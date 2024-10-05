Rescue in the Eye of the Storm

As a volunteer who experienced Hurricane Katrina firsthand in 2005, I've been fielding numerous questions about Hurricane Helene, particularly regarding geoengineering and weather warfare. While these are crucial issues that are extraordinarily important to me, our immediate focus should be on recovery and rescue efforts.
From my experience in Katrina's aftermath, I can't stress enough the importance of clean water. Everything in the disaster area has been contaminated - water, soil, walls, and personal items. Each passing day increases mold growth. Food such as high-protein bars, non-perishable foods, baby food, diapers are vital, as are prescription medications for those with chronic conditions. I urge those who feel the call to do whatever you can to assist in supplying these essentials. Here’s a shortlist:
Based on my experience with Hurricane Katrina and the current situation with Hurricane Helene, the most urgent needs for victims right now are:
1. Clean water - This is absolutely critical, as all water sources in the disaster area have likely been contaminated.
2. Food - Especially high-protein bars and non-perishable items that don't require cooking.
3. Prescription medications - Many people may be without their essential medications for chronic conditions.
4. Basic supplies - Including latex gloves, work gloves, and N95 masks for protection against mold and contamination.
5. Gasoline - To help clear debris and enable movement. I recommend distributing it in 5-gallon rations to families.
6. Animal rescue supplies - Various sizes of carriers, and food/water in aluminum trays to attract and help stranded pets.
7. First aid supplies and medical assistance
8. Temporary shelter for those displaced from their homes
9. Communication tools - To help people contact loved ones and get information
10. Mental health support - The trauma of the disaster can have significant psychological impacts
I've seen firsthand the grim realities of such disasters. In flooded areas, we may find casualties in attics where people sought refuge. It's a horrific sight, especially when children are involved…. and for the animal lovers, it’s the pets. Be mentally and emotionally prepared for this - PTSD is a real possibility when heeding the call to rescue.
During Katrina, I learned the importance of gasoline distribution. We gave out five-gallon rations to families, allowing them to clear debris and access their homes. For animal rescue, which I was involved in, we needed carriers of all sizes. We'd look for paw prints and set out aluminum lasagna trays filled with water and pet food to attract stranded animals. Remember, as time passes, these animals become more fearful and harder to catch.
Please note that I mentioned “Where the Land Was Zapped,” which recalled my Hurricane Katrina experience. It is actually titled “Lahaina, a Modern-Day Pearl Harbor,” as indicated below.
FEMA IS NOT YOUR FRIEND
I must warn you about potential conflicts with authorities. In my experience, FEMA and the National Guard outright hindered rescue efforts and even sabotaged recontruction and rescue attempts. I've witnessed FEMA commandeering facilities after being recovered, and have documented firsthand accounts of volunteers being accused of looting when simply attempting to supply gasoline and medications.
If possible, try to work with local sheriffs if you can even reach them - from what was experienced during Hurricane Katrina you might even need to request being deputized to avoid such conflicts with FEMA and the National Guard.
While we need to investigate the weather war-aspect of this, at this very moment we much focus on helping the living - they're the ones currently suffering. Be prepared for worsening conditions due to mold and decay. I've compiled contact information for sheriffs in affected counties, below, which could be crucial if local law enforcement is still operational and friendly to rescue efforts.
Remember, time is of the essence. Let's focus on what we can do right now to help those affected by Hurricane Helene.
I will be following up with geoengineering info very soon.
HOW & WHERE YOU CAN DONATE
I highly encourage skipping sending your donations to the Red Cross or United Way. Your much needed funds will go mostly to admin and CEO salaries. I found the churches were extraordinary in these instances as I witnessed and parpicitated in during the Katrina aftermath.
If you can, I recommend donating to this Go Fund Me initiative, HERE
Also, check out this video and follow through on recommendations:
Check out Reddit/R/Asheville to stay apprised and by gong to the Hurricane Helene Disaster Recovery Resources, HERE.
