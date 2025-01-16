Playback speed
Share post
Share post at current time
Hempcrete and Hope: Designing Sustainable Futures

Imani Mamalution and River Richardson's Haven Village - where intentional living meets practical solutions.
Reinette Senum
Jan 16, 2025
42
3
Transcript

The search for sustainable solutions (not the U.N. version) has never been more critical in a world facing unparalleled challenges. I’m always looking for innovative approaches to societal issues; I recently had the pleasure of sitting down with two visionaries pioneering a new community living model.

Imani and River, dear friends and fellow truth-seekers, have embarked on an ambitious project called Haven Village in East Tennessee. This isn't just another eco-village or intentional community - it's a carefully crafted blueprint for resilient, regenerative living that addresses the complex realities of our times.

In our candid conversation, we delved into Haven Village's philosophy and the challenges, exploring how it aims to bridge the gap between our current societal structures and a more sustainable future. From innovative hemp-based construction techniques to creating a vibrant local economy, Imani and River shared insights that could revolutionize our approach to community building.

Take A Virtual Tour of Haven Village: Haven Village - Pioneering a Private Residential Model in East Tenessee, below!

Learn more about Haven Village and Residential Membership HERE

Complete an Application for Residential Membership HERE.

Learn more about Haven Earth Trade School and building with Hemp:

https://www.havenearthtradeschool.net

https://www.havenearthtradeschool.net/regenerativeroots

As we navigate these wild times, the lessons from Haven Village offer a beacon of hope and a practical roadmap for those seeking to create meaningful change. Join me as we unpack this fascinating project and explore how it might hold the key to weathering the storms ahead while fostering a more connected, resilient society.

