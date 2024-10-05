Rescue in the Eye of the Storm

As a volunteer who experienced Hurricane Katrina firsthand in 2005, I've been fielding numerous questions about Hurricane Helene, particularly regarding geoengineering and weather warfare. While these are crucial issues that are extraordinarily important to me, our immediate focus should be on recovery and rescue efforts.

From my experience in Katrina's aftermath, I can't stress enough the importance of clean water. Everything in the disaster area has been contaminated - water, soil, walls, and personal items. Each passing day increases mold growth. Food such as high-protein bars, non-perishable foods, baby food, diapers are vital, as are prescription medications for those with chronic conditions. I urge those who feel the call to do whatever you can to assist in supplying these essentials. Here’s a shortlist:

Based on my experience with Hurricane Katrina and the current situation with Hurricane Helene, the most urgent needs for victims right now are:

1. Clean water - This is absolutely critical, as all water sources in the disaster area have likely been contaminated.

2. Food - Especially high-protein bars and non-perishable items that don't require cooking.

3. Prescription medications - Many people may be without their essential medications for chronic conditions.

4. Basic supplies - Including latex gloves, work gloves, and N95 masks for protection against mold and contamination.

5. Gasoline - To help clear debris and enable movement. I recommend distributing it in 5-gallon rations to families.

6. Animal rescue supplies - Various sizes of carriers, and food/water in aluminum trays to attract and help stranded pets.

7. First aid supplies and medical assistance

8. Temporary shelter for those displaced from their homes

9. Communication tools - To help people contact loved ones and get information

10. Mental health support - The trauma of the disaster can have significant psychological impacts

I've seen firsthand the grim realities of such disasters. In flooded areas, we may find casualties in attics where people sought refuge. It's a horrific sight, especially when children are involved…. and for the animal lovers, it’s the pets. Be mentally and emotionally prepared for this - PTSD is a real possibility when heeding the call to rescue.

During Katrina, I learned the importance of gasoline distribution. We gave out five-gallon rations to families, allowing them to clear debris and access their homes. For animal rescue, which I was involved in, we needed carriers of all sizes. We'd look for paw prints and set out aluminum lasagna trays filled with water and pet food to attract stranded animals. Remember, as time passes, these animals become more fearful and harder to catch.

Please note that I mentioned “Where the Land Was Zapped,” which recalled my Hurricane Katrina experience. It is actually titled “Lahaina, a Modern-Day Pearl Harbor,” as indicated below.

FEMA IS NOT YOUR FRIEND

I must warn you about potential conflicts with authorities. In my experience, FEMA and the National Guard outright hindered rescue efforts and even sabotaged recontruction and rescue attempts. I've witnessed FEMA commandeering facilities after being recovered, and have documented firsthand accounts of volunteers being accused of looting when simply attempting to supply gasoline and medications.

If possible, try to work with local sheriffs if you can even reach them - from what was experienced during Hurricane Katrina you might even need to request being deputized to avoid such conflicts with FEMA and the National Guard.

While we need to investigate the weather war-aspect of this, at this very moment we much focus on helping the living - they're the ones currently suffering. Be prepared for worsening conditions due to mold and decay. I've compiled contact information for sheriffs in affected counties, below, which could be crucial if local law enforcement is still operational and friendly to rescue efforts.

Remember, time is of the essence. Let's focus on what we can do right now to help those affected by Hurricane Helene.

I will be following up with geoengineering info very soon.

HOW & WHERE YOU CAN DONATE

I highly encourage skipping sending your donations to the Red Cross or United Way. Your much needed funds will go mostly to admin and CEO salaries. I found the churches were extraordinary in these instances as I witnessed and parpicitated in during the Katrina aftermath.

If you can, I recommend donating to this Go Fund Me initiative, HERE

Also, check out this video and follow through on recommendations:

Check out Reddit/R/Asheville to stay apprised and by gong to the Hurricane Helene Disaster Recovery Resources, HERE.