This is the Hurricane Helene Charitable Navigator that provides a large and trustful list of charities that are on the ground and giving relief and supplies:
Nearly 100 counties are currently in crisis. The level of destruction is beyond our worst nightmare, and time is of the essence. Below is a list of the counties throughout Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina that have been the most impacted:
WHO YA GONNA CALL?
If you attempting to help in the recovery and you encounter FEMA, the National Guard, or any other authority that prevents you from rescuing or providing assistance while our government sits idly by, I highly recommend attempting to contact the sheriff in your respective area, listed below. Check if they're reachable and open to deputizing you and your party. This could help prevent the above agencies from stopping your efforts.
Yes, I know that cell service may be down and that the sheriff’s office may not be operational, but if the sheriff is still present, it is worth trying to reach out to see if they are open to deputizing you and your party so that you are not thwarted by these deceptive agencies.
FLORIDA SHERIFF CONTACT:
1. Dixie County
**Sheriff: Darby Butler**
Phone: (352) 498-1231
Address: 387 SE 22nd Ave, Cross City, FL 32628
2. Taylor County
**Sheriff: Wayne Padgett**
Phone: (850) 584-4225
Address: 108 N Jefferson St, Perry, FL 32347
3. Levy County
**Sheriff: Bobby McCallum**
Phone: (352) 486-5111
Address: 9150 NE 80th Ave, Bronson, FL 32621
4. Wakulla County
**Sheriff: Jared Miller**
Phone: (850) 745-7100
Address: 15 Oak Street, Crawfordville, FL 32327
5. Franklin County
**Sheriff: A.J. Smith**
Phone: (850) 670-8500
Address: 270 State Road 65, Eastpoint, FL 32328
6. Gulf County
**Sheriff: Mike Harrison**
Phone: (850) 227-1115
Address: 1000 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd, Port St. Joe, FL 32456
7. Jefferson County
**Sheriff: Mac McNeill**
Phone: (850) 997-2523
Address: 171 Industrial Park, Monticello, FL 32344
8. Madison County
**Sheriff: David Harper**
Phone: (850) 973-4001
Address: 2364 US 90, Madison, FL 32340
9. Lafayette County
**Sheriff: Brian Lamb**
Phone: (386) 294-1301
Address: 176 SW Community Circle, Mayo, FL 32066
10. Suwannee County
**Sheriff: Sam St. John**
Phone: (386) 362-2222
Address: 200 S Ohio Ave, Live Oak, FL 32064
11. Hamilton County
**Sheriff: J. Harrell Reid**
Phone: (386) 792-1001
Address: 2071 NW US Hwy 41, Jasper, FL 32052
12. Columbia County
**Sheriff: Mark Hunter**
Phone: (386) 752-9212
Address: 4917 US Hwy 90 East, Lake City, FL 32055
13. Baker County
**Sheriff: Scotty Rhoden**
Phone: (904) 259-2231
Address: 56 N 2nd St, Macclenny, FL 32063
14. Nassau County
**Sheriff: Bill Leeper**
Phone: (904) 225-5174
Address: 77151 Citizens Circle, Yulee, FL 32097
15. Duval County
**Sheriff: T.K. Waters**
Phone: (904) 630-2120
Address: 501 E Bay St, Jacksonville, FL 32202
16. St. Johns County
**Sheriff: Robert Hardwick**
Phone: (904) 824-8304
Address: 4015 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine, FL 32084
17. Flagler County
**Sheriff: Rick Staly**
Phone: (386) 437-4116
Address: 901 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell, FL 32110
GEORGIA SHERIFF CONTACT:
