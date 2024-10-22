Like many of you, I've been closely monitoring the engineered Covid pandemic outcomes unfolding before our eyes across the nation and the world. Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche recently warned us of a massive tsunami of compromised immune systems among those who received the Covid shots.

I can't help but notice the eerie parallels between what Dr. Bossche predicts and what's unfolding before our eyes. His warning reflects what I'm witnessing in my own community, where I've lived for over 50 years.

It's as if we're watching a slow-motion train wreck, and the conductor is asleep at the wheel.

THE UNREACHABLES

While this engineered epidemic seems invisible to the vaccinated, it is not invisible to those of us who have been sounding the alarm for years now.

From my vantage point in Nevada County, California, I've witnessed a disturbing trend: friends, neighbors, and acquaintances falling ill and dying with alarming frequency. It's not just the common cold or flu – we're talking about serious, life-altering conditions. Turbo cancers, heart attacks, autoimmune, neurological, and strokes often targeting those who, until recently, appeared to be in the prime of their lives.

Of course, "died suddenly" is heavily sprinkled throughout our local obituaries.

It’s not just me seeing this… it’s being documented around the world:

Share

While none of this is surprise to those informed, it's still brutally painful to watch unfold.

If those confronted with their own doom don't have the capacity to recognize that the Covid shot causes the root of their disease, they don't stand a chance. Unfortunately, I am finding this time and again. Rather than facing a very difficulttruth, many prefer to walk themselves to their own graves without a fight.

It's heart-wrenching to see how denial and perhaps ego will be the downfall of so many.

On several occasions, I've printed out information about ivermectin, nicotine patches, etc., attempting to provide these protocols to those who have been dealt the hand of a turbo-cancer and other ailments, only to take my printed materials and shove them back into my filing cabinet.

They were unreachable.

I have to say that I've been shedding many tears lately. There's no winning in this game. Those who survive this will be spending the rest of their lives picking up the pieces — IF our nation survives this democide.

It's not just about surviving a kill shot; it's about the economic and societal breakdown that will result from it.

AND YET THERE IS HOPE

We now have the latest from a groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published on September 19th regarding the power of using the Ivermectin, Mebendazole, and Fenbendazole Protocol in cancer.

I now have this filed away under my arsenal of possibilities for recovery… however, if one is not willing to admit what they did to themselves, their family members, employees, and friends, they have little chance of recovery.

PREPARING FOR THE UNTHINKABLE

So, I asked ChatGPT a few questions about what to expect and how to prepare. These are some of the answers, below. Check out the video at the top of the page for all of Chats answers.

We still have time to get our house in order, but the time is now. You won't be able to save yourself if you don't get ahead of this ball because this societal breakdown was 100% by design.



Dr. Jack Kruse has done an excellent job of laying it all out:

NOTE: 10/23: Per readers’ encouragement, here is the 4-hour version of this Dr. Jack Kruse interview that comes HIGHLY recommended by all:

)Now, I don’t like pointing out problems without offering solutions. So, let's talk about how we can adjust our sails and prepare for what might be coming:

1. Strengthen Your Immune System: Focus on natural ways to boost your body's defenses. Eat clean, exercise regularly, pray or meditate, and get plenty of rest. Plant an apothecary in your yard.

I bought a “medicinal garden kit” of non-GMO seeds and will turn my yard into a medicinal garden next spring:

2. Build Community Resilience: Connect with your neighbors. Share resources, skills, and knowledge. We're stronger together.



I encourage holding weekly/monthly potlucks with like-minded people. Get yourself a pen and notepad and conduct a SWOT (identifying Strength Weaknesses Opportunities and Threats) analysis identifying individual and group weaknesses and strengths. More on that here:

3. Diversify Your Resources: Don't put all your eggs in one basket. Consider alternative currencies, food sources, and energy options.

Diversify, diversify, diversify. Convert as much as you can into physical forms, such as currencies, food, supplies, energy, land, farm; you name it. Most importantly, sharpen basic skills or learn new ones that will be very valuable.

