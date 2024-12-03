The Great Muppet Lift-Off: Where Muppets Meet the Milky Way

In the heart of the Sierra Nevada foothills of Northern California, a peculiar tradition has taken root in the tiny remnants of a once bustling gold mine known as the Li'l Town of Washington. Every year, on the day after Thanksgiving, this community of 180 kindred souls ascends upon a skyline ridge top to launch a Muppet into space, a peculiar event that has become the highlight of the town's social calendar.

This motley crew of mountain dwellers, veterans, renegades, and nature lovers gathers at the Washington Hotel — the historic bar in particular — the town's beating heart. Generally, this town is where dogs lounge in the middle of the street, unafraid of passing cars, and time seems to stand still. But the day following Thanksgiving, the air buzzes with excitement as they prepare to send a beloved Muppet soaring into the stratosphere, a tradition born from an unlikely marriage of Hollywood magic and small-town charm.

FROM HEAVEN ON EARTH TO HEAVEN ITSELF

It all began in 2006 when Kermit the Frog himself visited Washington for a Ford Escape Hybrid Super Bowl commercial.

The town's rugged beauty and the locals' infectious spirit left an indelible mark on the Muppet crew. Todd Davidovich, the visual effects executive producer of the Kermit the Frog-Ford 2007 Super Bowl commercial, found himself drawn into the orbit of the town's resident character, Poison Bob.

In Washington, "shootin' the shit" over pints at the Washington Hotel bar is a popular pastime, and it was during one such session that Davidovich and Poison Bob hatched a plan as wild as the surrounding wilderness. Why not stuff Kermit into a capsule and send him off to space? Before long, this whimsical idea transformed into reality, with the Henson Company "sacrificing" a Muppet each year for the launch.

In Thanksgiving tradition, the townspeople and lucky tourists (who generally unknowingly happen upon the spectacle) first celebrate at the Washington bar, tucked among just a handful of 170-year-old buildings that make up the entirety of the town. The festivities continue with a parade up the winding road out of the depths of the Yuba River canyon, eventually reaching a flat landing known as the dry yard, which overlooks the snow-capped Sierra mountain range.

Co-founder of the Muppt Launch, the late Poison Bob. His ashes are launched out to space with a Muppet every year.

As the crowd gathers at the dry yard overlooking snow-capped peaks, the anticipation is electric. The adults revert to children, often talking in the voice of their favorite Muppet character. It's easy being like a kid again. Adults point excitedly to the sky as much as the children.

A MUPPET TRADITION BEGINS

Fast-forward to 2024, and the tradition is still going strong. This year, Janice, the groovy bassist of Electric Mayhem, is the chosen one.

Following the sound of historic audio from NASA launches, a cacophonous countdown echoes off the granite boulders as scissors nip the string that sets Janice free.

The backside of the Muppet Space Capsule.

She soars skyward, stuffed in a homemade capsule covered in stickers stating, "Property of Poison Bob" and "Danger, Jet Thrust" slapped on the outside, her parachute trailing behind like a groovy comet's tail.

Cheers erupt as she reaches her zenith, suspended momentarily before gracefully ascending high above the Yuba River — potentially reaching 100,000 feet—three times higher than commercial jets dare to fly, soaring 1,000 feet a minute.

But this launch is more than just a spectacle. Tucked beside various Muppets throughout the years have been the ashes of Henry DeCorte, who owned the Washington Hotel for 35 years; Marvin Lee, the original conductor of the balloon launch; Poison Bob, who passed in 2014; and this year, Claudia Kinseth, the mother of the town’s unofficial mayor. Claudia was a beloved local teacher and a dear friend of mine who passed away last September. In death, as in life, the spirit of Washington's characters continues to soar.

The late Merv Lee and his daughter Amy Lee, members of the launch crew, hold up the space capsule that sometimes contains the ashes of the community’s loved ones… including Merv Lee.

As Janice disappears into the blue, potentially drifting up to 125 miles from her launch site, the townspeople retreat to the Washington Hotel and bar along the Yuba River's chilly banks. There, amidst the clack of pool balls and raucous laughter, they toast to another successful mission and the memory of those who've gone before.

The Annual Muppet Launch may seem bizarre to outsiders, but the Annual Muppet Launch showcases the power of community, creativity, and a healthy dose of silliness. Sometimes, the most meaningful traditions are born from the most unlikely of circumstances - and in the Li’l Town of Washington, the sky's the limit for imagination and camaraderie.

