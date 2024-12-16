IMPORTANT & TIMELY: Drones Over America - The Search for Nuclear Devices?

(Please watch the video above to get the full breadth of this story. Better everyone stay informed than not.)

Following my last post, I feel it necessary to update you on current developments regarding the mysterious U.S. drone activity.

This is an evolving situation; new and critical information has come to light that demands our immediate attention. A recent report from a verified high-level source reveals that these drones are part of a massive counter-terror operation aimed at detecting and preventing a potential threat of dirty bombs on American soil.

THE MISSION OBJECTIVES

The Office of Global Access, a shadowy organization involved in this operation, has deployed advanced surveillance assets to hunt for what could be a dirty bomb or other radiological devices hidden in our cities. These drones are equipped with sophisticated radiation-detecting platforms that search for gamma signatures indicative of nuclear devices. The mission includes detecting communications tied to the device, partnering with law enforcement for rapid response, and preventing mass panic while advancing the intelligence operation.

THE CURRENT SITUATION

National radiation monitors have shown a spike in radiation levels, highlighting a real and urgent public health risk. The government's silence on this matter may not be due to incompetence or nefarious actions but rather a desperate attempt to prevent mass panic. However, this lack of clear disclosure has led to confusion and heightened hysteria among the public, with many mistakenly identifying passenger airliners or small jets as threats.

IF SOMEBODY HAS INFORMATION TO THE CONTRARY, PLEASE SHARE IN THE COMMENTS BELOW. I WILL UPDATE ACCORDINGLY.

Share

We now have people shooting at objects in the air. Please don’t do that. You don’t know what you are shooting at, and those bullets have to land somewhere, potentially hitting an innocent bystander.

CORROBORATING EVIDENCE

Multiple sources, including mainstream news reports (again, see video at top of post) and intelligence from former CIA operatives, corroborate the seriousness of this situation. For instance, reports suggest that Russia may be assisting in smuggling supplies into the U.S. to support a potential homeland attack, possibly in retaliation for U.S. support of Ukraine against Russian aggression. This intelligence underscores the critical need for a reassessment of our border and foreign policies to ensure national security.

We have been poking the Russian and Middle Eastern bear far too long. At some point in time, the bear is going to strike back.

PUBLIC SAFETY AND PREPARATION

It is essential to stay informed without succumbing to panic. Here are some key points to consider:

Stay Updated: Follow credible news sources and official health advisories for the latest information.

Radiation Safety: Understand the basics of radiation safety and how to protect yourself and your family in case of a radiological emergency.

Preparation: Consider stocking up on essential supplies, including iodine, which can help protect against thyroid damage from radioactive iodine exposure.

RESPONSIBLE ACTION

This is not just another news story but a warning that demands our immediate attention — particularly if you live in or near a big city. The threat is real, and it is urgent. We can face this challenging period with greater safety and confidence by staying informed, preparing responsibly, and supporting each other. Remember, the goal is to protect every American citizen without succumbing to hysteria or misinformation.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

For more detailed information and updates, you can refer to the following sources:

CDC Radiation Emergencies: While I am no fan of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the CDC can provide comprehensive guidance on radiation emergencies in this instance.

EPA Radiation Protection: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) offers radiation protection and monitoring resources.

Purchase a Handheld Geiger Counter: Stay informed in your own area, realtime, by purchasing your own Geiger counter.

Stay informed. Your support in sharing this information could literally save lives.

I trust myself more than anyone, so I am taking all the above precautions for myself and my loved ones.

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….