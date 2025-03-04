Dr. Henry Ealy: The Measles Hoax - A Chapter in the Medical Tyranny Playbook

(My apologies; I need to correct this. Within this video interview, we mention that Dr. Jay Bhattacharya’s confirmation hearing is for the CDC Director. This is inaccurate; it’s for NIH Director.)

Are you seeing the headlines about measles "outbreaks" and feeling a sense of déjà vu? Do you ever wonder what's really going on behind the scenes when these scares pop up?

Then you need to listen to my latest interview with Dr. Henry Ealy. It’s very timely and pertinent.



We're diving deep into the measles narrative, patterns of fear tactics, and the forces at play in health legislation and policymaking.

Dr. Ealy connects the dots in ways that will make you question everything you thought you knew about measles, vaccines, and the motivations of those in power.

This is more than just an interview; it's an awakening. It's about arming yourself with the information you need to protect your health freedoms and make informed decisions for yourself and your family.

Measles: The Canary in the Coal Mine for Health Freedom

Here we go again. Another measles scare just in time for key health legislation and nominations.

It's like clockwork.

Every-single-time the powers that be want to erode our health freedoms, out pops measles like a carefully orchestrated puppet show.

The Usual Suspects and Their Playbook

I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Henry Ealy today, a naturopath and founder of the Energetic Health Institute, who has been following this disturbing pattern for years as well, as covered in my recent Substack, The Measles Mirage: A Case Study in Government Overreach and Lies. As he pointed out, these measles "outbreaks" conveniently emerge whenever legislators are eyeing the removal of conscientious or religious vaccine exemptions, or the nomination of key political figures.

Remember the epic vaccine exemption battle; California's SB 277? Or the vaccine battles in Oregon that I covered in my aforementioned Substack? It's always the same playbook: create hysteria by declaring an "outbreak" (never mind that an outbreak can be as little as three confirmed cases in a zip code), blame the unvaccinated by vilifying "anti-vaxxers," Mennonites, or anyone who dares question the narrative, and then push legislation to ram through bills that eliminate vaccine exemptions, paving the way for forced mandates. And who benefits? Big Pharma, of course.

You’ve Seen One Measles Outbreak, You’ve Seen Them All

The recent measles situation in Texas is a prime example. As Dr. Ealy explained, this "outbreak" conveniently coincides with tomorrow's nomination of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as NIH Director.

Are these events connected?

You better believe they are, and Dr. Ealy lays it all out, including what is happening behind the scenes with Secretary of HHS RFK Jr., and his statement regarding the MMR vaccine.

There is a lot more to this story than you realize.

The Vitamin A "Conspiracy"

We’ll also dive into the little secret the mainstream media (MSM) doesn't want you to know about a vitamin that is a powerful weapon against measles. According to Dr. Ealy, the scientific literature is clear…. but do you think parents know the truth?

The Elephant in the Room: Vaccine Ingredients

Let's not forget what's actually in those vaccines. Live attenuated viruses? Check. Aborted human fetal tissue (MRC-V and WI-Thirty-Eight lines)? You bet.

Now, I'm not here to tell you what to think, but it's essential to be informed.

Here’s the COMPLETE LIST of what is in vaccines.

We dive into this hot button topic as well.

We aren’t holding back anything.

The Tragedy in Texas

The recent death of a child in Texas, initially attributed to measles, is heartbreaking. I can’t imagine what the parents are going through.

Big Pharma and MSM spin the measles tale, weaponizing a tragic child of Texas child’s death.

But I can imagine even less what it must be like to witness the death of your child being used as the poster child to justify vaccinating more children, thus putting them at a higher risk for injury or even death than measles itself.

That is what is currently underway.

Big Pharma, in conjunction with MSM, are using the tragic death of a child, making false claims that it was due to measles, all the while knowing the child was really admitted for a different ailment.

The level these criminal enterprises will stoop to is below me. Dr. Ealy lays this false narrative bare.

Our Mandate: Holding Agencies Accountable

Information is power. The more we understand who is really in power and how these players work together, the more powerful we will be in stopping unseen corruption.

We, the people, have mandated all agency heads, including Trump and Kennedy, to do their jobs and enact the changes we voted for!

So, what can we do? We start by educating ourselves. Knowledge is our greatest weapon. But there is more. We must also commit en masse to where we draw the line and hold our leaders accountable.

Remember, folks, we are not powerless. We have the power to resist tyranny, protect our children, and create a better future for ourselves and future generations.

This interview will help you achieve this!