4. Cultivate Inner Strength: Nurture your inner resilience through prayer, meditation, or other spiritual practices.

You are here for a reason. Whether you realize it or not now, you were built for these times, so prepare accordingly.

Failing to prepare is preparing to fail.

A VISION FOR RENEWAL

If the worst comes to pass, we must be ready to rebuild. But here's the silver lining—this could be our chance to create a better world. Imagine a decentralized system based on restoration, healing, and balance—a world where communities thrive on local resources, healthcare focuses on prevention rather than profit, and our connection to the earth is restored.

We are being forced not to be reliant upon a hostile" "government," aka criminal cable.

THE POWER OF TRUTH

As we face this potential storm, remember that information is power. Stay informed, stay prepared, and stay connected to your community. Together, we can weather any crisis and emerge stronger on the other side.

Most importantly, keep speaking. If you haven't already, today is a good day to start speaking the Truth.

I noticed ChatGPT did not address the power of truthfulness during a time of great deceit. This is key to breaking the spell on the masses.

We will not be able to reach everyone, but we are certainly planting seeds. Truth is the antidote for those who dare to hear us. Don’t stop. Find your way and keep walking on the path of truth like lives depend upon it—because they do.

NOTE, 10/23: A commenter has requested the entire Chat conversation because he was unable to read it in the video…. so here it is:



Chat, I have an article, here, (https://disswire.com/renowned-virologist-warns-fully-vaxxed-have-just-years-left-to-live-tsunami-of-death-is-upon-us/) that I want you to read regarding: “Belgian virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche sounded the alarm over a looming collapse of immunity among the fully vaccinated, resulting in widespread global turbo cancer, heart attacks, strokes, and ultimately death. The mass deaths, which Bossche describes as a “massive, massive tsunami,” will be a result of compromised immune systems among those who received the COVID-19 vaccine. The incoming mass deaths will not only overwhelm hospitals; it will destroy the economy and thus cause social chaos. Bossche, the spike in so-called “long COVID” – a term created by Big Pharma to cover up vaccine injury – will begin to become more noticeable this year.” Please provide the following:

1. Specifically, what we can expect as a society that will play out due to this. 2. What we can do now to prepare for this. 3. How we can counter this medically, spiritually, or through prayer, to reduce the negative impacts.

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche's warning predicts a catastrophic collapse in immunity among vaccinated individuals, leading to widespread health crises, including turbo cancers, heart attacks, and strokes. He anticipates a surge in severe long COVID cases and mass deaths that could overwhelm hospitals, disrupt economies, and cause social chaos. Bossche claims this will result in a societal reset, with a new world emerging amid the collapse.

1. **Potential Societal Impact:**

- If these predictions hold, the immediate effects could include overwhelmed healthcare systems, increased mortality rates, a disrupted labor force due to illness, and economic destabilization. This could lead to social unrest, resource shortages, and heightened stress on essential services.

2. **Preparation Measures:**

- Enhancing healthcare capacity and preparedness can help mitigate the impacts. This might involve stockpiling medical supplies, ensuring hospitals are equipped for a surge in patients, and promoting healthy lifestyle practices to strengthen immune systems.

- Raising awareness about potential adverse effects and improving public communication strategies could also aid communities in managing panic or misinformation.

3. **Countermeasures (Medical, Spiritual, Emotional):**

- **Medically:** Pursuing evidence-based approaches, such as strengthening immune resilience through nutrition, lifestyle changes, and preventive healthcare, could be beneficial. Monitoring and addressing any long-term vaccine-related side effects might also prove crucial.

- **Spiritually/Emotionally:** Encouraging community support, resilience, and spiritual practices such as prayer or meditation could help individuals cope with fear and uncertainty. Supporting mental health services to deal with trauma, grief, and anxiety will be critical.

The validity of these warnings remains debated within the scientific community, and claims of an impending "tsunami of death" have not been widely substantiated by mainstream experts. Critical thinking and balanced analysis are important when evaluating such assertions.

What does this mean for national security?

If Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche's predictions are accurate, national security could face significant risks:

1. **Healthcare Overload:** An overwhelmed healthcare system may reduce readiness for other emergencies and impact military and emergency personnel.

2. **Economic Disruption:** Widespread illness could destabilize the economy, threatening supply chains and critical infrastructure.

3. **Social Unrest:** Fear and instability from mass illness could increase civil unrest, straining law enforcement and emergency services.

4. **Resource Scarcity:** Medical supplies and essential resources may become scarce, affecting both civilians and military operations.

Addressing potential health vulnerabilities and bolstering emergency preparedness could help mitigate these risks.

How about possible U.S. invasion because of a weakened society?

If widespread illness significantly weakens the U.S. population, national security vulnerabilities could arise, potentially making the country a more attractive target for adversaries. With critical infrastructure potentially compromised and military readiness reduced, an invasion or increased aggression from rival nations could be perceived as more feasible.

Such a weakened state could also embolden hostile entities to engage in cyberattacks, proxy conflicts, or unconventional warfare. Strengthening military readiness, bolstering cybersecurity, and ensuring strategic reserves could help mitigate the risks of exploitation during a societal crisis.

How does one prepare for something like this on a personal level, such as for family preparation?

Preparing for a possible societal collapse due to mass illness involves several steps to ensure the safety and resilience of your family:

1. **Health Preparations:**

- Focus on boosting immunity with a healthy diet, regular exercise, and sufficient sleep.

- Stock essential medical supplies, including over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and first-aid kits.

- Keep up with routine health checkups and address any existing medical issues.

2. **Emergency Supplies:**

- Store a minimum three-month supply of non-perishable food, clean water, and basic household necessities.

- Invest in backup power sources, such as generators, and keep essential tools handy.

3. **Financial Readiness:**

- Diversify savings and investments, considering assets like cash, precious metals, or cryptocurrencies.

- Have an emergency fund accessible in case of disruptions to the banking system.

4. **Self-Defense and Security:**

- Ensure home security systems are in place.

- Consider training in self-defense or owning legal means of protection.

5. **Mental and Spiritual Resilience:**

- Maintain mental health practices like meditation, prayer, or journaling.

- Strengthen family bonds through regular communication and shared preparedness plans.

6. **Community Connections:**

- Build a network with neighbors or local groups focused on preparedness.

- Pool resources and skills to enhance resilience collectively.

Preparing on multiple levels helps to mitigate risks and enhances adaptability in uncertain times.

Approximately how long would it take for societal breakdown if this scenario plays out?

Estimating the timeline for societal breakdown in such a scenario is challenging and depends on multiple factors. However, if widespread illness, economic collapse, and healthcare overload were to occur simultaneously, a noticeable deterioration could begin within months. The progression might follow these stages:

1. **First 3-6 months:** Overwhelmed healthcare systems, workforce disruptions, and supply chain issues would start manifesting.

2. **6-12 months:** Economic instability and public services would suffer, potentially leading to localized social unrest.

3. **1-2 years:** If conditions worsen without intervention, larger-scale societal breakdown and systemic collapse could occur.

The speed of the decline would vary based on governmental response, societal resilience, and the scale of the crisis.

How could we potentially recover from this? Rebuild a new world? What would that look like?

Recovering and rebuilding from a societal collapse would require a holistic and phased approach:

Stabilization Phase: Focus on restoring basic services like healthcare, food supply, and security. Mobilize local communities and mutual aid networks to address immediate needs. Government intervention and international assistance may be necessary. Reconstruction Phase: Rebuild infrastructure and strengthen the economy with sustainable practices. Emphasize localized supply chains, diversified energy sources, and resilient healthcare systems. New World Vision: This could include a shift towards decentralized governance, stronger community-based networks, sustainable agriculture, and green technology. Embracing self-sufficiency and collaboration would be key.

Rebuilding would also involve reimagining social systems to be more adaptable to future crises. A new world may prioritize resilience, environmental sustainability, and local economies over centralized, fragile structures.





Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….