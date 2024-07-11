Dr. Amanda Vollmer: Challenging Medical Dogma & the Grassroots Health Revolution

I recently had the pleasure of sitting down with Dr. Amanda Vollmer, friend, vlogger, writer, teacher at Yummy.Doctor and author of Healing With DMSO and a gardener at Permaculture in the Highlands. In this wide-ranging and enlightening interview, Dr. Vollmer shares her journey from being a blacklisted whistleblower in her first year of naturopathic college to becoming an empowered educator teaching people how to take charge of their own health.

Some of the fascinating topics we dive into include:

- The suppressed science of pleomorphism and the 16-stage cycle of microorganisms in the body that challenges the outdated "one germ, one disease" theory.

- How has the body's natural clean-up response been mischaracterized as "infection," and why can killing microbes actually make things worse?

- The power of DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) as a carrier of nutrition into cells, a potent anti-inflammatory, and treatment for everything from concussions to Down syndrome.

- Why are parasites actually the body's garbage collectors, and indiscriminately killing them can release more toxins…. who knew?

- The importance of terrain theory over germ theory is in creating an internal environment inhospitable to disease.

- Activism and standing up to corruption in the medical system, even in the face of censorship and blacklisting.

Dr. Vollmer's insights will make you rethink the mainstream health and disease narrative. She empowers us to question medical dogma, understand our body's innate healing intelligence, and take back control of our well-being.

So grab a notebook, get comfortable, and prepare to be blown away by this paradigm-shifting interview with Dr. Amanda Vollmer.