1. Appling County
**Sheriff: Mark Melton**
Phone: (912) 367-8120
Address: 560 Barnes Street, Suite B, Baxley, GA 31513
2. Atkinson County
**Sheriff: David Moore**
Phone: (912) 422-3611
Address: 89 N Main St, Pearson, GA 31642
3. Bacon County
**Sheriff: Andy Batten**
Phone: (912) 632-2658
Address: 302 S Dixon St, Alma, GA 31510
4. Ben Hill County
**Sheriff: Lee Cone**
Phone: (229) 426-5161
Address: 402 E Pine St, Fitzgerald, GA 31750
5. Berrien County
**Sheriff: Ray Paulk**
Phone: (229) 686-7071
Address: 500 E Marion Ave, Nashville, GA 31639
6. Brooks County
**Sheriff: Mike Dewey**
Phone: (229) 263-7558
Address: 115 E Screven St, Quitman, GA 31643
7. Bulloch County
**Sheriff: Noel Brown**
Phone: (912) 764-8888
Address: 17257 US-301, Statesboro, GA 30458
8. Burke County
**Sheriff: Alfonzo Williams**
Phone: (706) 554-2133
Address: 225 Highway 24 South, Waynesboro, GA 30830
9. Candler County
**Sheriff: John Miles**
Phone: (912) 685-2568
Address: 712 N Main St, Metter, GA 30439
10. Chatham County
**Sheriff: John Wilcher**
Phone: (912) 652-7600
Address: 1050 Carl Griffin Dr, Savannah, GA 31405
11. Clinch County
**Sheriff: Stephen Tinsley**
Phone: (912) 487-5316
Address: 137 S Main St, Homerville, GA 31634
12. Coffee County
**Sheriff: Doyle Wooten**
Phone: (912) 384-4227
Address: 825 W Green St, Douglas, GA 31533
13. Colquitt County
**Sheriff: Rod Howell**
Phone: (229) 616-7430
Address: 200 Veterans Pkwy N, Moultrie, GA 31768
14. Columbia County
**Sheriff: Clay Whittle**
Phone: (706) 541-2800
Address: 2273 County Camp Rd, Appling, GA 30802
15. Cook County
**Sheriff: Doug Hanks**
Phone: (229) 896-7471
Address: 1000 N Parrish Ave, Adel, GA 31620
16. Echols County
**Sheriff: Randy Courson**
Phone: (229) 559-5603
Address: 110 GA-94, Statenville, GA 31648
17. Emanuel County
**Sheriff: Jeffrey Brewer**
Phone: (478) 237-7526
Address: 125 S Main St, Swainsboro, GA 30401
18. Evans County
**Sheriff: Mac Edwards**
Phone: (912) 739-1611
Address: 123 W Main St, Claxton, GA 30417
19. Glascock County
**Sheriff: Jeremy Kelley**
Phone: (706) 598-2881
Address: 136 E Main St, Gibson, GA 30810
20. Irwin County
**Sheriff: Donnie Youghn**
Phone: (229) 468-7459
Address: 400 S Irwin Ave, Ocilla, GA 31774
21. Jeff Davis County
**Sheriff: Preston Bohannon**
Phone: (912) 375-6600
Address: 14 Jeff Davis St, Hazlehurst, GA 31539
22. Jefferson County
**Sheriff: Gary Hutchins**
Phone: (478) 625-7538
Address: 1841 US-1 N, Louisville, GA 30434
23. Jenkins County
**Sheriff: Tim Fields**
Phone: (478) 982-4211
Address: 611 E Winthrope Ave, Millen, GA 30442
24. Johnson County
**Sheriff: Greg Rowland**
Phone: (478) 864-3941
Address: 2144 W Elm St, Wrightsville, GA 31096
25. Lanier County
**Sheriff: Nick Norton**
Phone: (229) 482-3545
Address: 49 W Main St, Lakeland, GA 31635
26. Laurens County
**Sheriff: Larry Dean**
Phone: (478) 272-1522
Address: 311 N Church St, Dublin, GA 31021
27. Liberty County
**Sheriff: William Bowman**
Phone: (912) 876-2131
Address: 201 S Main St, Hinesville, GA 31313
28. Lincoln County
**Sheriff: Paul Reviere**
Phone: (706) 359-4118
Address: 165 Jail-Justice Rd, Lincolnton, GA 30817
29. Lowndes County
**Sheriff: Ashley Paulk**
Phone: (229) 671-2900
