Sex Parties and Silent Takeovers: NYC's COVID Czar Exposed as WHO Plots Global Control

These days, it truly feels that the veil is evaporating. Criminal cabals and psychopathic personalities are being revealed in every corner of our lives. Most recently, Sean Diddy Comb's arrest comes to mind, but a little less known story is that of Dr. Jay Varma. A recent undercovered video has exposed a tale of hypocrisy and global power grabs that will make your blood boil. Dr. Jay Varma, the self-proclaimed "COVID architect" behind New York City's draconian lockdown policies, has been caught with his pants down - literally.

While hardworking New Yorkers were forced to shutter businesses, keep kids out of school, and watch loved ones die alone in hospitals, Varma was living it up at "drug-fueled sex parties" and large gatherings that violated his own mandates. This isn't just hypocrisy - it's a slap in the face to every citizen who sacrificed during the pandemic.

But the story doesn't end there. As we reel from this local betrayal, an even more significant threat looms on the global stage. The World Health Organization, emboldened by the compliance — of test run 1.0 — seen during the Covid plandemic, is now pushing for unprecedented control over sovereign nations through the Silence Procedure Act. This shadowy agreement attempts to give unelected bureaucrats the power to declare "emergencies" at will, potentially stripping away our freedoms without so much as a public debate.

The connection? Both Varma and the WHO represent a dangerous breed of parasitic elitist thinking—one that believes they know better than the people they claim to serve. This mindset led to devastating consequences in New York and now threatens to go global.

YOUR SILENCE IS YOUR CONSENT

In a recent press conference, key Republican lawmakers and advocates gathered to address what Congressman Bob Good aptly described as "the most important issue that's getting the least amount of attention relative to its importance in our country."

As we approach the pivotal decision-making moment on November 5th, the urgency of this matter cannot be overstated. The Biden administration's reversal of President Trump's withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) has reignited concerns about U.S. sovereignty. With the UN's upcoming "Summit for the Future," which aims to create an "inter-governmentally negotiated, action-oriented pact for the future," the stakes are higher than ever. This pact seeks to transform global governance and grant even broader authority to the UN, effectively placing America under its jurisdiction.

The Biden-Harris cabal appears poised to support this alarming shift, aligning itself with parasitic international globalists who do not prioritize American values or our Constitution. Instead, they seem intent on subordinating our nation to entities like the UN and WHO, which are increasingly controlled by adversaries such as China. This week’s UN summit could lead to a vote that further empowers the UN Secretary-General, facilitating a transition from an international cooperative body to one that governs nations. Such powers could be triggered by vague "global emergencies," ranging from health crises to climate issues, allowing for unprecedented surveillance and censorship of American citizens.

The American people did not vote for this overreach, nor do they support it. It is imperative that we, as their representatives, expose these threats and take decisive action. We must demand that any agreements with the WHO or UN require Senate approval, as was recently voted on in the House. Additionally, we should advocate for defunding and withdrawing entirely from the WHO. The U.S. is already contributing significantly to the WHO—over $850 million annually—yet this administration seems intent on increasing our financial commitment while ceding more control.

As highlighted by various speakers at the press conference, including Congressman Andy Biggs and others, this situation is untenable. The WHO has become compromised, particularly by China's influence during the Covid plandemic, highlighting that the WHO and UN, similarly to the US government, are nothing more than an organization hijacked by criminals. The recent amendments to international health regulations only serve to erode our sovereignty further and impose unconstitutional mandates on American citizens.

We must recognize that…

… international law does not supersede our Constitution.

And where are the Democrats? Why aren’t they calling out any of this?

I see one! ONE House Democrat is calling out the criminality of its own party. And don’t get me wrong—I don’t like the Republicans either—but at least a small handful understand what is at stake here.

The Biden/Harris administration may be willing to compromise our national integrity, but we cannot allow them to dictate our laws or regulations without proper oversight from our own government. As Americans, we must stand united against this encroachment on our freedoms and demand accountability from those in power.

RULES FOR THEE, NOT FOR ME: HEY, YA WANNA COME TO MY SEX PARTY?

Just as the WHO attempts to expand its global authority through shadowy procedures, we're reminded of the hypocrisy closer to home.

In a shocking expose….

Dr. Jay Varma, touted as the "COVID architect" for New York City's response, was recently confronted about attending large gatherings, including what was described as "sex parties," during periods when such gatherings were prohibited for ordinary citizens.

The full video expose is below. You may need to sit on a chuck of ice while watching this; watching this video may make your blood boil.

Here’s the series of undercover video exposés:

BABYLON FALLING?

This blatant hypocrisy is a personal failure and a betrayal of public trust. While countless lives were destroyed, those in power apparently felt these rules didn't apply to them. Dr. Varma's alleged actions, if true, exemplify the "rules for thee, but not for me" mentality, similar to California’s Gavin Newsom, French Laundry debacle that has eroded what little faith we had in public health officials and government institutions.

This Babyloniab revelation adds another layer to our understanding of why the WHO and similar organizations, staffed by individuals who may share this elitist mindset, cannot be trusted with expanded authority over our lives. It underscores the importance of maintaining our national independence and rejecting any attempts to cede control to unaccountable international bodies.

CITIZENS RISING

As we uncover more about the hypocrisy and double standards of those who imposed draconian measures on the American people, we must give credit where it's due. Citizen investigative journalists and activists have stepped up to fill the void mainstream media and government watchdogs left. These dedicated individuals are doing the crucial work that our institutions should be doing: holding power to account and safeguarding our constitutional rights and freedoms.

The uncovering of Dr. Jay Varma's alleged behavior during lockdowns is just one example of the game-changing stories being brought to light by these independent journalists forcing MSM to cover the criminal activity. While the established press often turns a blind eye to such hypocrisy, the tireless work of independent journalists and concerned citizens ensures these stories reach the public.

Their dedication to uncovering the truth and protecting our liberties is not just admirable – it's essential for maintaining the checks and balances our republic requires.

This is, by far, one of the most significant unintended consequences of COVID: the creation of an army of citizen journalists and unwavering activists.

OUR RIGHT TO SPEECH, OUR RIGHT TO ACCESS



As a side note….

the First Amendment not only guarantees our freedom of speech but also affirms our fundamental right to access information, empowering citizens to engage in informed discourse and hold those in power accountable.

