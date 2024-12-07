The Feral Frontier: Navigating a World Without Social Guardrails

In a society where civility seems to be on the decline, we face a startling reality: the streets, schools, stores, and homes of America have become a stage for unrestrained violence and disrespect — to the point of becoming a feral society. I've been observing this disturbing trend for years, and it's time we address it head-on. In this latest Substack post, I delve into the heart of this issue, sharing a personal commentary video that showcases the raw, unfiltered reality of our current social climate.

Beware, some of the scenes I share are violent and disturbing.

From brawls in public spaces to shocking displays of disrespect towards authority figures of all types, the footage I've compiled paints a grim picture of our societal decay. But it's not just about pointing fingers. I draw a parallel between the code of conduct in prisons and the apparent lack thereof in our everyday interactions, highlighting a former San Quentin inmate's staggering observation after being locked away from society for 30 years.

San Quentin Prison

While environmental factors like heavy metals, chemicals, and microwave technology may contribute to unstable mental and emotional issues, they don't fully explain the stark contrast the former San Quentin prisoner observed after being released from prison. The inmate's observation points to a deeper, more pervasive problem in our social fabric.

LOSS OF FAMILY TIME, RISE IN VIOLENCE

There are many contributing factors to this societal decay. One such glaring example is how we spend our time.

The graphic illustrates a stark shift in how Americans allocate their time over the decades. This visual representation reveals a troubling trend: the erosion of family life, now primarily supplanted by online activities. This digital takeover isn't just changing our daily routines; it's fundamentally altering the fabric of our society, and not for the better.

Please click the graphic below.

As we've increasingly retreated into our digital cocoons, we've sacrificed the vital face-to-face interactions that once formed the bedrock of our communities. This transition from real-world engagement to virtual existence leaves a void in our social skills, empathy, and ability to navigate complex interpersonal relationships. The “guardrails” we once had to keep society civil have been steamrolled over the years.

The consequences of this shift are far-reaching, contributing to the breakdown of social norms and the rise of uncivil behavior we're witnessing on our streets and in our institutions.

ALL IS NOT LOST

However, I do offer simple yet effective solutions that both teachers and parents can implement. These strategies aim to reintroduce the concepts of self-worth, productivity, respect, and civil behavior to a generation that seems to have lost touch with these fundamental social skills. It's time we reclaim our humanity and rebuild the guardrails of civility in our communities.

