Groundbreaking: Dr. Christiane Northrup Shares "My Cycle Story" Study Highlights

(I encourage all women to share this post with any women who may be experiencing disruptions in their cycles or other health anomalies)

In my most recent interview, medical trailblazer Dr. Christiane Northrup discusses the groundbreaking findings of the My Cycle Story (MCS) study, which investigates the association between menstrual irregularities in unvaccinated women and their proximity to Covid vaccinated individuals. The study, initiated in the spring of 2021, is a response to numerous reports from women across the country who were experiencing unusual menstrual bleeding after being near recently vaccinated individuals.

In the early days of the Covid vaccine rollout, women, including some as old as 90 and as young as 2, were reporting heavy bleeding and other menstrual irregularities simply from being in close proximity to vaccinated individuals. These reports include instances of women starting to bleed or experiencing nosebleeds after being on a plane or around recently inoculated family members. These observations prompted Dr. Northrup and her team to conduct a comprehensive study to understand the phenomenon.

Dr. Northrup recounts the early stages of the study, where women from large Facebook groups, which were eventually taken down, reported their experiences. Despite the censorship, the team persevered, gathering data and collaborating with various experts.

The MCS study involved a secure online survey of approximately 6,000 unvaccinated women who were Covid negative, asymptomatic, and had no direct exposure to the virus or the vaccine. The survey was facilitated by a team of volunteers, including independent researchers Sue Peters and Jill Newman, as well as other experts from various fields. The data collected reveals a significant correlation between proximity to vaccinated individuals and menstrual irregularities. Within three days of being within six feet of a recently vaccinated person, 70% of the women in the study report abnormal bleeding.

Share

The study reveals alarming instances such as decidual cast shedding, a rare condition in which the entire lining of the uterus is expelled. 240 cases were reported among the 6,000 participants, a stark contrast to the 40 cases reported in medical literature prior to Covid.

Dr. Northrup emphasizes that the study's results are being met with significant resistance and censorship. The study's publication has taken four years, but it has finally appeared in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research. The publication process was fraught with challenges, including requests to alter the wording and journals' overall reluctance to publish the findings.

The findings of the My Cycle study can be found HERE .

MY BODY, MY HEALTH

In our discussion, we dive into the broader context of health and healing, emphasizing the need for a non-allopathic approach. Dr. Northrup highlights the failures of conventional medicine during the Covid plandemic and the importance of taking personal responsibility for one's health.

Dr. Northrup shares personal anecdotes and insights into holistic, mind-body healing that anyone can do anytime, anywhere. She underscores the importance of independent research, community support, and a non-allopathic approach to healing in the face of conventional medical failures.

Dr. Northrup and her team are now working on a definitive white paper to help individuals understand and mitigate the effects of this shedding.

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….