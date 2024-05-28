Indoctrination Disguised as Education: The Alarming Trends in America's Schools

Aggressive, anti-family, and anti-parent legislation that undermines parental rights and family autonomy, such as AB1955, which I reported on last Friday, continues to advance through the California legislature.

In this stunning display of Orwellian doublespeak, if passed, this bill [AB1955] would prohibit teachers from informing parents when their child identifies as transgender at school, effectively keeping parents in the dark about their own child's gender identity and potential medical interventions.

This insightful conversation with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, the Truthful Therapist and author, could not come at a better time regarding the concerning trends in schools and society that undermine parental rights and the well-being of children. Yeager shares her perspective on the transgender movement, the unethical practices being codified into law, and the social pressures influencing vulnerable kids.

A key takeaway for parents today is their confidence in making the best choices for their children. Mothers and fathers must trust their intuition and intelligence to guide their parenting decisions rather than outsourcing their judgment to so-called experts, institutions, and popular ideologies.

Yeager states,

"I feel like parents have lost their belief in themselves. They think somebody with letters behind their name is going to tell them what to do better than what they can figure out for themselves." She encourages parents to think critically, resist harmful agendas, and boldly advocate for their family's values.

With the traditional family unit under attack, it is more crucial than ever for parents to stay informed, engaged, and grounded in reality. By taking back their agency and not succumbing to social pressures, mothers and fathers can raise resilient, clear-thinking children and resist the forces seeking to indoctrinate the next generation.

