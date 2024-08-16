Sky Warriors Unite: The NOL Campaign Begins

Hello, Substackers and Sky Warriors,

Last Wednesday night, we held our much-anticipated Save Our Skies (SOS) Swarm Webinar, and let me tell you, it was a game-changer. The brilliant Cal Washington, the founder of InpowerMovement.org, joined us and unveiled the U.S. version of the Notice of Liabilities (NOL) for geoengineering. This powerful tool is our new secret weapon in the fight against those manipulating our skies.

Here’s a video on Notices of Liabilities:

Cal walked us through the intricacies of the NOL, explaining how it leverages contract law, biblical principles, and the often-overlooked law merchant to hold perpetrators accountable. The document is a masterpiece of legal strategy, designed to remove plausible deniability and force action from those responsible for geoengineering activities.

But that's not all, folks. We also discussed our two-month campaign to build pressure on the top five geoengineering perpetrators. Johanna Finney, our GenSeven (SOS is a program of GenSeven) board member, laid out our action plan, which includes social media blitzes, influencer outreach, and the distribution of an anti-geoengineering activist kit. We're calling on all of you to become SOS ambassadors, spreading the word and helping us create a tidal wave of awareness.

If you want to become an SOS ambassador and share our anti-geoengineering campaign posts on social media two to three times a week, please let us know in the comments below.

The energy in the webinar was electric, with over 100 participants eager to take action. We covered everything from the logistics of sending NOLs to the spiritual and energetic shifts people experience when taking a stand. Cal shared inspiring stories of high-profile figures stepping down after receiving these notices, proving that our efforts are making waves.

I strongly encourage you to watch the full video recording of the webinar. It's packed with invaluable information, practical steps you can take, and the kind of inspiration that'll light a fire under you. Whether you're a seasoned activist or new to the cause, this webinar will arm you with the knowledge and tools to make a real difference.

Once you watch the video, please sign up at InPowerMovement.org on their special Save Our Skies page

https://www.inpowermovement.org/saveourskies

You will receive a $50 discount on the standard $150 InPowerMovement membership. If this cost is a barrier, consider teaming up with friends to share the expense. As a member, you'll gain access to numerous webinars and Notice of Liabilities (NOLs) related to 5G, vaccinations, and smart meters.

Remember, the pen is mightier than the sword, and with these NOLs, we're writing a new chapter in the fight for our skies. Don't miss out on being part of this movement. Watch the video, join our Telegram channel, and let's show these geoengineering perpetrators that we mean business.

The sky's the limit, Substackers. Let's reclaim it together!

