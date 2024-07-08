The People's Pen: How Citizen Notices Shaped Recent Game-Changing SCOTUS Rulings

Recently, a grassroots movement led by individuals like Cal Washington of ImpowerMovement and the work of Dave Jose has grabbed my attention, for it has been gaining traction and aiming to restore power to the people through legal notices.

These notices, such as the "Restoration Notice" (pdf towards the bottom of this post) highlighted by Jarrin Jackson in the video above, serve to educate Supreme Court Justices about the Constitution and our inherent rights. This movement challenges the status quo and paves the way for a more accountable government by empowering citizens to directly engage with those in power.

THE POWER OF LEGAL NOTICES

Legal notices are a formal means for citizens to inform government officials and entities about legal proceedings or actions that may impact their rights or obligations. By issuing these notices, the people can hold those in power accountable, ensuring they adhere to constitutional principles. This direct line of communication shifts the power dynamic, reminding government officials that they serve at the behest of the people.

Dave Jose and his students, citizen scholars, have diligently written notices to the Supreme Court for years, addressing issues such as forced vaccinations, ATF overreach, and OSHA regulations. The Supreme Court's recent decisions reining in these agencies (as in the Chevron Doctrine) can be attributed, in part, to the tireless efforts of citizens like Jose, who have taken it upon themselves to educate and remind the Justices of their constitutional duties.

ENDING ADMINISTRATIVE COURTS TRIBUNALS

Throughout my life, I naively believed that all courts operated under the Constitution. It was not until recently that I learned that the good American people had been duped.

Our education system, attorneys, and judges "have failed to teach us or use the fundamental law," which has affected "the functions of tribunals," according to Jackson. Essentially, these are "presumed courts," aka "fake courts."

We were tricked into a type of tribunal system known as administrative tribunals, a quasi-judicial forum, or "assumed courts."

An "assumed court" is a tribunal that is presumed or supposed to be a legitimate court, resolves administrative law matters and disputes with government agencies outside of the regular judicial court system BUT does not actually meet the constitutional requirements of a court, such as providing due process, an independent judge, and trial by jury.

Procedural due process rights, derived from the 5th and 14th Amendments, require certain procedures to be followed when the government acts to protect citizens' life, liberty, and property interests. These procedures include a jury trial of one's peers.

Administrative tribunals are entirely unconstitutional and have allowed a legal abuse of the system to reign over our lives for generations, hence the recent SCOTUS decision regarding the Chevron Doctrine.

These tribunals have been responsible for an extraordinary amount of unlawful actions, including the seizure of property, state-sanctioned kidnapping, and unjust imprisonment. By issuing legal notices, citizens can challenge the legitimacy of these tribunals and demand adherence to constitutional due process.

For decades, administrative tribunals have wielded substantial power, often operating outside the bounds of constitutional due process. The Chevron doctrine allowed these bodies to interpret ambiguous statutes with minimal judicial oversight as long as their interpretations were deemed "reasonable." This enabled administrative tribunals to deprive people of life, liberty, and property without proper court of law protections.

COLORING OUTSIDE THE "CONSTITUTIONAL LINES"

When government officials act outside the constraints of their delegated authority, their actions are null and void. As such, they can be held liable for such actions, as they are not acting within their official capacity.

No government official, from the lowest level to the President, has immunity for acts not covered by an express grant of power.

The recent Supreme Court ruling in Trump v. United States underscores the importance of this issue. The ruling states that there is no immunity for unofficial acts. This means that actions taken by administrative tribunals without proper authority can be held liable, paving the way for citizens to reclaim what has been unjustly taken from them. The ruling clarifies that neither Trump nor any U.S. President has received blanket immunity despite what you hear from Main Stream News.

Per Trump v. United States, when government servants act outside the constraints of their delegated authority, their actions are null and void, and they can be held liable as they are not acting within their official capacity.

Our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power, entitles a former president to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority. He is also entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts.

