The Stench of Fear: A Sleep Paralysis Tale

If you feel paralyzed while 'falling asleep,' it's called sleep paralysis - medical “professionals” refer to it as 'hypnagogia.' According to these experts, sleep paralysis is a phenomenon where the body temporarily paralyzes itself during the REM stage of sleep to prevent acting out dreams. It's possible to wake up while still paralyzed, unable to move or speak, and this can result in what people have claimed is a terrifying hallucination.

But here's the thing: from my own personal experience with sleep paralysis, there was evidence left behind that told me it wasn't my imagination….

THE VEIL BETWEEN WORLDS: WHEN SLEEP PARALYSIS GETS TOO REAL

Sleep paralysis has long been a source of terror and fascination. I've encountered friends who have shared many stories over the last few years of increased “visits” that blur the lines between waking and dreaming. But recent accounts from myself and others suggest something more malevolent may be afoot.

My own unsettling experience occurred on what began as an ordinary evening. I had spritzed my freshly washed sheets with lavender earlier in the day, looking forward to a peaceful night's rest, and I went to bed as I usually do.



However, at some point deep in the night, I awoke to a heavy presence on top of me, separated only by the bedcovers. I was paralyzed, and I felt as though I was being raped by a large-bodied creature, for lack of better words.

I couldn’t scream; I could only make a muffled, tortured sound.



It was a horrific experience.



I woke up in the morning, laying in bed trying to shake off what I thought was one of the worst nightmares I had had in my entire life. It felt so graphic. So real. It was very nerve-wracking.

However, the true horror struck when I yanked back my bed covers. An otherworldly stench assaulted my senses, so potent it nearly made me retch on the spot. The ungodly, demonic odor obliterated any trace of the lavender I'd lovingly spritzed on my sheets; it was gone, replaced by something that wasn't just a foul smell—it was an abomination that defied description. As my stomach churned violently, a chilling realization crept over me: what I had experienced was far from imagination. Something—some entity—had left behind a very real, nauseating calling card.

I was shaken, to say the least, and kept my mouth shut, not telling even my partner for nearly two years because I didn’t want to freak anyone out. But it was real. My mind could possibly imagine it, but my nose didn’t lie.

I’M NOT ALONE

It’s not just me.

What do I mean by this.

There is a disturbing pattern arising as of late.

In speaking with others, I've discovered I'm far from alone. Consider these accounts I have been told recently:

- Multiple friends experiencing simultaneous disturbances - dogs barking frantically at unseen intruders, doors opening and closing on their own — all on the very same night and throughout different corners of my community.

- Individuals feeling "consumed" and taken over by entities during sleep paralysis episodes.

- A male friend relayed his disturbing story of how a winged being attempted to inhabit his body in broad daylight while he was sitting on the couch enjoying his morning coffee. It flew in from the right of him and took over his body until he demanded that it leave.

BEYOND SLEEP: ALTERED STATES & UNWANTED VISITORS

The phenomenon isn't limited to sleep or relaxing at home.

Let's talk about ayahuasca ceremonies. In recent years, I have personally experienced, and have now heard personal testimonies of, a type of "spiritual molestation," assault, or some kind of invisible entity becoming physical during these rituals.

The participant (including me) often start by feeling "physical hands" on their bodies, but nobody is visibly around. Then it becomes aggressive, sometimes making sexual advances. In other instances, participants report an invisible entity flying out of a seemingly possessed individual and physically slamming into a nearby participant.

This raises uncomfortable questions about the nature of reality and what might lie beyond our normal perception.

A SHIFT IN THE VEIL?

The uptick in reports of physical traces and shared experiences is harder to dismiss. Some speculate that experiments like those at CERN could be opening doorways for these entities.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN, is an intergovernmental organization that supposedly operates the largest particle physics laboratory in the world. However, weird encounters have been recorded around this facility that leads many of us to question its true intentions.

A ritual killing filmed in a courtyard at Cern at the Geneva particle physics research complex in 2016 had prompted an investigation. A spokeswoman suggested users of the facility had ‘let their humour go too far’ and warned of the potential for ‘misunderstandings about the scientific nature of our research.’

Seriously, who goes out and does these things just for fun? Could this have something to do with the uptick in paranormal activity in physical form?

THE DARK VEIL OF HALLOWEEN: PROCEED WITH CAUTION

These experiences have changed my perspective on certain cultural practices. I no longer participate in Halloween festivities, wary of unwittingly engaging in rituals or ceremonies I don't fully understand. The world of child trafficking and occult practices has made me far more cautious about what energies I might be inviting in.

While most of us carve pumpkins and distribute candy, a chilling testimony from Glenn Hobbs, a former participant in Satanic rituals, reveals a horrifying parallel world operating in the shadows of October 31st. Hobbs, initiated into a Satanic coven as a child by his own grandfather, provides a harrowing account that forces us to question everything we thought we knew about this autumn celebration.

A GENERATIONAL LEGACY OF DARKNESS

Hobbs describes himself as a "generational Satanist," born into a family deeply entrenched in occult practices. For him, Halloween was not a time of joy but a period of intense darkness and trauma. His experiences challenge our comfortable assumptions about the nature of this holiday.

The rituals Hobbs recounts are nothing short of nightmarish. He speaks of being "married to the beast" in a ceremony involving another child, a girl named Becky, who was born into the coven specifically to be sacrificed. This union was sealed with blood and accompanied by sexual abuse - a grotesque perversion of childhood innocence.

THE COUNTDOWN TO HALLOWEEN

According to Hobbs, preparations for Halloween rituals begin as early as late September. Children like himself and Becky were subjected to weeks of abuse and animal sacrifices, all building up to the main event today. These activities were aimed at summoning demonic entities and preparing the children for their roles in the coven.

The climax of these rituals, as Hobbs describes it, is almost too horrific to contemplate. On Halloween night, he witnessed the sacrifice of young Becky on a stone altar. Her blood was collected in chalices and consumed by the participants. Hobbs himself was forced to participate in the killing, a trauma that has clearly haunted him ever since.

Hard to believe? Not when you dig deep enough.

Just do an online search; Red Shoes Club.

A GLOBAL PHENOMENON CALLING IN THE DEMONS?

Perhaps most disturbing of all is Hobbs' assertion that this is not an isolated incident. He believes similar rituals occur worldwide every Halloween, with countless children falling victim to these dark practices while the rest of society remains blissfully unaware, celebrating what they believe to be a harmless holiday.

Hobbs' testimony forces us to confront uncomfortable questions about the nature of our cultural celebrations. While it's crucial to approach such claims with critical thinking, we must also be open to the possibility that there are aspects of our world we don't fully understand or acknowledge.

SEEKING ANSWERS

I don't have definitive explanations for these phenomena. But as more people come forward with similar stories, it's clear something is happening that deserves serious investigation. If you've had comparable experiences, I encourage you to share them as we work to unravel this mystery.

Remember, whether these encounters are psychological, spiritual, or something else entirely, the fear and trauma they induce are very real.

I’m actually impressed I can sleep at night.

I would love to hear from you. Please share if you have had any or have heard similar personal encounters in the comments, below.

