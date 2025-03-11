Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
23
6

Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar: Unveiling the Geoengineering Game Plan TONIGHT at 6 PM Pacific!

A new plug-in on Windy.com has just Revolutionized Reading the Skies. The Game Plan is rolling. The Mysterious Dust results are in from the lab.... and so much more!
Reinette Senum
Mar 11, 2025
23
6
Share
Transcript

Friends, truth-seekers, and fellow sky-watchers,

Are you tired of squinting at the sky, wondering if those persistent contrails are just innocent clouds... or something more sinister? Do you yearn to decode the aerial shenanigans and reclaim your right to a clear, un-engineered sky?

Then grab your metaphorical magnifying glasses and join us tonight at 6 PM Pacific for a crucial Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar. We'll dive deep into the world of geoengineering, separate fact from fiction, and arm you with the tools to fight back!

Here's the intel we're dropping:

The "Chemtrail" Decoder Ring: We're unveiling a revolutionary plug-in for Windy.com, fine-tuned by the one and only Jim Lee (and a cool-ass female coder), that's a total game-changer for learning how to read the skies. Our very own SOS meteorologist, Jeff "Ray," will be on hand to join Jim and show you how to use this tool with the push of a button to identify those pesky "chemtrails," a.k.a. persistent contrails. In other words, you'll learn how to spot if it’s monkey business in our skies… or not!

Dust to Dust: The Lab Results Are In! Remember that bizarre dust that coated my yard and porch at the start of the year? I sent the dust samples to an Italian lab, and I'm finally ready to share the results. You won't want to miss this.

Petition Power: Updates on Our Fight for Clear Skies: We'll give you the latest on our Petition for Rule Making to the FAA, EPA, and CalEPA. We're not backing down, and we would love for you to join us in this movement!

Join the Swarm!

This isn't just another doom-and-gloom session. We're here to give you concrete evidence and somewhat surprising information about what geoengineering is and isn’t. We are here to empower you with knowledge and actionable steps. It’s about equipping ourselves to read the skies, take back control, and put the power back into our own hands.

Here's how to join the fray:

Zoom Link: https://tinyurl.com/2ty6becv

Meeting ID: 865 7920 4517

Passcode: 863745

See you under the (hopefully) clear skies!

Onwards and upwards!

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express
Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express Podcast
problems, solutions, & everything else we're not supposed to talk about
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Reinette Senum
Recent Episodes
Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar TONIGHT: Urgent Discussion on Geoengineering Legislation
  Reinette Senum
Lucky Number 13: The Muppet Capsule Returns!
  Reinette Senum
Exciting Announcement, MAHA Nomination: Your Voice for Clear Skies
  Reinette Senum
Making it Real, Steps to Take Back Our Skies
  Reinette Senum
Ginger And Dr. Peter Breggin Join Reinette Senum
  Reinette Senum
STAND BY: Exclusive Story Tomorrow. Paid Subscribers, Join Me TONIGHT for "Clear the Air With Reinette!"
  Reinette Senum
Civil War & Shadow Crossings: The UN's Role in the US Invasion Currently Underway
  Reinette Senum