This is the Hurricane Helene Charitable Navigator that provides a large and trustful list of charities that are on the ground and giving relief and supplies:

Nearly 100 counties are currently in crisis. The level of destruction is beyond our worst nightmare, and time is of the essence. Below is a list of the counties throughout Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina that have been the most impacted:

WHO YA GONNA CALL?

If you attempting to help in the recovery and you encounter FEMA, the National Guard, or any other authority that prevents you from rescuing or providing assistance while our government sits idly by, I highly recommend attempting to contact the sheriff in your respective area, listed below. Check if they're reachable and open to deputizing you and your party. This could help prevent the above agencies from stopping your efforts.



Yes, I know that cell service may be down and that the sheriff’s office may not be operational, but if the sheriff is still present, it is worth trying to reach out to see if they are open to deputizing you and your party so that you are not thwarted by these deceptive agencies.

FLORIDA SHERIFF CONTACT:

1. Dixie County

**Sheriff: Darby Butler**

Phone: (352) 498-1231

Address: 387 SE 22nd Ave, Cross City, FL 32628

2. Taylor County

**Sheriff: Wayne Padgett**

Phone: (850) 584-4225

Address: 108 N Jefferson St, Perry, FL 32347

3. Levy County

**Sheriff: Bobby McCallum**

Phone: (352) 486-5111

Address: 9150 NE 80th Ave, Bronson, FL 32621

4. Wakulla County

**Sheriff: Jared Miller**

Phone: (850) 745-7100

Address: 15 Oak Street, Crawfordville, FL 32327

5. Franklin County

**Sheriff: A.J. Smith**

Phone: (850) 670-8500

Address: 270 State Road 65, Eastpoint, FL 32328

6. Gulf County

**Sheriff: Mike Harrison**

Phone: (850) 227-1115

Address: 1000 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd, Port St. Joe, FL 32456

7. Jefferson County

**Sheriff: Mac McNeill**

Phone: (850) 997-2523

Address: 171 Industrial Park, Monticello, FL 32344

8. Madison County

**Sheriff: David Harper**

Phone: (850) 973-4001

Address: 2364 US 90, Madison, FL 32340

9. Lafayette County

**Sheriff: Brian Lamb**

Phone: (386) 294-1301

Address: 176 SW Community Circle, Mayo, FL 32066

10. Suwannee County

**Sheriff: Sam St. John**

Phone: (386) 362-2222

Address: 200 S Ohio Ave, Live Oak, FL 32064

11. Hamilton County

**Sheriff: J. Harrell Reid**

Phone: (386) 792-1001

Address: 2071 NW US Hwy 41, Jasper, FL 32052

12. Columbia County

**Sheriff: Mark Hunter**

Phone: (386) 752-9212

Address: 4917 US Hwy 90 East, Lake City, FL 32055

13. Baker County

**Sheriff: Scotty Rhoden**

Phone: (904) 259-2231

Address: 56 N 2nd St, Macclenny, FL 32063

14. Nassau County

**Sheriff: Bill Leeper**

Phone: (904) 225-5174

Address: 77151 Citizens Circle, Yulee, FL 32097

15. Duval County

**Sheriff: T.K. Waters**

Phone: (904) 630-2120

Address: 501 E Bay St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

16. St. Johns County

**Sheriff: Robert Hardwick**

Phone: (904) 824-8304

Address: 4015 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine, FL 32084

17. Flagler County

**Sheriff: Rick Staly**

Phone: (386) 437-4116

Address: 901 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell, FL 32110

GEORGIA SHERIFF CONTACT:

1. Appling County

**Sheriff: Mark Melton**

Phone: (912) 367-8120

Address: 560 Barnes Street, Suite B, Baxley, GA 31513

2. Atkinson County

**Sheriff: David Moore**

Phone: (912) 422-3611

Address: 89 N Main St, Pearson, GA 31642

3. Bacon County

**Sheriff: Andy Batten**

Phone: (912) 632-2658

Address: 302 S Dixon St, Alma, GA 31510

4. Ben Hill County

**Sheriff: Lee Cone**

Phone: (229) 426-5161

Address: 402 E Pine St, Fitzgerald, GA 31750

5. Berrien County

**Sheriff: Ray Paulk**

Phone: (229) 686-7071

Address: 500 E Marion Ave, Nashville, GA 31639

6. Brooks County

**Sheriff: Mike Dewey**

Phone: (229) 263-7558

Address: 115 E Screven St, Quitman, GA 31643

7. Bulloch County

**Sheriff: Noel Brown**

Phone: (912) 764-8888

Address: 17257 US-301, Statesboro, GA 30458

8. Burke County

**Sheriff: Alfonzo Williams**

Phone: (706) 554-2133

Address: 225 Highway 24 South, Waynesboro, GA 30830

9. Candler County

**Sheriff: John Miles**

Phone: (912) 685-2568

Address: 712 N Main St, Metter, GA 30439

10. Chatham County

**Sheriff: John Wilcher**

Phone: (912) 652-7600

Address: 1050 Carl Griffin Dr, Savannah, GA 31405

11. Clinch County

**Sheriff: Stephen Tinsley**

Phone: (912) 487-5316

Address: 137 S Main St, Homerville, GA 31634

12. Coffee County

**Sheriff: Doyle Wooten**

Phone: (912) 384-4227

Address: 825 W Green St, Douglas, GA 31533

13. Colquitt County

**Sheriff: Rod Howell**

Phone: (229) 616-7430

Address: 200 Veterans Pkwy N, Moultrie, GA 31768

14. Columbia County

**Sheriff: Clay Whittle**

Phone: (706) 541-2800

Address: 2273 County Camp Rd, Appling, GA 30802

15. Cook County

**Sheriff: Doug Hanks**

Phone: (229) 896-7471

Address: 1000 N Parrish Ave, Adel, GA 31620

16. Echols County

**Sheriff: Randy Courson**

Phone: (229) 559-5603

Address: 110 GA-94, Statenville, GA 31648

17. Emanuel County

**Sheriff: Jeffrey Brewer**

Phone: (478) 237-7526

Address: 125 S Main St, Swainsboro, GA 30401

18. Evans County

**Sheriff: Mac Edwards**

Phone: (912) 739-1611

Address: 123 W Main St, Claxton, GA 30417

19. Glascock County

**Sheriff: Jeremy Kelley**

Phone: (706) 598-2881

Address: 136 E Main St, Gibson, GA 30810

20. Irwin County

**Sheriff: Donnie Youghn**

Phone: (229) 468-7459

Address: 400 S Irwin Ave, Ocilla, GA 31774

21. Jeff Davis County

**Sheriff: Preston Bohannon**

Phone: (912) 375-6600

Address: 14 Jeff Davis St, Hazlehurst, GA 31539

