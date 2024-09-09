A Dark Legacy Comes to Light in Upcoming Documentary; Splintering Babylon

James Grundvig, a seasoned investigative journalist, author, and filmmaker, will release his latest documentary, "Splintering Babylon," this Thursday.

Over the past decade, James has published hundreds of articles in the Huff Post, Epoch Times, Financial Times FDI magazine, Law.com, Football.com, World News Daily, and in a variety of blockchain-crypto magazines, among other media outlets.

"Splintering Babylon" promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of hidden historical narratives and contemporary power structures. The documentary challenges conventional wisdom about world events, tracing a complex web of connections from World War II to the present.

In this exclusive interview, Grundvig offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Splintering Babylon and shares his perspectives on various controversial topics. He also discusses the film's structure, which includes expert commentary from figures like Dr. Christiane Northrup and Dr. Lee Merritt.

Splintering Babylon” is a provocative documentary that explores the controversial theory of Nazi influence in the founding of major Western institutions such as the CIA, NATO, and the United Nations. The film presents a narrative that Wall Street, along with Prescott Bush—father of U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush—financially supported Adolf Hitler and the Nazi elite prior to World War II. This film uncovers how the Nazis infiltrated Western governments, shaping modern society under the Fourth Reich master plan. It reveals the CIA’s portrayal of history, concealing stark realities and the dark agenda of the New World Order. Today, a growing awareness and resistance to these claims spotlight a corporate-government fascist state thriving on illicit trades in money, drugs, and human trafficking. “Splintering Babylon” shines a light on how the tyrannical Babylon Beast system will come to an end per biblical prophecy thousands of years ago.

In this interview, Grundvig also touches on more recent events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which he describes as a "test run" for future operations.

He warns of a potential upcoming crisis involving meningitis and brain scans based on information from insider sources.

Grundvig's approach combines historical analysis with thought-provoking claims about current events, presenting a narrative that reframes our understanding of recent history. While his views may be considered unconventional by some, they reflect a growing understanding that our world may not be what we think it is.

Watch the premiere of Splintering Babylon this Thursday

Let me know your thoughts in the comments below once you watch this film!

