Election Day Inferno: The Sparks That Could Ignite a Nation

As we hurtle towards November 5th, only hours away, it's becoming increasingly difficult to envision a scenario where this election concludes without significant controversy, legal challenges, and, quite possibly, outbreaks of violence nationwide. The combination of last-minute voter roll purges, suspicious registration dumps, "printing errors," power outages, switched votes, and a populace deeply skeptical of the electoral process creates a perfect storm for civil unrest.

MASSIVE ELECTION INTEGRITY WIN AT THE ELEVENTH HOUR

First, I’ll start with a bit of good news:

The recent Supreme Court decision allowing Virginia to purge its voter rolls of alleged noncitizens mere hours before election day has set a precedent that could ripple through battleground states, potentially tipping the scales in razor-thin margins. But this is just the tip of the iceberg in what's shaping into one of the most contentious elections since the Floridian “hanging chads.”

BALLOT DUMPING IN THE WILD, WILD WEST

In Maricopa County, Arizona - a crucial battleground - we're seeing what can only be described as electoral shenanigans of the highest order. A group called "Mi Familia Vota" has dumped a staggering 90,000 ballot registrations right before the sign-up deadline, raising serious questions about the integrity of the process. This last-minute flood of registrations in a county home to over 2.3 million voters could significantly impact the outcome in a state where mere thousands of votes have decided elections.

THEN THERE IS “MY HOOD”

The situation in Nevada County, California, where I reside, is equally troubling. The county has reported 77,000 ballots with "printing errors" due to “overspray” on the ballots (I have the ballot, I see no overspray) - a convenient setup for potential fraud if there ever was one.

But hey, our county has it covered. We can watch a "live" video stream of all the different election rooms in action. Mind you, you can't see them all individually and continuously. The fisheye lens cuts back and forth over and over again, jumping from room to room. As a video editor, I know how easy it would be to cover up some shenanigans with a few simple video cuts.

POP GOES THE CIRCUIT BREAKER

Adding fuel to this volatile situation, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is considering shutting off power to parts of 17 California counties on election night, citing strong winds that could create high wildfire risks….. so pop goes the circuit breaker on the polling stations.

BREAKING, 11/05: Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in California has shut off power in several predominantly Republican areas of the state, referring to it as a "planned power outage."

While the company claims this is a necessary precaution, the timing couldn't be more suspect. Power outages during vote counting could create chaos and further doubt the election's integrity.

UP IN FLAMES

In a series of alarming events, ballot drop boxes in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, were targeted with incendiary devices, destroying hundreds of ballots.

On October 28, 2024, in the early morning hours, Portland police responded to a fire at a ballot drop box. An "incendiary device" had been attached to the box:

Just hours later and about 15 miles away in Vancouver, Washington, another ballot box was set ablaze at a bus station. In this case, the fire suppression system malfunctioned, leading to the destruction of hundreds of ballots.

The severity and coordinated nature of these attacks have prompted a multi-agency response. The FBI's Seattle office is collaborating (makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside) with local and state law enforcement on the investigation.

Election officials in both states have condemned these acts as direct assaults on democracy (it’s a Republic, but never mind), with Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs labeling them as "acts of terror."

NO TIME BETTER THAN THE PRESENT TO SHUT DOWN POLLING STATIONS

Reports are also rolling in that polling stations are being closed prematurely. Here’s Lexington, PA:

And here in Bucks County, PA:

This has caused the Trump Vance team to file a lawsuit against Buck County, as announced by GOP Chair Michael Whatley:

Kentucky isn’t having much luck either:

In other areas, ballot watchers are not allowed to observe the election procedure in Fulton County, GA:

CAN WE SAY POLLING POWDER KEG?

They say don’t mess with Texas, but it looks like plenty of messing is going on:

In other areas, Philadelphia isn’t looking so hot either:

And then we have Detroit, Michigan….. a lot of hijinks going down there as well.

It’s not just duplicative names being registered; non-citizens are given preferential treatment in the poll station lines. Here, a citizen captured non-citizens first class service and cut the line at a local polling station:

It’s evident that (even though I’m not a Republican fan) Republicans are trying to protect fair elections while the Democrats are on the warpath to destroy election integrity:

James O’Keefe has been busy at work showing how easy it is to vote as an illegal:

THIS AIN’T 2020

Recognizing the powder keg that's been created, states are bracing for the worst. Washington, Oregon, and Nevada have already activated their National Guard units in preparation for potential election-related violence.

The difference between this election and 2020 is that nobody is idly waiting for the final tally. District attorneys, judges, poll watchers, and citizens at large are pushing back.

But who needs to wait for election results; we have had a couple of cases where we have seen prematurely announcement of a Kamala win:

THE POLITICAL PUSHBACK BEGINS

District Attorney Heather Adams just announced massive voter fraud in Pennsylvania:

The lack of faith in our electoral system is palpable. A recent Rasmussen poll found that 62% of Republicans, 38% of Democrats, and 47% of unaffiliated voters believe there are election workers and officials who have enabled fraud in elections. This widespread and understandable distrust sets the stage for potential unrest.

In no way is this looking good for a peaceful outcome. I’m not alone in feeling this way. Americans across the nation feel similarly, as seen in this election fraud graph:

Obviously, the White House isn’t feeling too comfortable with what lies ahead…. fencing has gone up around the famous house as well as that of Kamala Harris:



And now this just in: Texas sues Biden administration over election monitoring:

And then there are Dominion voting machines…. connected to the Chinese Communist Party, as I reported earlier. They have their fingers on our voting machines. Nothing to see here, folks.

Anyone notice a pattern?????

IT’S UP TO YOU AND ME, BABE

Ultimately, it’s up to us to report the fraud we see. Do everything in your power to document election fraud and forward it on to those who can utilize this evidence:

Note, added 11/05: And, lastly, more good advice:

And I just had to add this one, too, “It doesn’t add up right now for the Democrats.”:

Feel free to share what you are witnessing in your respective polling stations in the comments below.

And good luck, everyone. This is more than likely going to be a long and wild ride.

