In a riveting conversation with Matt Roeske of CultivateElevate, we delve into the disturbing and fascinating exploration of historical patterns that seem to be repeating themselves at this very moment. The ongoing fires in Los Angeles resemble the Great Fires of the 19th century, suggesting a long-term agenda that most people fail to recognize.

We discuss how the current LA fires mirror the "Great Resets" of the 1800s, drawing parallels to the infamous conflagrations in Chicago, San Francisco, and Seattle - and worldwide. These fires were not isolated to the U.S. These historical events, often attributed to accidents or natural disasters, may have been part of a larger, orchestrated plan to reshape cities and consolidate power.

During the World’s Fair and before the Great Fires. This was San Francisco before the Great Fires and 1906 earthquake. Now eradicated from our history books, timelines, and memories.

Do these images below look familiar? No, they are not Paradise, Santa Rosa, Lahaina, or Malibu. These are the ashes and debris of cities across the U.S. that remained after the Great Fires of the 1800s.

Here’s a list of the major city fires in the United States during the 19th and early 20th centuries:

Boston, Massachusetts (1872)

Chicago, Illinois (1871)

San Francisco, California (1851, 1906)

Seattle, Washington (1889)

New York City, New York (1835, 1845)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (1845)

St. Louis, Missouri (1849)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1850)

Sacramento, California (1852)

Portland, Oregon (1873)

Baltimore, Maryland (1904)

Atlanta, Georgia (1917)

Detroit, Michigan (1805)

Cincinnati, Ohio (1884)

Denver, Colorado (1863)

Think of all the cities we can now add to the list for the 21st Century. And, of course, how they are all on the list to become Smart Cities….

THE WORLD FAIRS

Our conversation touches on the curious phenomenon of World's Fairs, which people worldwide realize was used as cover for major societal resets. We explore the mysterious architecture of these fairs, questioning the official narratives about their construction and purpose.

On a side note, isn’t it interesting timing that Trump is talking about bringing back the World’s Fairs?

But I digress.



The discussion also covers the role of companies (or, as I refer to, a terrorist organization) like Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in these historical events and their modern counterparts.

Similarly to how time and time again, power companies during these modern catastrophic fires keep the power lines energized, gas companies over 100 years ago were “unable to shut off gas lines to gaslamps,” contributing to the conflagration such as the San Francisco and the Great Fire of Boston.

THE GREAT MUD FLOODS

Yes, we delve into the concept of "mud floods" and the lost civilization of Tartaria, theories that challenge our understanding of recent history and the rapid advancement of technology. These ideas prompt us to question the accepted timeline of human progress and the true origins of our modern infrastructure.

Simply look at this architecture from Rome, circa 1850. Are we to believe these buildings were built during the horse and buggy era, with no power tools or cranes?

But it wasn’t just America undergoing this Great Reset. It has happened repeatedly, whether through fire or mud events.

Here are stories excavated under the city of Rome.

I don’t remember reading about this in the history books:

Throughout the interview, we connect the dots between past events and current crises, suggesting that the playbook for societal transformation hasn't changed much over the centuries. From manipulating natural resources to strategically using disasters, we explore how powerful entities might be orchestrating events to reshape our world according to their vision.

RINSE, REPEAT, SPIN CYCLE

Folks, I think we have been fooled. The modern technology of today has been around much longer than we think. It’s like we are in a wash cycle of spin and repeat, over and over.

Simply look at the image below and tell me if you ever knew this. Remember how we were told the fax machine was a modern-day invention from the 1960s and commercialized a few decades later? Nope, even that is not true.

Check this out:

The photo above is of the radio-delivered newspaper machine in Missouri in 1938. Radio Facsimile was a technology whereby radio stations transmitted newspapers to subscribers overnight - UTILIZING WIRELESS TRANSMISSION.

Seriously, we are living in a perpetual spin cycle.

So, jump into this wild conversation with me and Matt…. you won’t be bored….

This conversation will indeed challenge your perspective on history, current events, and the forces shaping our future. It's a mind-bending journey through time that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about the world around you.