THE MIGHTY PEN

I have heard this quote over my lifetime;

The pen is mightier than the sword.

Edward Bulwer-Lytton

Only when I began better understanding the power of Notices did I truly grasp the significance of this famous saying.

Our forefathers never designed or intended our courts to be run by BAR (British Accredited Registry) attorneys and function outside the constitutional realm.

Yet, the civil procedure, the criminal procedure, traffic court, family court, and divorce court have been foisted upon the unknowing American people. They've been using all of these "courts" that do not abide by the actual law.

These false systems have been quietly laid upon the American people over the course of generations.

Little do most of us know that our forefathers created a simple and expedient justice/legal system that only needed to involve pen and paper.

But when did you and I ever learn this in school?

This empowering fact has been hidden from U.S. citizens and poor individuals caught up for generations in unconstitutional tribunal systems where their constitutional rights are not even recognized.

EMPOWERING CITIZENS THROUGH CORRESPONDENCE

Remember, the government….

"only exists because the constitution created it."

Writing and sending legal notices empowers citizens by providing our government with a direct means of voicing their grievances and demands to those in power.

This form of correspondence ensures that the people's voices are heard and their rights are protected. It shifts the power dynamic from administrative bodies back to the individuals, reinforcing the principle that the government exists to serve the people.

As Jarrin Jackson points out, the Restoration Notice is a "beautiful and powerful tool" that encapsulates the efforts of Dave Jose and his students to direct and correct government through the use of notices and affidavits based on fundamental law. By educating people on the precise language and principles of the Constitution, this movement empowers citizens to speak as the master of their government, demanding obedience to the supreme law of the land.

Dave Jose and his students have gone to direct and correct government with notice and affidavits regarding fundamental law and state constitutions using the "it is written" method.

ON A REVOLUTIONARY PRECIPISE?

If people use procedures passed by the legislature, statutes, or codes against them, that violates mandatory due process of law because the due process of law that you see written in the Constitution is before and higher than anything written by a legislature.

"When Gorsuch last week said that the Supreme Court and the government are depriving people of their trial by jury, and when the Supreme Court directly tied that to revolutionary America," Jackson stated, "he said this was something the Declaration of Independence stated, which means this was a reason the revolution was fought. This means it is so fundamentally powerful when people say, 'You're denying my right to a trial by jury.' They are about to overthrow the entire thing."

Jackson continued, "So last week when the Supreme Court made this historical connection, they were recognizing what is happening in history."

According to Jackson, "What's happening is that history is repeating itself, and the Supreme Court recognizes it and doesn't want to be held accountable."

Thanks to a very intrepid group of citizen scholars, the Supreme Court is being forced to reconsider decades of decision-making because today, the Supreme Court and the government are depriving people of their trial by jury.

IT’S UP TO US NOW

The Restoration Notice and the broader movement of using legal notices to hold government officials accountable represent a significant step towards restoring power to the people. Citizens like Dave Jose are paving the way for a more just and accountable government by challenging administrative tribunals and educating Supreme Court Justices about the Constitution.

This is the people's notice of recognition of abused power and nullified actions.

You can join this revolution simply by clicking on the link below, filling out the jotform, and a pdf will be sent to your email. You merely need to print it out, sign it, and send it by certified mail. By doing this, you are telling the Supreme Court that "you recognize that things have been done unlawfully," and you are putting them on notice.

Amazing how mighty that pen is, eh?

RESTORATION NOTICE HERE

By design, Americans have not been taught fundamental law, so we have fallen into the trap of "administrative tribunals."

As Jackson stated, "We have to teach the people to be precise in the law."

Attorneys do not understand this law, they do not teach this law, and they definitely do not serve this law.

As this movement grows, more people must become involved, learning about their rights and how to effectively communicate with those in power. By putting pen to paper and engaging in this form of correspondence, citizens can reclaim their rightful place as the sovereign power in our constitutional republic. The time has come for the people to stand up, speak out, and demand that their government adhere to the principles upon which this nation was founded.