22. Jefferson County

**Sheriff: Gary Hutchins**

Phone: (478) 625-7538

Address: 1841 US-1 N, Louisville, GA 30434

23. Jenkins County

**Sheriff: Tim Fields**

Phone: (478) 982-4211

Address: 611 E Winthrope Ave, Millen, GA 30442

24. Johnson County

**Sheriff: Greg Rowland**

Phone: (478) 864-3941

Address: 2144 W Elm St, Wrightsville, GA 31096

25. Lanier County

**Sheriff: Nick Norton**

Phone: (229) 482-3545

Address: 49 W Main St, Lakeland, GA 31635

26. Laurens County

**Sheriff: Larry Dean**

Phone: (478) 272-1522

Address: 311 N Church St, Dublin, GA 31021

27. Liberty County

**Sheriff: William Bowman**

Phone: (912) 876-2131

Address: 201 S Main St, Hinesville, GA 31313

28. Lincoln County

**Sheriff: Paul Reviere**

Phone: (706) 359-4118

Address: 165 Jail-Justice Rd, Lincolnton, GA 30817

29. Lowndes County

**Sheriff: Ashley Paulk**

Phone: (229) 671-2900

Address: 120 Prison-Farm Rd, Valdosta, GA 31603

30. McDuffie County

**Sheriff: Patrick Maddox**

Phone: (706) 595-2040

Address: 751 Public Safety Dr, Thomson, GA 30824

31. Montgomery County

**Sheriff: Doug Maybin**

Phone: (912) 583-2521

Address: 400 S Railroad Ave, Mount Vernon, GA 30445

32. Pierce County

**Sheriff: Ramsey Bennett**

Phone: (912) 449-2011

Address: 312 Nichols St, Blackshear, GA 31516

33. Richmond County

**Sheriff: Richard Roundtree**

Phone: (706) 821-1000

Address: 400 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901

34. Screven County

**Sheriff: Mike Kile**

Phone: (912) 564-2013

Address: 130 Mims Rd, Sylvania, GA 30467

35. Tattnall County

**Sheriff: Kyle Sapp**

Phone: (912) 557-6777

Address: 123 N Main St, Reidsville, GA 30453

36. Telfair County

**Sheriff: Chris Steverson**

Phone: (229) 868-6621

Address: 19 E Oak St, McRae, GA 31055

37. Toombs County

**Sheriff: Alvie Kight Jr.**

Phone: (912) 526-6778

Address: 357 NW Broad St, Lyons, GA 30436

38. Treutlen County

**Sheriff: Mack Tanner**

Phone: (912) 529-3233

Address: 757 2nd St S, Soperton, GA 30457

39. Ware County

**Sheriff: Randy Royal**

Phone: (912) 287-4327

Address: 3487 Harris Rd, Waycross, GA 31503

40. Washington County

**Sheriff: Joel Cochran**

Phone: (478) 552-4795

Address: 733 Harris St, Sandersville, GA 31082

41. B

**Sheriff: Randy Rigdon**

Phone: (912) 568-7151

Address: 50 W Forest Ave, Alamo, GA 30411

NORTH CAROLINA SHERIFF CONTACT:

