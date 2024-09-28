Operation Clear Skies: The Ultimate Guide to Fighting Geoengineering

A CALL TO ACTION AGAINST GEOENGINEERING

Last Thursday, we had another of our bi-monthly Save Our Skies Swarm webinars, and it was one of our most insightful and inspiring ones yet! Click on it above.

First, we had Isaac Bareno from In Power Movement, who enlightened us on the power of the pen: Notices of Liability. It's not just fancy paperwork—it's our secret weapon against sky vandals. These legal love letters are our way of saying, "Hey, geoengineering goons, we see you, and we're not having it."

LOBBYING 101 WITH TARA THORNTON

We then welcomed Tara Thornton from Freedom Angels, who gave us a crash course in lobbying that would make K Street sweat. Tara didn't just talk the talk; she has been walking the walk for years. She walked us through the legislative labyrinth, showing us the art of pushing anti-geoengineering bills through the system.

THE LEGISLATIVE OBSTACLE COURSE

Speaking of systems, let's take a gander at the California legislative process. It's a wild ride that makes Disneyland look like a kiddie pool. From bill introduction to the governor's desk, it's a gauntlet of committees, votes, and enough red tape to gift wrap the Golden Gate Bridge. But fear not, intrepid sky defenders! This is where we make our stand.

KEY STAGES TO WATCH DURING LEGISLATION

Bill Introduction: Where our anti-geoengineering dreams take flight

Committee Hearings: It is time to flood those offices with calls and emails

Floor Votes: When we hold our representatives' feet to the fire

Governor's Desk: The final boss battle Share

GOING BEYOND COMPLAINING

Here at SOS, we go beyond complaining. Over the last year, we have provided months of Save Our Skies bi-monthly webinars, teaching our skywatchers how to collect and test rain samples, test for heavy metals, track weather modification planes overhead, read the atmosphere, file public records requests, and search for ongoing geoengineering programs. We've also created a 75-slide PowerPoint presentation to give you informed talking points, paid for numerous rain samples, submitted two public records requests for our upcoming legal endeavor, and partnered with InPower Movement's Notices of Liability campaign to fight geoengineering.

Finally….

….. to assist you in drafting anti-geoengineering legislation, we've combined the most comprehensive anti-geoengineering legislation nationwide to give you the best foundation for bringing forward legislation in your respective state.

While this has been crafted for California, all or portions of this draft bill can be utilized and customized for your state….. you have my permission!

For the entire legislation, click below.

California Senate Bill No 146KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

YOUR MISSION SHOULD YOU ACCEPT IT

Now, my fellow truth-seekers, it's time to don your activist hats. We're not just tilting at windmills here—we're taking on the very forces that are messing with our atmosphere.

1. Get Nosy: Dive into those public records. What are your local officials hiding about cloud seeding and other sky shenanigans?

2. Speak Up: Attend town halls, city council meetings, and your neighbor's barbecue, and spread the word everywhere.

3. Lobby Like You Mean It: Armed with Tara's wisdom, let's swarm the capitol like bees.

4. Do You Hear Me Now?: Send those Notices of Liability. Make your voice heard! Make them sweat.

Remember, folks, this isn't just about clear skies. It's about our future, our health, and our right not to have our weather served with a side of chemicals.

So, are you ready to join the fight? Because the sky's not the limit – it's the battlefield. And we're just getting started.

Stay vigilant, stay informed, and, for heaven's sake, keep looking up!

