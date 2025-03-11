Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar: Unveiling the Geoengineering Game Plan TONIGHT at 6 PM Pacific!

Friends, truth-seekers, and fellow sky-watchers,

Are you tired of squinting at the sky, wondering if those persistent contrails are just innocent clouds... or something more sinister? Do you yearn to decode the aerial shenanigans and reclaim your right to a clear, un-engineered sky?

Then grab your metaphorical magnifying glasses and join us tonight at 6 PM Pacific for a crucial Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar. We'll dive deep into the world of geoengineering, separate fact from fiction, and arm you with the tools to fight back!

Here's the intel we're dropping:

The "Chemtrail" Decoder Ring: We're unveiling a revolutionary plug-in for Windy.com, fine-tuned by the one and only Jim Lee (and a cool-ass female coder), that's a total game-changer for learning how to read the skies. Our very own SOS meteorologist, Jeff "Ray," will be on hand to join Jim and show you how to use this tool with the push of a button to identify those pesky "chemtrails," a.k.a. persistent contrails. In other words, you'll learn how to spot if it’s monkey business in our skies… or not!

Dust to Dust: The Lab Results Are In! Remember that bizarre dust that coated my yard and porch at the start of the year? I sent the dust samples to an Italian lab, and I'm finally ready to share the results. You won't want to miss this.

Petition Power: Updates on Our Fight for Clear Skies: We'll give you the latest on our Petition for Rule Making to the FAA, EPA, and CalEPA. We're not backing down, and we would love for you to join us in this movement!

Join the Swarm!

This isn't just another doom-and-gloom session. We're here to give you concrete evidence and somewhat surprising information about what geoengineering is and isn’t. We are here to empower you with knowledge and actionable steps. It’s about equipping ourselves to read the skies, take back control, and put the power back into our own hands.

Here's how to join the fray:

Meeting ID: 865 7920 4517

Passcode: 863745

See you under the (hopefully) clear skies!

Onwards and upwards!