1. Buncombe County

**Sheriff: Quentin Miller**

Phone: (828) 250-4503

Address: 60 Court Plaza, Asheville, NC 28801

2. Henderson County

**Sheriff: Lowell Griffin**

Phone: (828) 697-4596

Address: 100 N Grove St, Hendersonville, NC 28792

3. Transylvania County

**Sheriff: David Mahoney**

Phone: (828) 884-3168

Address: 153 Public Safety Way, Brevard, NC 28712

4. Haywood County

**Sheriff: Greg Christopher**

Phone: (828) 452-6666

Address: 145 Hillview Circle, Waynesville, NC 28786

5. Madison County

**Sheriff: Buddy Harwood**

Phone: (828) 649-2721

Address: 348 Medical Park Dr, Marshall, NC 28753

6. Yancey County

**Sheriff: Shane Hilliard**

Phone: (828) 682-2124

Address: 4 East Main St, Burnsville, NC 28714

7. Mitchell County

**Sheriff: Donald Street**

Phone: (828) 688-3982

Address: 63 Crimson Laurel Cir, Bakersville, NC 28705

8. Avery County

**Sheriff: Mike Henley**

Phone: (828) 733-2071

Address: 200 Montezuma St, Newland, NC 28657

9. Watauga County

**Sheriff: Len Hagaman**

Phone: (828) 264-3761

Address: 184 Hodges Gap Rd, Boone, NC 28607

10. Ashe County

**Sheriff: Phil Howell**

Phone: (336) 846-5600

Address: 140 Government Circle, Jefferson, NC 28640

11. Alleghany County

**Sheriff: Bryan Maines**

Phone: (336) 372-4455

Address: 348 S Main St, Sparta, NC 28675

12. Wilkes County

**Sheriff: Chris Shew**

Phone: (336) 903-7600

Address: 500 Executive Dr, Wilkesboro, NC 28697

13. Caldwell County

**Sheriff: Alan Jones**

Phone: (828) 758-2324

Address: 2351 Morganton Blvd SW, Lenoir, NC 28645

14. Burke County

**Sheriff: Steve Whisenant**

Phone: (828) 438-5500

Address: 150 Government Dr, Morganton, NC 28655

15. McDowell County

**Sheriff: Ricky Buchanan**

Phone: (828) 652-2235

Address: 593 Spaulding Rd, Marion, NC 28752

16. Rutherford County

**Sheriff: Chris Francis**

Phone: (828) 287-6247

Address: 198 N Washington St, Rutherfordton, NC 28139

17. Polk County

**Sheriff: Tim Wright**

Phone: (828) 894-3001

Address: 164 Government Complex Dr, Columbus, NC 28722

18. Cleveland County

**Sheriff: Alan Norman**

Phone: (704) 484-4888

Address: 100 Justice Plaza, Shelby, NC 28150

19. Gaston County

**Sheriff: Chad Hawkins**

Phone: (704) 869-6800

Address: 425 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Gastonia, NC 28052

20. Mecklenburg County

**Sheriff: Garry McFadden**

Phone: (704) 336-2543

Address: 801 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC 28202

21. Cabarrus County

**Sheriff: Van Shaw**

Phone: (704) 920-3000

Address: 30 Corban Ave SE, Concord, NC 28025

22. Rowan County

**Sheriff: Travis Allen**

Phone: (704) 216-8700

Address: 232 N Main St, Salisbury, NC 28144

23. Davie County

**Sheriff: JD Hartman**

Phone: (336) 751-6238

Address: 140 S Main St, Mocksville, NC 27028

24. Forsyth County

**Sheriff: Bobby Kimbrough Jr.**

Phone: (336) 727-2112

Address: 301 N Church St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

25. Surry County

**Sheriff: Steve Hiatt**

Phone: (336) 401-8900

Address: 218 N Main St, Dobson, NC 27017

SOUTH CAROLINA SHERIFF CONTACT

1. Greenville County

**Sheriff: Hobart Lewis**

Phone: (864) 467-5280

Address: 4 McGee St, Greenville, SC 29601

2. Charleston County

**Sheriff: Kristin Graziano**

Phone: (843) 202-1700

Address: 3691 Leeds Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405

3. Beaufort County

**Sheriff: P.J. Tanner**

Phone: (843) 255-3200

Address: 2001 Duke St, Beaufort, SC 29902

4. Horry County

**Sheriff: Phillip Thompson**

Phone: (843) 915-5450

Address: 1301 2nd Ave, Conway, SC 29526

5. Berkeley County

**Sheriff: Duane Lewis**

Phone: (843) 719-4412

Address: 223 N Live Oak Dr, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

6. Dorchester County

**Sheriff: L.C. Knight**

Phone: (843) 832-0300

Address: 212 Deming Way, Summerville, SC 29483

7. Georgetown County

**Sheriff: Carter Weaver**

Phone: (843) 546-5102

Address: 430 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440

8. Colleton County

**Sheriff: Guerry "Buddy" Hill**

Phone: (843) 549-2211

Address: 394 Mable T Willis Blvd, Walterboro, SC 29488

9. Jasper County

**Sheriff: Donald Hipp**

Phone: (843) 726-7777

Address: 12008 N Jacob Smart Blvd, Ridgeland, SC 29936

10. Hampton County

**Sheriff: T.C. Smalls**

Phone: (803) 914-2200

Address: 411 Cemetery Rd, Varnville, SC 29944

11. Allendale County

**Sheriff: Tom Carter**

Phone: (803) 584-2361

Address: 1539 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Allendale, SC 29810

12. Bamberg County

**Sheriff: Kenneth Bamberg**

Phone: (803) 245-3000

Address: 1901 Main Hwy, Bamberg, SC 29003

13. Orangeburg County

**Sheriff: Leroy Ravenell**

Phone: (803) 531-4647

Address: 1520 Ellis Ave, Orangeburg, SC 29115

If turned back when rescuing or delivering food and supplies, document, photograph or video the situation clearly. Note the officials involved, their statements, and any relevant circumstances. Push this out into social media so we can identify these individuals!

