The Smoking Gun: Evidence of Engineered Weather Disasters Revealed TONIGHT During Our Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar!

In a groundbreaking development, investigative efforts have uncovered a potential smoking gun linking cloud seeding operations to catastrophic weather events. Through a series of strategic public records requests, we've obtained damning evidence that exposes the dark underbelly of weather manipulation and its devastating consequences.

THE SMOKING GUN

Our relentless pursuit of truth has yielded a treasure trove of documents — some of which are incriminating — from the Turlock Irrigation District in Central California. These cloud seeding records include:

- Invoices and receipts

- Flight numbers

- Pilot salaries (a whopping $750 per hour)

- Fuel purchases

- Seeding operations details

- Project flight summaries

- Post-flight synopses

- Environmental impact statements (30 years outdated)

This paper trail provides irrefutable proof of cloud seeding activities and their potential to wreak havoc on unsuspecting communities.

As it currently stands, there are plans to put in an additional 200 ground cloud seeding programs throughout the U.S.



THE $34 MILLION ENGINEERED STORM

Last winter, Central California was hit by an "unusual storm" that caused a staggering $34 million in damages in two neighboring counties. Coincidence? Think again. Our investigation reveals a perfect storm of evidence:

- Rainwater samples collected.

- Flight radar information.

- Data on millions of dollars in washed-out train tracks and private property damage.

The kicker? FEMA swooped in with a $34 million payout to the affected counties of Stanislaus and Merced. One can't help but wonder: Is disaster capitalism at play here?

HURRICANES HELENE AND MILTON: HISTORY REPEATING?

As we connect the dots, a chilling pattern emerges. The devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene resembles the engineered chaos we've uncovered in California—but on steroids! And now, with Hurricane Milton looming on the horizon, alarm bells are ringing.

Cloud seeding activities have been observed immediately preceding both hurricanes. The implications are staggering.

If a "simple little storm" in California can cause such destruction when tampered with, imagine the potential carnage of a manipulated hurricane.

HURRICANE MILTON ON ITS WAY

This is Hurricane Milton along Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula:

THE WAY FORWARD

Armed with this smoking gun, we're taking action:

1. Launching notices of liability to the top six geoengineering perpetrators in the country.

2. Conducting further investigations into FEMA payouts and county-level profiteering.

3. Empowering citizens to replicate our public records request strategy nationwide.

The truth is out there, hidden in plain sight. It's time to pull back the curtain on these weather warfare operations and hold those responsible accountable. The stakes couldn't be higher – our skies, safety, and future hang in the balance.

Stay vigilant, fellow truth-seekers. The storm is far from over, but together, we can weather it and emerge into clearer skies.

CLOUD SEEDING CURRENTLY UNDERWAY

Like what we captured on FlightRadar 24 here in California last winter, cloud seeding is underway in front of the path of Hurricane Milton. Why, oh, why would our government want to create more damage? More rain? More disasters?

At what point do we realize that this is not a government; it’s a criminal organization dedicated to the destruction of the U.S.?

THIS is how much FEMA hates us…. they have been “dusting” volunteer donation camp!