Address: 120 Prison-Farm Rd, Valdosta, GA 31603
30. McDuffie County
**Sheriff: Patrick Maddox**
Phone: (706) 595-2040
Address: 751 Public Safety Dr, Thomson, GA 30824
31. Montgomery County
**Sheriff: Doug Maybin**
Phone: (912) 583-2521
Address: 400 S Railroad Ave, Mount Vernon, GA 30445
32. Pierce County
**Sheriff: Ramsey Bennett**
Phone: (912) 449-2011
Address: 312 Nichols St, Blackshear, GA 31516
33. Richmond County
**Sheriff: Richard Roundtree**
Phone: (706) 821-1000
Address: 400 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901
34. Screven County
**Sheriff: Mike Kile**
Phone: (912) 564-2013
Address: 130 Mims Rd, Sylvania, GA 30467
35. Tattnall County
**Sheriff: Kyle Sapp**
Phone: (912) 557-6777
Address: 123 N Main St, Reidsville, GA 30453
36. Telfair County
**Sheriff: Chris Steverson**
Phone: (229) 868-6621
Address: 19 E Oak St, McRae, GA 31055
37. Toombs County
**Sheriff: Alvie Kight Jr.**
Phone: (912) 526-6778
Address: 357 NW Broad St, Lyons, GA 30436
38. Treutlen County
**Sheriff: Mack Tanner**
Phone: (912) 529-3233
Address: 757 2nd St S, Soperton, GA 30457
39. Ware County
**Sheriff: Randy Royal**
Phone: (912) 287-4327
Address: 3487 Harris Rd, Waycross, GA 31503
40. Washington County
**Sheriff: Joel Cochran**
Phone: (478) 552-4795
Address: 733 Harris St, Sandersville, GA 31082
41. B
**Sheriff: Randy Rigdon**
Phone: (912) 568-7151
Address: 50 W Forest Ave, Alamo, GA 30411
NORTH CAROLINA SHERIFF CONTACT:
1. Buncombe County
**Sheriff: Quentin Miller**
Phone: (828) 250-4503
Address: 60 Court Plaza, Asheville, NC 28801
2. Henderson County
**Sheriff: Lowell Griffin**
Phone: (828) 697-4596
Address: 100 N Grove St, Hendersonville, NC 28792
3. Transylvania County
**Sheriff: David Mahoney**
Phone: (828) 884-3168
Address: 153 Public Safety Way, Brevard, NC 28712
4. Haywood County
**Sheriff: Greg Christopher**
Phone: (828) 452-6666
Address: 145 Hillview Circle, Waynesville, NC 28786
5. Madison County
**Sheriff: Buddy Harwood**
Phone: (828) 649-2721
Address: 348 Medical Park Dr, Marshall, NC 28753
6. Yancey County
**Sheriff: Shane Hilliard**
Phone: (828) 682-2124
Address: 4 East Main St, Burnsville, NC 28714
7. Mitchell County
**Sheriff: Donald Street**
Phone: (828) 688-3982
Address: 63 Crimson Laurel Cir, Bakersville, NC 28705
8. Avery County
**Sheriff: Mike Henley**
Phone: (828) 733-2071
Address: 200 Montezuma St, Newland, NC 28657
9. Watauga County
**Sheriff: Len Hagaman**
Phone: (828) 264-3761
Address: 184 Hodges Gap Rd, Boone, NC 28607
10. Ashe County
**Sheriff: Phil Howell**
Phone: (336) 846-5600
Address: 140 Government Circle, Jefferson, NC 28640
11. Alleghany County
**Sheriff: Bryan Maines**
Phone: (336) 372-4455
Address: 348 S Main St, Sparta, NC 28675
12. Wilkes County
**Sheriff: Chris Shew**
Phone: (336) 903-7600
Address: 500 Executive Dr, Wilkesboro, NC 28697
13. Caldwell County
**Sheriff: Alan Jones**
Phone: (828) 758-2324
Address: 2351 Morganton Blvd SW, Lenoir, NC 28645
14. Burke County
**Sheriff: Steve Whisenant**
Phone: (828) 438-5500
Address: 150 Government Dr, Morganton, NC 28655
15. McDowell County
**Sheriff: Ricky Buchanan**
Phone: (828) 652-2235
Address: 593 Spaulding Rd, Marion, NC 28752
16. Rutherford County
**Sheriff: Chris Francis**
Phone: (828) 287-6247
