below the basement, with six major levels and several sub-levels as large as a city each. This has connection to all of LA, Orange, and San Bernadino counties. It connects via high speed tube train to Santa Catalina Island to the west, and Edwards AFB, China Lake, Tonapah, etc, etc etc... Children go in but they don't come out, unless they are kids that are on TV, like Mouseketeers.

It makes for a great way to traffic innocent children.

Personal testimonies claim that EVERY child star goes under this place to have fluids taken. The lowest level is where the most horrible Satanic rituals take place; they make even a Satanist squeamish.

Now, I wish this were some kind of White Hat event to burn out the pedos, but at such a human and environmental cost…? I don’t think so.

I think this is more what is really going on:

What I can tell you is that, like Paradise, Lahaina, and other areas of Malibu, people don’t return. Burnt-out lots turn into fields of wildflowers, and planning commissions and insurance companies ensure most homes are never rebuilt and communities restored.

There is a reason for this.

As I have said over and over, we are dealing with a global criminal cabal that is masquerading as our government, and they are hell-bent on population reduction and reducing our liveable spaces.

WHERE’S THE NATIONAL GUARD?

I swear. Newsom loves to watch California burn.

There has been no announcement that Governor Gavin Newsom is calling the National Guard to assist with the Palisades Fire in California.

Wonder why?

