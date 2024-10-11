Future Under Fire: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's Perspective

Last week, I had the pleasure of sitting down with the esteemed Dr. Sherri Tenpenny for a wide-ranging conversation that covered the tumultuous events of the past four years and the pressing issues we face today. Our discussion was enlightening and sobering, touching on topics many of you will find particularly intriguing.

COVID-19 & WHERE WE ARE TODAY

We revisited Tenpenny's groundbreaking interview with me over three years ago on the "ten mechanisms of injury" related to the Covid shots, which she first introduced early in the pandemic. We delved into the long-term consequences of these injections and the evolving understanding of their impacts.

CONSEQUENCES OF THE UN’S “PACT FOR THE FUTURE”

Many of you may have seen Dr. Tenpenny’s viral video a couple of weeks ago, in which she raised alarming concerns about the recently signed United Nations "Pact for the Future." In it, she explained the subtle yet significant difference between a pact and a treaty, noting that this agreement bypassed traditional approval processes.

ENGINEERED DISASTERS & GOVERNMENT RESPONSE- OR LACK THEREOF

We discussed the recent Hurricane Helene and its devastating impact on North Carolina. Dr. Tenpenny shared a disturbing account of the lack of aid reaching affected areas, including a broader conversation about disaster response and potential ulterior motives.

POKING THE BEAR, ISRAEL GONE MAD

We couldn't ignore the recent escalation between Iran and Israel, with Dr. Tenpenny, and the potential for broader conflict.

Throughout our conversation, we explored these events' interconnectedness and potential implications for the future. As always, Dr. Tenpenny's insights were thought-provoking and sure to spark further discussion among my readers.

Let me know your thoughts below, folks. These are all fast-moving topics.

