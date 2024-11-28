The Words That Come Before All Else; an Indigenous Address

As a Thanksgiving present, I want to share this beautiful Iroquois Thanksgiving Address that some friends sent me today. It strikes a stronger cord than ever for me. I have put it into audio form for you to enjoy during your travels or meal-making.

This year, I've made it a daily ritual to wake up and go into a prayer of appreciation and gratitude, asking how I can be of service. This practice has heightened my awareness of gratitude and connection's positive and reaffirming power. I feel a beneficial shift every day I do this.

Today, I would especially like to express my deep gratitude to all of you who have subscribed to my Substack, watched my videos, listened to my commentary, and participated in the comments and dialogue. I’m eternally grateful.

Please listen to the audio podcast at the top of this post! Sit back and enjoy a little gratitude as we celebrate this season of thankfulness together.

Here is the Thanksgiving Address from the Iroquois Confederacy in written form for those who prefer to read it.

Thank you, L&L, for sending the Address my way.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Reinette





Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….