Address: 198 N Washington St, Rutherfordton, NC 28139
17. Polk County
**Sheriff: Tim Wright**
Phone: (828) 894-3001
Address: 164 Government Complex Dr, Columbus, NC 28722
18. Cleveland County
**Sheriff: Alan Norman**
Phone: (704) 484-4888
Address: 100 Justice Plaza, Shelby, NC 28150
19. Gaston County
**Sheriff: Chad Hawkins**
Phone: (704) 869-6800
Address: 425 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Gastonia, NC 28052
20. Mecklenburg County
**Sheriff: Garry McFadden**
Phone: (704) 336-2543
Address: 801 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC 28202
21. Cabarrus County
**Sheriff: Van Shaw**
Phone: (704) 920-3000
Address: 30 Corban Ave SE, Concord, NC 28025
22. Rowan County
**Sheriff: Travis Allen**
Phone: (704) 216-8700
Address: 232 N Main St, Salisbury, NC 28144
23. Davie County
**Sheriff: JD Hartman**
Phone: (336) 751-6238
Address: 140 S Main St, Mocksville, NC 27028
24. Forsyth County
**Sheriff: Bobby Kimbrough Jr.**
Phone: (336) 727-2112
Address: 301 N Church St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
25. Surry County
**Sheriff: Steve Hiatt**
Phone: (336) 401-8900
Address: 218 N Main St, Dobson, NC 27017
SOUTH CAROLINA SHERIFF CONTACT
1. Greenville County
**Sheriff: Hobart Lewis**
Phone: (864) 467-5280
Address: 4 McGee St, Greenville, SC 29601
2. Charleston County
**Sheriff: Kristin Graziano**
Phone: (843) 202-1700
Address: 3691 Leeds Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
3. Beaufort County
**Sheriff: P.J. Tanner**
Phone: (843) 255-3200
Address: 2001 Duke St, Beaufort, SC 29902
4. Horry County
**Sheriff: Phillip Thompson**
Phone: (843) 915-5450
Address: 1301 2nd Ave, Conway, SC 29526
5. Berkeley County
**Sheriff: Duane Lewis**
Phone: (843) 719-4412
Address: 223 N Live Oak Dr, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
6. Dorchester County
**Sheriff: L.C. Knight**
Phone: (843) 832-0300
Address: 212 Deming Way, Summerville, SC 29483
7. Georgetown County
**Sheriff: Carter Weaver**
Phone: (843) 546-5102
Address: 430 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440
8. Colleton County
**Sheriff: Guerry "Buddy" Hill**
Phone: (843) 549-2211
Address: 394 Mable T Willis Blvd, Walterboro, SC 29488
9. Jasper County
**Sheriff: Donald Hipp**
Phone: (843) 726-7777
Address: 12008 N Jacob Smart Blvd, Ridgeland, SC 29936
10. Hampton County
**Sheriff: T.C. Smalls**
Phone: (803) 914-2200
Address: 411 Cemetery Rd, Varnville, SC 29944
11. Allendale County
**Sheriff: Tom Carter**
Phone: (803) 584-2361
Address: 1539 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Allendale, SC 29810
12. Bamberg County
**Sheriff: Kenneth Bamberg**
Phone: (803) 245-3000
Address: 1901 Main Hwy, Bamberg, SC 29003
13. Orangeburg County
**Sheriff: Leroy Ravenell**
Phone: (803) 531-4647
Address: 1520 Ellis Ave, Orangeburg, SC 29115
If turned back when rescuing or delivering food and supplies, document, photograph or video the situation clearly. Note the officials involved, their statements, and any relevant circumstances. Push this out into social media so we can identify these individuals!
If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….
Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Rescue in the Eye of the Storm